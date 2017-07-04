More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Why are Everton spending big, and early, this summer?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT

Everton’s transfer business has taken the Premier League by storm this summer with Ronald Koeman splashing the cash faster than a Dutchman at a clog sale.

Seriously though, what the Toffees have done thus far in the transfer window is incredibly impressive with owner Farhad Moshiri sticking to his promise of investing heavily in the playing squad as five new faces have arrived for a combined total of over $110 million, with Everton spending more money than any other PL club this summer.

But why are they in such a rush?

The main two reasons are the following: a) they have a Europa League qualifying campaign which begins in just over three weeks. b) to try and entice Romelu Lukaku to stay at Goodison Park.

Many have suggested the latter reason is a lost cause with Lukaku linked with a $127 million return to Chelsea, while Manchester United and others also remain interested. Yet what if Koeman has said to Lukaku, Everton’s leading goalscorer in each of the past four campaigns who scored 25 times in the PL last season, ‘if I get in more quality players around you, just give me one more year.’

Lukaku has a contract at Everton until 2020 and although the Belgian striker has failed to commit to a new deal, this is not like an Alexis Sanchez situation where the Toffees have to cash in now or risk losing him for nothing next summer. They hold plenty of the power and the word out of Goodison is they don’t want to sell Lukaku right now.

Of course, Everton’s success is about more than one player and although Lukaku is the focal point of their attack they have now built a new core of the team since Koeman arrived last summer.

This is the potential starting lineup for the Toffees in the 2017-18 campaign as they aim to try and break into the top four.

—– Pickford —-

— Coleman — Williams — Keane — Baines —

— Davies — Schneiderlin — Gueye —

— Klaassen — Sandro

—– Lukaku —–

Of course, Coleman is out with a long-term injury so Mason Holgate will likely slot in at right back, but the rest of the team picks itself. With Jordan Pickford a huge upgrade on Maarten Steklenburg and Joel Robles in goal, Michael Keane a club-record buy to replace the ageing Phil Jagielka at center back, Davy Klaassen in for Ross Barkley in attacking midfield and Sandro Ramirez to support Lukaku in attack. Also, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ademola Lookman, stars of England’s U-20 World Cup success, will be pushing for a starting spot.

This is an extremely strong squad and more additions could arrive this summer for the Toffees with reports suggesting potential moves for Wayne Rooney and Olivier Giroud are not out of the question. How either player would get in this starting lineup, if Lukaku was to stay, is beyond me.

Everton have done the majority of their business early this summer with the Europa League qualifiers in mind, but also with a firm sense that Koeman can easily improve on their seventh-place finish in the PL last season with Director of Football Steve Walsh now in the job for a full year as he continues to make his stamp on the club after putting together a title-winning squad at Leicester City.

The Toffees faded badly in 2016-17 — picking up four points from their last five PL games — but with these additions they’ve already addressed their main needs and now balancing the dreaded Thursday-Sunday schedule remains the main obstacle for them to overcome if they qualify for the Europa League group stage.

Yes, they may have paid higher than expected for Pickford, Keane and Klaassen but that was a risk worth taking for getting players in early. Every other Premier League club and manager would love to have their squad almost settled like Koeman has by the time preseason arrives, but with certain players only allowed to leave once a replacement is found, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are finding it tough to push moves through.

Everton aren’t just spending money for the sake of it. They’re addressing their needs diligently and are hoping that buying early will have the team settled by the time August 12 rolls around so they can take the next step in the 2017-18 PL campaign.

That’s the main reason Koeman has struck early, and often, in the transfer market. And the Toffees are now way ahead of their rivals as they aim to become a genuine top four contender.

Newcastle sign Lejuene; Mesa to Swansea; Ince to Huddersfield

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

This is more like it.

With plenty of Premier League clubs returning for preseason this week, managers are starting to make additions to their squads with Tuesday a very busy day for deals in the PL.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]

And there’s a big La Liga to Premier League theme going on.

Leicester City agreed a fee for Sevilla’s captain Vicente Iborra and that was followed up by Newcastle signing French center back Florian Lejuene from Spanish club Eibar, Swansea City agreeing a deal with Las Palmas for playmaker Roque Mesa and Tom Ince arriving at Huddersfield Town.

Newcastle’s new addition Lejuene, 26, cost $11.7 million and will strengthen the Magpies defense.

The Frenchman, a former Manchester City player, played a key role in Eibar finishing in 10th place last season. Newcastle’s other central defense options include captain Jamaal Lascelles, Chancel Mbemba, Grant Hanley, Ciaran Clark and utility man Paul Dummett.

Lejuene was praised by Rafael Benitez for his calm defending and added: “If he settles well into English football then I am sure he will be a success.”

Swansea are close to signing Mesa with Las Palmas saying a fee has been agreed, believed to be around $14.2 million, with the Spaniard flying to Swansea on Wednesday for his medical.

Mesa, 28, was a key man in Las Palmas’ midfield last season with the holding midfielder confident and comfortable on the ball as he had a pass success rate of 91.4 percent and was a calming influence as the Canary Island club finished in 14th place after returning to La Liga.

The signing could be sealed within the next 24 hours ahead of Swansea heading out to the United States of America for their preseason tour.

Paul Clement has also signed Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on loan after the youngster excelled at Bristol City in the Championship last season with 26 goals in 48 appearances.

