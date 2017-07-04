More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Pepe’s Real Madrid exit confirmed; Besiktas move complete

By Andy EdwardsJul 4, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

Pepe was an ever-present, and ever-antagonistic, servant to Real Madrid for an entire, trophy-filled decade (eight major trophies lifted), but the Portuguese defender’s stay at the Santiago Bernabeu is complete.

The 34-year-old has joined Turkish side Besiktas on a free transfer following the expiration of his Madrid contract last week.

Having made nearly 350 appearances for Los Blancos, it was announced following Madrid’s UEFA Champions League triumph, Pepe’s third such victory at the club, that his contract wouldn’t be renewed.

Pepe reportedly underwent a medical at Paris Saint-Germain before opting to join the reigning Turkish champions instead.

MLS: FCD hitting their stride; Dempsey scores twice in SEA win

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Andy EdwardsJul 4, 2017, 11:04 PM EDT

FC Dallas 4-2 D.C. United

The game in 100 words (or less): We’re only just beginning to see anything resembling the very best FC Dallas have to offer, now that Mauro Diaz, the magical unicorn no. 10, is back. The Argentine playmaker returned to the starting lineup a week and a half ago, and Oscar Pareja’s side have two wins and a draw (combined score of 8-4) to show for their efforts. Tuesday’s 4-2 victory over D.C. United had Diaz’s fingerprints all over the film, as he tallied an assist for the third straight game and masterfully dictated tempo for an FCD side so happy to have its midfield metronome back in tow. Roland Lamah has been the biggest beneficiary of Diaz’s presence, scoring twice more on Tuesday to take his season tally to eight goals, including seven in his last five games (four while playing with Diaz). The victory pushes FCD level on points (31) with Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference, and ahead on goal differential. Ian Harkes and Deshorn Brown scored DCU’s goals on the night, the first for each player this season.

Three Four moments that mattered

41′ — Harris rises above, heads home for 1-1 — Victor Ulloa’s corner kick found Harris atop the six-yard box, and it was all pretty straightforward from there.

45+3′ — Lamah pounces on a loose ball, 2-1 — Failing to clear the ball from inside your own penalty area, on multiple occasions, will cost you every single time.

47′ — Urruti forces Worra into a blunder, and it’s 3-1 — Travis Worra should do something — anything — else here.

55′ — Lamah bundles home from close range for 4-1 — Diaz started the entire move (shocker, right?), Michael Barrios picked out Lamah inside the box, and it would have been tough to miss from there.

Man of the match: Roland Lamah

Goalscorers: Harkes (30′), Harris (41′), Lamah (45+3′, 55′), Urruti (47′), Brown (57′)

Colorado Rapids 1-3 Seattle Sounders

The game in 100 words (or less): The key to winning in Colorado, or against any other side that sits ultra-deep defensively, is to score early and force them out of their defensive shell, wait for the spaces to open up when they creep forward in search of the equalizer, and strike on the break. Seattle executed that particular game plan with aplomb on Tuesday, thanks to Clint Dempsey‘s 6th-minute opener, Will Bruin’s 30th-minute tally to make it 2-0, and the icing on the cake from Dempsey in the 85th minute — the latter two of which capped off quick counter-attacking moves. The victory pushes Seattle past Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy as the defending champions move into the sixth and final playoff place in the Western Conference (for the time being).

Three Four moments that mattered

6′ — Dempsey finds some space, makes it 1-0 — The invisible forcefield around Dempsey not only prevented anyone from closing to within five yards of him, but seemed to actively push everyone wearing a burgundy shirt farther and farther away.

30′ — Bruin pounces on a mistake for 2-0 — Route 1 soccer is rarely pretty, but it’s often effective — especially when the would-be clearances are this poor.

78′ — Badji pokes home Hairston’s cross for 2-1 — Marlon Hairston delivered the inch-perfect ball for Badji, and there was no missing from there.

85′ — Dempsey beats Howard in spectacular fashion for 3-1 — Tim Howard will be having a word with Dempsey post-game after beating hit this first-time, left-footed lob to ice the game.

