Real Madrid signs 6-year deal with French defender Hernandez

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has signed a six-year deal with French defender Theo Hernandez after securing his transfer from rival Atletico Madrid.
The 19-year-old Hernandez impressed last season while playing on loan from Atletico to fellow Spanish league club Alaves. The left back had been linked to a move to Real Madrid for several months.
Hernandez played for Atletico’s youth teams before his stint with Alaves. Atletico said in a statement that Hernandez had “rejected on several occasions Atletico Madrid’s offers to renew his contract” that was good through 2021.
Neither club disclosed the financial details of the transfer.
With Hernandez playing a leading role, Alaves surpassed expectations by reaching the Copa del Rey final last season and finishing the Spanish league in ninth as a newly promoted team.
Hernandez will likely be a second-choice player for coach Zinedine Zidane behind Brazil left back Marcelo.
While Hernandez arrived at the defending European and Spanish champions, left back Fabio Coentrao was sent on loan to Sporting Lisbon. Coentrao joined Madrid in 2011, but injuries and the strong play of Marcelo greatly limited his playing opportunities in recent campaigns.
Barcelona has yet to make any moves this summer, but it did announce on Wednesday that star forward Lionel Messi will sign a three-year contract extension keeping him at the club through 2021.
A transfer in the works for a week or two is now complete as Wayne Rooney moves back to the club he started with.
Everton announced the signing of the Manchester United captain, with the caption of “Once a Blue…” and Rooney autographing the camera lens.
The club then confirmed that the 31-year-old signed a two-year deal with the club and a telling manager from disciplinarian manager Ronald Koeman. “Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality,” Koeman said in the official club release. “He knows how to win titles and I’m really happy he’s decided to come home.”
Rooney rose through the ranks in the Everton youth squads and played for the Toffees for two seasons before leaving for Manchester United. He scored 17 goals in 77 appearances for Everton across all competitions.
“It’s a great feeling to be back,” Rooney told the official Everton website. “I’m excited, I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play. I’m ecstatic – I just cannot wait to get back playing.”
“I’m excited, and I’m excited by the signings that the Club have made. This club is moving forward. This football club should be winning trophies and we’re taking huge steps to being involved and trying to win trophies.”
The official release declares Rooney returned for an “undisclosed fee” but reports have claimed over the last week that it is a free transfer.
Romelu Lukaku has confirmed he will join Manchester United.
In an interview with ESPN, Lukaku says he just couldn’t turn down the 13-time Premier League champions.
“Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?” Lukaku asked. “Best stadium in England. The best fans. This is the perfect opportunity. I always said I wanted to play for a team that’s challenging for every trophy that there is.
“I think Manchester United, at the minute, wants to be the dominant team, that dominant force. If you look at their history, it says enough. To become part of a club like them is something that I really wanted. I’m thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.”
Lukaku agreed to the switch, which will cost his new club a whopping $97 million transfer fee. His now-former club Everton has been spending furiously all summer, suggesting they were confident of securing such a large source of income.
There were reports of a late Chelsea offer, attempting to woo him back to his former club one last time, but he turned them down. “My mind was already set,” Lukaku said. “I gave my word, and I don’t look back … I was already mentally preparing to be part of the team.”
The Belgian also talked about his friendship with Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba, saying that they live down the street from each other in Manchester and that they have been friends for “seven or eight years.” Lukaku confirmed that Pogba helped woo him to the Red Devils.
Lukaku has joined Manchester United’s pre-season training in California and will begin officially training with the club on Monday. “Now it’s time to work hard, work harder than I ever did before,” Lukaku said. “I’m willing to do it. Hopefully, it will come a good way.”
He didn’t live up to expectations at Tottenham Hotspur, but Brazilian midfielder Paulinho may be good enough for Barcelona.
The 28-year-old currently plies his trade for Guangzhou Evergrande, where he has 11 goals in 23 matches this season, but Barcelona’s made an offer for his services.
His pal Neymar has publicly spoken of his desire to have Paulinho as a teammate, and the player admits that he’s become enamored of the idea since hearing about the Barca’s offer.
From AS:
“I’m not a hypocrite – I am a very open person and I do think about Barcelona. The buy-out clause in my contract is 40 million euros and I believe Barça offered 20 which Guangzhou rejected. My agent has told me that talks are set to continue. Most players don’t talk about these things until things start moving but I can confirm that the interest is real.
“All I know is that there is a formal offer and that Barcelona’s president has spoken to club directors but no agreement was reached. There is a chance that both clubs can come to an agreement. It’s possible that I could play for Barcelona with the best players in the world. I could be part of a club full of stars. Barça’s offer was bigger than we thought. There’ll be more conversations between the clubs. I hope an agreement can be reached.”
Imagine Tottenham facing Paulinho and Barcelona in a knockout round match during next season’s Champions League.
Real Madrid just keeps loading up for its bid to become the first threepeat champions of the UEFA Champions League since Bayern Munich in 1976.
Ajax has also turned the trick, and Real won the first five iterations of the tournament between 1956-60.
While James Rodriguez could be sold, Real has beat its La Liga rivals to a pair of top targets. Last week, it was Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez. Now, it could be another player on Barcelona’s radar.
Dani Ceballos is the latest name, and Real Madrid will buy him from Real Betis for a little over $20 million according to Marca.
Ceballos turns 21 in August and already has 98 appearances for Betis, with seven goals. He was the UEFA U-21 Championship Player of the Tournament this summer.