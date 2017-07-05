Report: Chelsea nabs Roma center back Rudiger

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Personal terms are all that stand between Chelsea and a new center back, according to Sky Sports.

The English outlet says the Blues have agreed to buy German defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma for a fee that could rise as high as $52 million.

Rudiger, 24, has 17 caps and helped Germany to the Confederations Cup this summer. He spent two years at Roma after making his name with Stuttgart, with i Lupi buying him for around $10 million.

Chelsea needs center back depth for its return to the UEFA Champions League, and Rudiger would join Gary Cahill, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, and David Luiz and men who can settle into Antonio Conte‘s back three.

Chelsea sold Nathan Ake to Bournemouth, and longtime captain John Terry has signed with Aston Villa.

