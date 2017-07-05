More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
2017 Gold Cup: Group B Preview

By Daniel KarellJul 5, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

With the 2017 Gold Cup just two days away, it’s time to take a closer look at this year’s participants.

Group B includes one of the tournament favorites, the U.S. Men’s National Team, along with Panama, Martinique and Nicaragua.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the start of the tournament:

Group B

United States

How it qualified: Automatic qualification as tournament hosts.

FIFA ranking: 23

Star player: Omar Gonzalez – While Bruce Arena is resting the European-based players and some of the veteran starters for the USMNT, Omar Gonzalez comes off a terrific season with Pachuca as well as strong performances with the USMNT in World Cup qualifying to help lead the U.S. at the 2017 Gold Cup.

One to watch: Kellyn Acosta – This may be obvious, especially after his goal against Ghana and his performance alongside Michael Bradley at Mexico in the Estadio Azteca, but Acosta has a chance to have a breakout summer with the national team and solidify his place in the starting lineup for the 2018 World Cup. Another to keep an eye on is 21-year-old centerback Matt Miazga.

Manager: Bruce Arena – Back for his second time in charge, Arena is set to test the U.S. depth in the first tournament of his second spell with U.S. Soccer.

Chance of winning group: 75% – The U.S. should easily finish in the top two of the group and if it defeats Panama in the USMNT’s opening match on June 8, the schedule sets up well for the U.S. to cruise to win the group.

Panama

How it qualified: Runners-up at the 2017 Copa Centroamericana.

FIFA ranking: 59

Star player: Anibal Godoy – The holding midfielder has been a real boost to the San Jose Earthquakes since signing in MLS in 2015. He’s scored five goals in 48 games and is difficult to play through in the center of the park.

One to watch: Ismael Diaz – The 20-year-old forward impressed European scouts enough at the 2015 Under-20 World Cup (as an 18-year-old) to earn a move to FC Porto, where he’s spent the last two seasons playing for the reserve squad. While he could be changing clubs this summer, the Gold Cup is a great opportunity for him to prove himself against top regional competition.

Manager: Hernan Dario Gomez – El Bolillo has been in charge of Panama since 2014, shortly after the nation missed out on qualifying for the 2014 World Cup. Gomez has only lost two games in the past 8 months, including a pair of draws against Mexico and the U.S.

Chance of winning group: 15% – It all depends on the opener against the USMNT. If Panama can pull out an unexpected win as well as take care of business against Martinique and Nicaragua, it will win the group.

Martinique

How it qualified: Fourth place at the 2017 Caribbean Cup

FIFA ranking: Not a member of FIFA

Star player: Kévin Parsemain – The veteran striker has scored boatloads of goals for the French overseas territory, and even spent a season with the Seattle Sounders, though he missed nearly the entire campaign with a torn ACL.

One to watch: Jordy Delem – The current Seattle Sounder has looked strong and pacey down the right side of the field for the club. He spent the 2016 season with Sounders 2 before making the jump to MLS this season.

Manager: Louis Marianne. The veteran Frenchman is back in charge of Les Matinino. Fun fact. Former USMNT defender David Regis, a native of Martinique, is the general manager of the national team.

Chance of winning group: 5% – Martinique’s inexperienced squad at this level should keep them from advancing, but we’ve seen surprises before and perhaps they can stun the U.S. or Panama.

Nicaragua

How it qualified: won a two-game playoff, 4-3 on aggregate over Haiti in a battle between the fifth-place teams from the 2017 Caribbean Cup and the 2017 Copa Centroamericana.

FIFA ranking: 100

Star player:  Juan Barrera – The 28-year-old winger, who in 2015 became the first Nicaraguan-born player to sign for a European club, has had a long and illustrious career with the national team and is leading La Azul y Blanco to the Gold Cup for the first time since 2009.

One to watch: Daniel Cadena – Cadena is a Spanish-born midfielder who currently plays in Iceland and played for a time as a youngster for Real Betis.

Manager: Henry Duarte – The veteran Costa Rican has been Nicaragua manager since December 2014 and by qualifying for the 2017 Gold Cup, he’s led the nation to just its second regional tournament.

