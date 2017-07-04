More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Everton FC

Why are Everton spending big, and early, this summer?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT

Everton’s transfer business has taken the Premier League by storm this summer with Ronald Koeman splashing the cash faster than a Dutchman at a clog sale.

MORE: Everton sign Keane | Sandro

Seriously though, what the Toffees have done thus far in the transfer window is incredibly impressive with owner Farhad Moshiri sticking to his promise of investing heavily in the playing squad as five new faces have arrived for a combined total of over $110 million, with Everton spending more money than any other PL club this summer.

But why are they in such a rush?

The main two reasons are the following: a) they have a Europa League qualifying campaign which begins in just over three weeks. b) to try and entice Romelu Lukaku to stay at Goodison Park.

Many have suggested the latter reason is a lost cause with Lukaku linked with a $127 million return to Chelsea, while Manchester United and others also remain interested. Yet what if Koeman has said to Lukaku, Everton’s leading goalscorer in each of the past four campaigns who scored 25 times in the PL last season, ‘if I get in more quality players around you, just give me one more year.’

Lukaku has a contract at Everton until 2020 and although the Belgian striker has failed to commit to a new deal, this is not like an Alexis Sanchez situation where the Toffees have to cash in now or risk losing him for nothing next summer. They hold plenty of the power and the word out of Goodison is they don’t want to sell Lukaku right now.

Of course, Everton’s success is about more than one player and although Lukaku is the focal point of their attack they have now built a new core of the team since Koeman arrived last summer.

This is the potential starting lineup for the Toffees in the 2017-18 campaign as they aim to try and break into the top four.

—– Pickford —-

— Coleman — Williams — Keane — Baines —

— Davies — Schneiderlin — Gueye —

— Klaassen — Sandro

—– Lukaku —–

Of course, Coleman is out with a long-term injury so Mason Holgate will likely slot in at right back, but the rest of the team picks itself. With Jordan Pickford a huge upgrade on Maarten Steklenburg and Joel Robles in goal, Michael Keane a club-record buy to replace the ageing Phil Jagielka at center back, Davy Klaassen in for Ross Barkley in attacking midfield and Sandro Ramirez to support Lukaku in attack. Also, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ademola Lookman, stars of England’s U-20 World Cup success, will be pushing for a starting spot.

This is an extremely strong squad and more additions could arrive this summer for the Toffees with reports suggesting potential moves for Wayne Rooney and Olivier Giroud are not out of the question. How either player would get in this starting lineup, if Lukaku was to stay, is beyond me.

Everton have done the majority of their business early this summer with the Europa League qualifiers in mind, but also with a firm sense that Koeman can easily improve on their seventh-place finish in the PL last season with Director of Football Steve Walsh now in the job for a full year as he continues to make his stamp on the club after putting together a title-winning squad at Leicester City.

The Toffees faded badly in 2016-17 — picking up four points from their last five PL games — but with these additions they’ve already addressed their main needs and now balancing the dreaded Thursday-Sunday schedule remains the main obstacle for them to overcome if they qualify for the Europa League group stage.

Yes, they may have paid higher than expected for Pickford, Keane and Klaassen but that was a risk worth taking for getting players in early. Every other Premier League club and manager would love to have their squad almost settled like Koeman has by the time preseason arrives, but with certain players only allowed to leave once a replacement is found, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are finding it tough to push moves through.

Everton aren’t just spending money for the sake of it. They’re addressing their needs diligently and are hoping that buying early will have the team settled by the time August 12 rolls around so they can take the next step in the 2017-18 PL campaign.

That’s the main reason Koeman has struck early, and often, in the transfer market. And the Toffees are now way ahead of their rivals as they aim to become a genuine top four contender.

Premier League clubs send Fourth of July wishes

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT

The American connection is strong in the Premier League and clubs and players have taken to social media to send their July 4th wishes to fans and friends over in the United States.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Take a look below while you grab a beer and a hot dog, as American players in England prepare for preseason with many back in training this week.

Happy Fourth of July, everyone!

Stoke City and USMNT star Geoff Cameron get the party started

Everton had to show this moment!

Spurs will head to the USA this summer for their preseason tour

Bournemouth youngster Emerson Hyndman is celebrating on the South Coast!

Chelsea went with a trio of stars to wish a happy fourth

Southampton’s crest looks good next to the Star Spangled Banner, right?

Newcastle United spoke to USMNT man DeAndre Yedlin about his summer Stateside

While Man City mocked up their badge with the Stars and Stripes ahead of their U.S. tour

Premier League in the USA were pretty pumped too

Alexandre Laczette completes Arsenal medical ahead of record move

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

Alexandre Lacazette will soon be an Arsenal player.

Multiple reports claim that Lacazette, 26, has agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with the Gunners and passed a medical after traveling to London.

MORE: Latest transfer news

The Lyon and French international striker will join for a fee expected to be in the region of $60.1 million, plus add ons could see the deal rise to $68 million.

Reports state that the new will be finalized imminently.

With Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil yet to commit themselves to Arsenal and their contracts running out next summer, signing Lacazette will be welcome news for Arsene Wenger, the Arsenal board and their expectant fans.

Lacazette has long been a target for the Gunners and after his move to Atletico Madrid fell through due to their FIFA imposed transfer ban, Arsenal snapped up the predatory forward.

In eight seasons at Lyon he has scored 129 goals in 275 games in all competitions — he scored 37 in 45 games in all competitions last season, the best tally of his career — and Lacazette will now become the latest Ligue 1 star to test himself in the Premier League.

If Sanchez and Ozil do stay at the Emirates Stadium, their partnership with Lacazette could spearhead Arsenal not only back into the top four but have them challenging for the title.

