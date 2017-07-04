Transfer Rumor Roundup: Rudiger to Chelsea; Perisic to Man United

Antonio Rudiger is said to be mulling over a move from AS Roma to Chelsea.

The German international helped Die Mannschaft win the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia and it is believed Roma have accepted a $43.7 million bid from Antonio Conte‘s side for his services.

Other reports state that Rudiger, 24, will fly to London for a medical, but that appears to be a little premature with Rudiger wanting to sit down with Roma before making a move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have been linked with plenty of center backs this summer with Virgil Van Dijk and Leonardo Bonucci mentioned often, but Rudiger would come a lot cheaper and he’d perhaps be used in a rotation of Conte’s three center backs, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and David Luiz.

With John Terry and Nathan Ake both leaving the Blues this summer, center back is an area where the reigning PL champs will look to strengthen, along with up front and in holding midfield.

Ivan Perisic could be heading to Manchester United after all.

The Inter Milan and Croatia winger was said to be interesting United back in May but Inter’s insistence that he wasn’t for sale meant everything went quiet. Until now.

Reports from various outlets state that Perisic’s switch to Old Trafford could be back on but Inter want $62 million for the Croatian star which United aren’t willing to pay.

Amid rumblings that Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the lack of summer signings for United so far (just center back Victor Lindelof has arrived) perhaps it makes sense that United are ramping things up a little.

Do they really need another wide player though?

With Marcus Rashford, Henirkh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial all available to play in those positions, Mourinho seems well-stocked as a central striker, central midfielder and another full back will be the main aim this summer.

Crystal Palace are said to have moved on from signing Mamdou Sakho on a permanent deal from Liverpool with the Eagles unwilling to pay over $38 million for the French international defender.

Sakho, 27, was a monster for Palace at the end of last season as he joined on loan in January and helped the south London club to climb away from the relegation zone and secure their PL status. But after suffering a serious knee injury against Tottenham Hotspur towards the end of the season, Sakho’s future at Liverpool remains unclear and the Guardian reports new Palace boss Frank De Boer is targeting two Ajax defenders.

Dutch internationals Joel Veltman and Kenny Tete are both said to be on De Boer’s radar with the former Ajax coach ready to return to Holland for new players. Veltman, 25, and Tete, 21, could join for a combined $13.5 million, and given FDB’s penchant for developing young players he may go down that route at Palace and drastically alter their recruitment policy.

Manchester City are said to be closing in a deal for AS Monaco left back Benjamin Mendy.

The French international is reportedly keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium and with Monaco signing Feyenoord’s young left back Terence Kongolo, it appears the path is clear for Mendy’s $43.9 million move to the Premier League on a five-year deal.

Mendy and Ryan Bertrand were at the top of Pep Guardiola‘s wishlist for a new left back, and with Southampton saying the latter isn’t for sale Mendy’s arrival seems more likely.

A powerful defender who likes to get forward and whip in crosses, Mendy on one flank and Dani Alves (his arrival at City is said to be imminent after he left Juventus) on the other is very Pep. After signing Bernando Silva, also from Monaco, and new goalkeeper Ederson from Barcelona, City are addressing their needs diligently.