Huddersfield Town have signed attacker Tom Ince from Derby County for a fee which could rise to $14.2 million.

Ince, 25, has agreed a three-year deal with the Terriers who will compete in their first-ever Premier League season in 2017-18.

The former Blackpool, Hull City and Crystal Palace winger scored 14 goals for Derby last season in England’s second-tier and has 72 goals in 257 appearances in all competitions during his nomadic career to date.

Huddersfield’s head coach David Wagner was delighted to sign a player of Ince’s experience, despite his young age, and believes his wing-play can be a vital weapon for the Terriers.

“I have spoken to Tom and he has a massive desire to come to Huddersfield Town and play in the Premier League,” Wagner said. “He has had a taste of the division for two short spells and he is desperate to show everyone that he belongs in the top division. I think he can be a big player for us.”

As Wagner mentioned, Ince has played for both Palace and Hull City in the PL both failed to break through as a regular on both occasions.

Tammy Abraham signs new Chelsea deal, joins Swansea on loan

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2017, 10:08 AM EDT

Tammy Abraham‘s star continues to rise.

It will do so at Swansea City this season.

[ MORE: Redan to join Chelsea? ]

Abraham, 19, signed a new five-year deal at Chelsea on Tuesday and was then immediately loaned out to Premier League side Swansea City for the 2017-18 campaign.

After excelling on loan at Bristol City in England’s second-tier last season — Abraham scored 26 goals in 48 appearances — he then went on to play a leading role for England’s U-21 side which reached the semifinals of the European U-21 championships this summer.

The Swans confirmed Abraham will link-up with the team during their summer tour of the USA as he takes some extra time to rest from his exploits at the Euro U-21 tournament.

“I’m really excited. I enjoyed my time at Bristol City last season, playing regular first-team football and scoring goals. Hopefully I can do the same at Swansea,” Abraham told Swansea’s website. “I watched Swansea a lot last season when they played Chelsea and on TV. I know it was a difficult season for them at times, but you could see that they always try and play nice football.

Swans boss Paul Clement has worked his Chelsea connections perfectly here, as the west Londoner and former Chelsea assistant coach has pulled off a real coup by getting the talented young striker to switch to the Liberty Stadium for a season.

Abraham is yet another example of Chelsea’s youth academy producing stars who aren’t quite ready for their first team but are easily capable of becoming stars elsewhere. Nathan Ake shone for Bournemouth on loan last season and sealed a $27 million move to the Cherries last week as he couldn’t break in to Antonio Conte‘s team on a regular basis.

For Swansea this is a big boost as the likes of Newcastle United and many other PL clubs were chasing Abraham.

The lanky forward has pace on the break but also has killer instincts inside the box to finish off chances, and with Fernando Llorente suffering a freak injury before preseason training the Swans could lean on Abraham heavily this season. With Jordan Ayew the only other forward option for the Swans, it’s likely Abraham will get considerable PL minutes under his belt.

Report: Chelsea beat PL rivals to sign Ajax wonderkid Redan

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2017, 9:38 AM EDT

Daishawn Redan is one of the hottest properties in Europe and it appears he has signed for Chelsea.

[ MORE: Iborra to Leicester agreed ]

The 16-year-old Ajax product has been photographed at Stamford Bridge holding up a No.9 jersey, with the Blues looking to have beaten plenty of Premier League rivals for his signature.

Manchester City, Manchester United and RB Leipzig were all said to be chasing the Netherlands youth international hard, but it appears the west London club have prevailed with Chelsea continuing to attract the best young players in the game.

Antonio Conte’s men signed 15-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour from Glasgow Rangers earlier this summer, and with youngsters like Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Nathaniel Chalobah, Thomas Kalas, Andreas Christensen, Lewis Baker, Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown all coming through the ranks in recent years there’s a wealth of young talent in the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge. Getting those players into the first team has been the biggest issue for the reigning PL champs.

However, there is something to be said for the ‘casting the net wide’ system Chelsea deploy with many of their youngsters excelling while on loan and the Blues netting loan fees for their star youngster. Nathan Ake and Tammy Abraham are the latest examples of youngsters who have come through Chelsea’s youth ranks but have failed to break into the first team but excelled elsewhere.

Dominic Solanke‘s recent move to Liverpool is also another example of Chelsea’s incredible strength at the youth level, and a reason why they continue to attract the best players from across Europe with Exeter City’s 16-year-old Ethan Ampadu also agreeing to sign for Chelsea last week. The list goes on and on.

Take a look below at Redan’s talents as the forward dubbed “the next Wesley Sneijder” in his homeland is seen as the future of Dutch soccer.

VIDEO: Jonathan Klinsmann scores ridiculous goal on trial at Hertha

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

Yes, that’s right, Jonathan Klinsmann (son of Jurgen) is a goalkeeper.

[ MORE: Full 2017 Gold Cup schedule ]

Bear that in mind when you see the video clip below as the UC Berkeley and U.S. U-20 national team goalkeeper — currently on a trial with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga — smashes in an unstoppable effort in a training game to stun everyone.

Somewhere Jurgen Klinsmann is nodding his head in approval, but also wondering why his 20-year-old son didn’t copy his famous goal celebration…

In Jonathan’s defense, it’s unlikely he’s scored many goals in the past.

Especially one like this.

 