Man of the match: Clint Dempsey

Goalscorers: Dempsey (6′, 85′), Bruin (30′), Badji (78′)

MLS: ATL run wild on 10-man SJ; MNUFC fall to CLB, at home

Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 4, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT

Atlanta United 4-2 San Jose Earthquakes

The game in 100 words (or less): Here’s the toughest part of facing Atlanta: they come at you in waves, and they. do. not. ever. stop. coming. San Jose learned that lesson the hard way — made even more difficult by Kofi Sarkodie’s 32nd-minute red card, which forced Chris Leitch’s side to play a man down for an hour, on the road, against one of MLS’s highest-tempo teams — on Tuesday. Tommy Thompson gave the visitors an early lead, which they would hold onto until the 55th minute, at which point all hell broke loose. Carlos Carmona equalized, Josef Martinez put Atlanta in front 10 minutes later, but Chris Wondolowski answered fewer than 90 seconds later. Anton Walkes bagged the winner, Atlanta’s third goal of the night scored on a ball delivered from a wide area, in the 81st minute, and Martinez put the game to bed one minute before full-time. With the victory, Atlanta sit 4th in the Eastern Conference, just three points back of New York City FC, five back of Toronto FC, and seven back of league-leading Chicago Fire.

Three Four Five Six moments that mattered

2′ — Thompson bags his first MLS goal for 1-0 — It took him 2,563 minutes of playing time over three and a half seasons, but Thompson finally has a league goal to his name.

32′ — A second yellow for Sarkodie, SJ down to 10 — Kofi Sarkodie was more than a little fortunate to still be on the field after just 10 minutes, so he can’t complain too much when he’s shown a soft second yellow card 22 minutes later.

55′ — Carmona taps in the equalizer — Josef Martinez is just an unbelievable joy to watch. Some of the things he tries, and pulls off, are so rare to MLS. Turns out, he’s also an Olympic high-jumper.

65′ — Martinez heads home for 2-1 — Greg Garza serves up a tasty ball from his left back spot, and Martinez loves to go up and get it.

66′ — Wondo equalizes 78 seconds later — Apparently, current MLS defenders haven’t been watching MLS at all this decade, because they’ve still not figured out the league’s one unbreakable rule: never leave Wondolowski alone on either post.

81′ — Walkes heads home for 3-2 — Julian Gressel served up the corner kick, no one for San Jose dealt with it, and Walkes powered the header past David Bingham to seal all three points.

Man of the match: Josef Martinez

Goalscorers: Thompson (2′), Carmona (55′), Martinez (65′, 89′), Wondolowski (66′), Walkes (81′)

Minnesota United 0-1 Columbus Crew SC

The game in 100 words (or less): Theoretically, all 22 teams are still very much alive in the race for six playoff places in each the Eastern and Western Conferences. Realistically, however, teams like Minnesota can’t afford to drop many more points the rest of the way — especially at home — if they’re to claw their way back into the fight out West. Tuesday’s 1-0 home defeat to Columbus, while not season-killing, was a bitter blow with Adrian Heath’s side seeking to move to within a single point of 6th-place LA Galaxy. Instead, the Loons managed just a single shot on target all game long and dropped all three points for the sixth time in their last nine games. All four teams that stand between Minnesota and a playoff place currently have at least one game in hand.

Three moments that mattered

56′ — Steffen makes the diving save on Ibson — The Loons were headed for a 1-0 lead not long before the hour mark, but Zack Steffen was all over Ibson’s free kick.

58′ — Manneh fires from distance, makes it 1-0 — Perhaps letting Manneh take so many touches through the center of the field wasn’t so wise.

65′ — Shuttleworth goes full-stretch to deny Kamara — Ola Kamara had picked out the near post with his volley from the edge of the box, but Bobby Shuttleworth was quick to cover his near post and make the save.

Man of the match: Wil Trapp

Goalscorers: Manneh (58′)

Rangers bounced by Luxembourg side in Europa League qualifying

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 4, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT

Record 54-time Scottish champion Rangers endured one of the biggest humiliations in its history on Tuesday when it was knocked out of the Europa League by a tiny Luxembourg team.

Progres Niederkorn had never won a match in a European competition before beating the Glasgow side 2-0 at its 14th attempt to reach the second qualifying round 2-1 on aggregate.

Rangers finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season. The team is recovering after being forced to start again in the fourth tier of Scottish football in 2012 after a financial implosion.

Rangers contested the final of the now-defunct UEFA Cup in 2008. The continent’s second-tier knockout competition was rebranded the Europa League.

Jonathan Klinsmann making “good impression” in Hertha trial

Photo credit: U.S. Soccer
Associated PressJul 4, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai says Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former United States coach and Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann, is making a “good impression” during his trial with the Bundesliga club.

“He’ll come with us on our training camp and then a decision will be made” on whether the club offers a contract, Dardai says. “I’ll consult with my colleagues and of course the final decision is mine.”

Klinsmann, a goalkeeper with the United States Under-20s team, has played for University of California.

Despite being a goalkeeper, 20-year-old Klinsmann impressed with a volleyed goal in his first training session with Hertha (WATCH HERE).