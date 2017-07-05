Real Madrid signs 6-year deal with French defender Hernandez

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has signed a six-year deal with French defender Theo Hernandez after securing his transfer from rival Atletico Madrid.
The 19-year-old Hernandez impressed last season while playing on loan from Atletico to fellow Spanish league club Alaves. The left back had been linked to a move to Real Madrid for several months.
Hernandez played for Atletico’s youth teams before his stint with Alaves. Atletico said in a statement that Hernandez had “rejected on several occasions Atletico Madrid’s offers to renew his contract” that was good through 2021.
Neither club disclosed the financial details of the transfer.
With Hernandez playing a leading role, Alaves surpassed expectations by reaching the Copa del Rey final last season and finishing the Spanish league in ninth as a newly promoted team.
Hernandez will likely be a second-choice player for coach Zinedine Zidane behind Brazil left back Marcelo.
While Hernandez arrived at the defending European and Spanish champions, left back Fabio Coentrao was sent on loan to Sporting Lisbon. Coentrao joined Madrid in 2011, but injuries and the strong play of Marcelo greatly limited his playing opportunities in recent campaigns.
Barcelona has yet to make any moves this summer, but it did announce on Wednesday that star forward Lionel Messi will sign a three-year contract extension keeping him at the club through 2021.
With the 2017 Gold Cup just two days away, it’s time to take a closer look at this year’s participants.
Group B includes one of the tournament favorites, the U.S. Men’s National Team, along with Panama, Martinique and Nicaragua.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of the start of the tournament:
Arsenal made a bold statement in the transfer market on Wednesday.
The club made official the signing of Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette. Terms of the transfer fee and contract were undisclosed by the club but reports in England and France claim that Arsenal is paying a $68 million transfer fee, a new club record, while Lacazette could earn around $12.5 million per season in salary on a reported five-year contract.
Lacazette is set to travel with Arsenal’s squad this weekend ahead of a pair of friendly matches in Sydney, Australia next week.
“We are very happy to have Alexandre join our group,” Arsene Wenger said in a statement. “He has shown over a number of years that he can score goals and that he is a very efficient finisher. As well, he has very interesting technical qualities and a strong character. So he is a guy who is a great addition for us, and someone who will help us challenge at the top level this season.”
The 26-year-old Frenchman provides Arsenal with a top-quality striker up top to play along with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, both of whom have been rumored to be heading away from the Emirates Stadium this summer. Lacazette scored 28 goals in 30 Ligue 1 games last season and has scored more than 100 during his time at Lyon.
The signing is a big boost to Arsenal, especially as it’s been reported that Lacazette had originally agreed to move to Atletico Madrid this summer until the Court of Arbitration and Sport upheld FIFA’s transfer ban on the club.
U.S. Men’s National Team debutant Kenny Saief’s CONCACAF Gold Cup is over before it even began.
U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that Saief suffered a groin injury in the time since making his debut Saturday in the USMNT’s 2-1 friendly victory over Ghana and has been replaced on the Gold Cup roster by Philadelphia Union midfielder Chris Pontius.
The outside midfielder, who plays a similar position to Saief, has six assists in 17 Major League Soccer games this season and made his first two USMNT appearances this past January and February in friendly matches against Serbia and Jamaica.
The news is a blow to the American-born and Israeli-raised Saief, who recently completed his one-time FIFA switch to play for the USMNT after making a pair of appearances in friendly matches for Israel.
Meanwhile it’s a boost to Pontius, who is enjoying some of his best soccer since overcoming a number of injury-riddled seasons with D.C. United.
Following a short summer break, John Brooks had a chance Wednesday to take a look at his new digs in Wolfsburg.
The German-American defender made a reported American-record $22.4 million transfer from Hertha Berlin to Wolfsburg this summer and enjoyed his first day at preseason training with Wolfsburg. The club posted his first interview, with the U.S. Men’s National Team centerback saying he was very happy to get started.
It’s the first time Brooks will play his club soccer away from his boyhood club, Hertha, and the change of scenery could be what the centerback needs to take his game to a new level.