Chances of winning group: 5% – Like Martinique, Nicaragua’s overall inexperience at the international level should make for easy wins for the U.S. and Panama, but perhaps Juan Barrera and co. and produce a national moment folks will talk about for years to come.

Real Madrid signs 6-year deal with French defender Hernandez

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 5, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has signed a six-year deal with French defender Theo Hernandez after securing his transfer from rival Atletico Madrid.

The 19-year-old Hernandez impressed last season while playing on loan from Atletico to fellow Spanish league club Alaves. The left back had been linked to a move to Real Madrid for several months.

Hernandez played for Atletico’s youth teams before his stint with Alaves. Atletico said in a statement that Hernandez had “rejected on several occasions Atletico Madrid’s offers to renew his contract” that was good through 2021.

Neither club disclosed the financial details of the transfer.

With Hernandez playing a leading role, Alaves surpassed expectations by reaching the Copa del Rey final last season and finishing the Spanish league in ninth as a newly promoted team.

Hernandez will likely be a second-choice player for coach Zinedine Zidane behind Brazil left back Marcelo.

While Hernandez arrived at the defending European and Spanish champions, left back Fabio Coentrao was sent on loan to Sporting Lisbon. Coentrao joined Madrid in 2011, but injuries and the strong play of Marcelo greatly limited his playing opportunities in recent campaigns.

Barcelona has yet to make any moves this summer, but it did announce on Wednesday that star forward Lionel Messi will sign a three-year contract extension keeping him at the club through 2021.

Arsenal completes signing of Alexandre Lacazette

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 5, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT

Arsenal made a bold statement in the transfer market on Wednesday.

The club made official the signing of Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette. Terms of the transfer fee and contract were undisclosed by the club but reports in England and France claim that Arsenal is paying a $68 million transfer fee, a new club record, while Lacazette could earn around $12.5 million per season in salary on a reported five-year contract.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's PL coverage ]

Lacazette is set to travel with Arsenal’s squad this weekend ahead of a pair of friendly matches in Sydney, Australia next week.

“We are very happy to have Alexandre join our group,” Arsene Wenger said in a statement. “He has shown over a number of years that he can score goals and that he is a very efficient finisher. As well, he has very interesting technical qualities and a strong character. So he is a guy who is a great addition for us, and someone who will help us challenge at the top level this season.”

The 26-year-old Frenchman provides Arsenal with a top-quality striker up top to play along with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, both of whom have been rumored to be heading away from the Emirates Stadium this summer. Lacazette scored 28 goals in 30 Ligue 1 games last season and has scored more than 100 during his time at Lyon.

The signing is a big boost to Arsenal, especially as it’s been reported that Lacazette had originally agreed to move to Atletico Madrid this summer until the Court of Arbitration and Sport upheld FIFA’s transfer ban on the club.

Pontius replaces injured Saief on USMNT Gold Cup roster

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 5, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

U.S. Men’s National Team debutant Kenny Saief’s CONCACAF Gold Cup is over before it even began.

U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that Saief suffered a groin injury in the time since making his debut Saturday in the USMNT’s 2-1 friendly victory over Ghana and has been replaced on the Gold Cup roster by Philadelphia Union midfielder Chris Pontius.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's 2017 Gold Cup coverage ]

The outside midfielder, who plays a similar position to Saief, has six assists in 17 Major League Soccer games this season and made his first two USMNT appearances this past January and February in friendly matches against Serbia and Jamaica.

The news is a blow to the American-born and Israeli-raised Saief, who recently completed his one-time FIFA switch to play for the USMNT after making a pair of appearances in friendly matches for Israel.

Meanwhile it’s a boost to Pontius, who is enjoying some of his best soccer since overcoming a number of injury-riddled seasons with D.C. United.

Video: USMNT’s Brooks “very happy” to be at Wolfsburg

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 5, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT

Following a short summer break, John Brooks had a chance Wednesday to take a look at his new digs in Wolfsburg.

The German-American defender made a reported American-record $22.4 million transfer from Hertha Berlin to Wolfsburg this summer and enjoyed his first day at preseason training with Wolfsburg. The club posted his first interview, with the U.S. Men’s National Team centerback saying he was very happy to get started.

It’s the first time Brooks will play his club soccer away from his boyhood club, Hertha, and the change of scenery could be what the centerback needs to take his game to a new level.

Watch the video below.