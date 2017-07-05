MLS Snapshot: Orlando City 1-3 Toronto FC (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): Sebastian Giovinco.
That’s two words, we know. The 30-year-old TFC superstar bagged another couple goals, one aided by Jozy Altidore, and cued the USMNT man up for another as the Reds rebounded from a road loss to Dallas with a road defeat or Orlando City. TFC moves back into first before Chicago plays late Wednesday, and Orlando remains in the Top Six despite defeat. Carlos Rivas scored the Lions’ goal.
The goals
18′ — Too much team speed — Orlando City center back Jonathan Spector has been pretty darn good for the Lions, but Giovinco and Altidore were too much to handle.
65′ — Giovinco’s laser-light show — Cue your corny fireworks joke saved from the 4th, and enjoy another gorgeous shot from the 2015 MLS MVP. For Giovinco, that’s 57 goals and 34 assists in 89 games with the Reds.
The game in 100 words (or less): Jay Heaps and the New England Revolution threw away two wonderful plays from Diego Fagundez, and perhaps their playoffs hopes in the process. New England is now eight points back of the sixth spot in the East, while New York stays within shouting distance of the Top Six. Coach Jesse Marsch is now the winningest coach in RBNY history, while Heaps days of adding to his total as Revs boss may be dwindling down to zero.
(Some of) The goals
21′ — Pretty build-up, gutsy finish — The first example of Fagundez’s fantastic playmaking was met by Teal Bunbury’s fearless finish. It’s a shame few fans will be thinking about it following the match.
90′ — Veron gets on the board — Not a banner moment for keeper positioning, but the Argentine from San Lorenzo has his first of the season to just drive a sledgehammer into New England’s collective gut.
MOSCOW (AP) Russia says it is far from reaching a deal with FIFA on TV broadcast rights for next year’s World Cup.
With the tournament a year away, there is still no agreement in place to avoid the embarrassing situation of games not being shown in the host nation. FIFA usually signs deals several years before major events.
Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko says FIFA wants $110 million from Russian TV channels, but they can only afford to pay $38-$40 million, in comments reported by Russian state news agencies.
Alexandre Lacazette is one of the best strikers in the world, but where does his arrival at Arsenal place him in the context of Premier League hit men?
As tempting as it would be to rate each team’s strike corps, we’re wondering where each club’s top striker would place if ranked with the other 19 leading men in the Premier League.
For clarification, we’re going to use an asterisk for wantaway Chelsea striker Diego Costa — whose move to Atleti could be imminent — and count Sergio Aguero of Man City despite Gabriel Jesus‘ deserved status as “next big thing”
Here’s to our quickly-assembled, non-scientific list. It’s readied for your critical destruction, though we’re only ready to put two team’s top men ahead of Lacazette.
Group One: The New Boys
20. Glenn Murray, Brighton and Hove Albion — An effective Championship scorer. 19. Elias Kachunga, Huddersfield Town — His 12 FLC goals by far his finest season. 18. Dwight Gayle, Newcastle United — Any chance he carries over an electric 2016-17?
Group Two: More Questions Than Answers
17. Marko Arnautovic, Stoke City — Capable of the sublime, but inconsistent. 16. Troy Deeney, Watford — A finisher, sure, but has reached his ceiling. 15. Andre Gray, Burnley — Make or break year for him. 14. Salomon Rondon, West Bromwich Albion — How would he do outside Pulis’ system? 13. Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea* — Not crazy to see this season as a major breakthrough campaign. 12. Andre Ayew, West Ham United — Health is his most important hurdle. 11. Manolo Gabbiadini, Southampton — Was Puel his elixir, his brief run a lucky one?
Group Three: On the precipice
10. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — Will he ever get a chance to be Man Utd’s main man? 9. Fernando Llorente, Swansea City — A head for goal and a savvy set of pegs. 8. Christian Benteke, Crystal Palace — Zaha and Townsend the perfect complements to his aerial set. 7. Joshua King, Bournemouth — Eddie Howe helped produce 16-goal campaign; Can he do it again? 6. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — Initially we used Divock Origi as an out-and-out striker, but with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on the wings, it’s Firmino who deserves the title of the Reds’ top striker.
Group Four: A class of his own
5. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — He’ll work harder than you, and only needs a yard. But is he next level?
Group Five: The elite
5*. Diego Costa, Chelsea — Just a placeholder in case he stays.
4. Romelu Lukaku, Everton — At times he’s a clumsy one for a top-end hitman, but hard to argue with the 25-gola season. 3. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal — It’ll take some adjustment, but the Frenchman appears built for Arsenal and the PL. 2. Sergio Aguero, Man City — Only a matter of time before Gabriel Jesus becomes the guy for City, but until then don’t rule out the clinical Argentine. 1. Harry Kane, Spurs — At 23, Kane has 78 PL goals. Alan Shearer had 39 at that point. Yeah, England’s “Next Alan Shearer” is finally here.