That’s how big of a deal this is.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Rudiger to Chelsea; Perisic to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

Antonio Rudiger is said to be mulling over a move from AS Roma to Chelsea.

MORE: Latest transfer news

The German international helped Die Mannschaft win the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia and it is believed Roma have accepted a $43.7 million bid from Antonio Conte‘s side for his services.

Other reports state that Rudiger, 24, will fly to London for a medical, but that appears to be a little premature with Rudiger wanting to sit down with Roma before making a move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have been linked with plenty of center backs this summer with Virgil Van Dijk and Leonardo Bonucci mentioned often, but Rudiger would come a lot cheaper and he’d perhaps be used in a rotation of Conte’s three center backs, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and David Luiz.

With John Terry and Nathan Ake both leaving the Blues this summer, center back is an area where the reigning PL champs will look to strengthen, along with up front and in holding midfield.

Ivan Perisic could be heading to Manchester United after all.

The Inter Milan and Croatia winger was said to be interesting United back in May but Inter’s insistence that he wasn’t for sale meant everything went quiet. Until now.

Reports from various outlets state that Perisic’s switch to Old Trafford could be back on but Inter want $62 million for the Croatian star which United aren’t willing to pay.

Amid rumblings that Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the lack of summer signings for United so far (just center back Victor Lindelof has arrived) perhaps it makes sense that United are ramping things up a little.

Do they really need another wide player though?

With Marcus Rashford, Henirkh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial all available to play in those positions, Mourinho seems well-stocked as a central striker, central midfielder and another full back will be the main aim this summer.

Crystal Palace are said to have moved on from signing Mamdou Sakho on a permanent deal from Liverpool with the Eagles unwilling to pay over $38 million for the French international defender.

Sakho, 27, was a monster for Palace at the end of last season as he joined on loan in January and helped the south London club to climb away from the relegation zone and secure their PL status. But after suffering a serious knee injury against Tottenham Hotspur towards the end of the season, Sakho’s future at Liverpool remains unclear and the Guardian reports new Palace boss Frank De Boer is targeting two Ajax defenders.

Dutch internationals Joel Veltman and Kenny Tete are both said to be on De Boer’s radar with the former Ajax coach ready to return to Holland for new players. Veltman, 25, and Tete, 21, could join for a combined $13.5 million, and given FDB’s penchant for developing young players he may go down that route at Palace and drastically alter their recruitment policy.

Manchester City are said to be closing in a deal for AS Monaco left back Benjamin Mendy.

The French international is reportedly keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium and with Monaco signing Feyenoord’s young left back Terence Kongolo, it appears the path is clear for Mendy’s $43.9 million move to the Premier League on a five-year deal.

Mendy and Ryan Bertrand were at the top of Pep Guardiola‘s wishlist for a new left back, and with Southampton saying the latter isn’t for sale Mendy’s arrival seems more likely.

A powerful defender who likes to get forward and whip in crosses, Mendy on one flank and Dani Alves (his arrival at City is said to be imminent after he left Juventus) on the other is very Pep. After signing Bernando Silva, also from Monaco, and new goalkeeper Ederson from Barcelona, City are addressing their needs diligently.

Newcastle sign Lejuene; Mesa to Swansea; Ince to Huddersfield

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

This is more like it.

With plenty of Premier League clubs returning for preseason this week, managers are starting to make additions to their squads with Tuesday a very busy day for deals in the PL.

MORE: Latest transfer news

And there’s a big La Liga to Premier League theme going on.

Leicester City agreed a fee for Sevilla’s captain Vicente Iborra and that was followed up by Newcastle signing French center back Florian Lejuene from Spanish club Eibar, Swansea City agreeing a deal with Las Palmas for playmaker Roque Mesa and Tom Ince arriving at Huddersfield Town.

Newcastle’s new addition Lejuene, 26, cost $11.7 million and will strengthen the Magpies defense.

The Frenchman, a former Manchester City player, played a key role in Eibar finishing in 10th place last season. Newcastle’s other central defense options include captain Jamaal Lascelles, Chancel Mbemba, Grant Hanley, Ciaran Clark and utility man Paul Dummett.

Lejuene was praised by Rafael Benitez for his calm defending and added: “If he settles well into English football then I am sure he will be a success.”

Swansea are close to signing Mesa with Las Palmas saying a fee has been agreed, believed to be around $14.2 million, with the Spaniard flying to Swansea on Wednesday for his medical.

Mesa, 28, was a key man in Las Palmas’ midfield last season with the holding midfielder confident and comfortable on the ball as he had a pass success rate of 91.4 percent and was a calming influence as the Canary Island club finished in 14th place after returning to La Liga.

The signing could be sealed within the next 24 hours ahead of Swansea heading out to the United States of America for their preseason tour.

Paul Clement has also signed Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on loan after the youngster excelled at Bristol City in the Championship last season with 26 goals in 48 appearances.

Huddersfield Town have signed attacker Tom Ince from Derby County for a fee which could rise to $14.2 million.

Ince, 25, has agreed a three-year deal with the Terriers who will compete in their first-ever Premier League season in 2017-18.

The former Blackpool, Hull City and Crystal Palace winger scored 14 goals for Derby last season in England’s second-tier and has 72 goals in 257 appearances in all competitions during his nomadic career to date.

Huddersfield’s head coach David Wagner was delighted to sign a player of Ince’s experience, despite his young age, and believes his wing-play can be a vital weapon for the Terriers.

“I have spoken to Tom and he has a massive desire to come to Huddersfield Town and play in the Premier League,” Wagner said. “He has had a taste of the division for two short spells and he is desperate to show everyone that he belongs in the top division. I think he can be a big player for us.”

As Wagner mentioned, Ince has played for both Palace and Hull City in the PL both failed to break through as a regular on both occasions.