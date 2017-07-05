FOLLOW LIVE: Five midweek matches in Major League Soccer

Alexandre Lacazette is one of the best strikers in the world, but where does his arrival at Arsenal place him in the context of Premier League hit men?
As tempting as it would be to rate each team’s strike corps, we’re wondering where each club’s top striker would place if ranked with the other 19 leading men in the Premier League.
For clarification, we’re going to use an asterisk for wantaway Chelsea striker Diego Costa — whose move to Atleti could be imminent — and count Sergio Aguero of Man City despite Gabriel Jesus‘ deserved status as “next big thing”
Here’s to our quickly-assembled, non-scientific list. It’s readied for your critical destruction, though we’re only ready to put two team’s top men ahead of Lacazette.
Group One: The New Boys
20. Glenn Murray, Brighton and Hove Albion — An effective Championship scorer. 19. Elias Kachunga, Huddersfield Town — His 12 FLC goals by far his finest season. 18. Dwight Gayle, Newcastle United — Any chance he carries over an electric 2016-17?
Group Two: More Questions Than Answers
17. Marko Arnautovic, Stoke City — Capable of the sublime, but inconsistent. 16. Troy Deeney, Watford — A finisher, sure, but has reached his ceiling. 15. Andre Gray, Burnley — Make or break year for him. 14. Salomon Rondon, West Bromwich Albion — How would he do outside Pulis’ system? 13. Divock Origi, Liverpool — Still many question marks around the Belgian. 12. Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea* — Not crazy to see this season as a major breakthrough campaign. 11. Andre Ayew, West Ham United — Health is his most important hurdle. 10. Manolo Gabbiadini, Southampton — Was Puel his elixir, his brief run a lucky one?
Group Three: On the precipice
9. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — Will he ever get a chance to be Man Utd’s main man? 8. Fernando Llorente, Swansea City — A head for goal and a savvy set of pegs. 7. Christian Benteke, Crystal Palace — Zaha and Townsend the perfect complements to his aerial set. 6. Joshua King, Burnley — Eddie Howe helped produce 16-goal campaign; Can he do it again?
Group Four: A class of his own
5. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — He’ll work harder than you, and only needs a yard. But is he next level?
Group Five: The elite
5*. Diego Costa, Chelsea — Just a placeholder in case he stays.
4. Romelu Lukaku, Everton — At times he’s a clumsy one for a top-end hitman, but hard to argue with the 25-gola season. 3. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal — It’ll take some adjustment, but the Frenchman appears built for Arsenal and the PL. 2. Sergio Aguero, Man City — Only a matter of time before Gabriel Jesus becomes the guy for City, but until then don’t rule out the clinical Argentine. 1. Harry Kane, Spurs — At 23, Kane has 78 PL goals. Alan Shearer had 39 at that point. Yeah, England’s “Next Alan Shearer” is finally here.
There’s rarely a guarantee that any player’s skill set will translate seamlessly to a new team, let alone a new league, but Alexandre Lacazette’s move to Arsenal promises to bring rich rewards to Arsene Wenger‘s Gunners.
Put plainly, the striker delivers finish to go with physically capable play in the tall trees of defenses. While we’ve yet to see Lacazette play for anyone other than Lyon — he joined the club at age 12 — he’s done enough outside Ligue 1 to ensure he’ll score plenty in this step forward.
Lacazette has 27, 21, and 28 goals in his last three Ligue 1 seasons, and ramped up his continental play this season. He scored against Roma, Besiktas, Alkmaar, and Ajax in the UEL after netting versus Dinamo Zagreb in the UCL.
The advanced stats speak kindly on his performances. Lacazette finished ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in Squawka’s attack score, placing behind only names like Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez, Sergio Aguero, Neymar, and Dries Mertens.
Additionally, his 65 percent shot accuracy was barely rivaled despite his status as clear man in Lyon’s attack. If he has a weakness, it’s a preference for his right foot.
Lacazette accounted for 37 percent of Lyon’s goals. In the Top Five leagues of Europe, only Edinson Cavani scored more away goals (19) then Lacazette’s 15 (a total shared by Mertens, Sanchez, Aguero, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang).
Moreover the move can serve as a statement of intent as Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil ponder life in the UEFA Europa League (the Final is in Lyon next season). Adding Lacazette names Arsenal a favorite in that tournament, and levels its contender status in the Premier League as well.