(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Report: Chelsea nabs Roma center back Rudiger

By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Personal terms are all that stand between Chelsea and a new center back, according to Sky Sports.

The English outlet says the Blues have agreed to buy German defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma for a fee that could rise as high as $52 million.

Rudiger, 24, has 17 caps and helped Germany to the Confederations Cup this summer. He spent two years at Roma after making his name with Stuttgart, with i Lupi buying him for around $10 million.

Chelsea needs center back depth for its return to the UEFA Champions League, and Rudiger would join Gary Cahill, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, and David Luiz and men who can settle into Antonio Conte‘s back three.

Chelsea sold Nathan Ake to Bournemouth, and longtime captain John Terry has signed with Aston Villa.

By the numbers, Lacazette an incredibly impressive signing for Arsenal

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT

There’s rarely a guarantee that any player’s skill set will translate seamlessly to a new team, let alone a new league, but Alexandre Lacazette’s move to Arsenal promises to bring rich rewards to Arsene Wenger‘s Gunners.

Put plainly, the striker delivers finish to go with physically capable play in the tall trees of defenses. While we’ve yet to see Lacazette play for anyone other than Lyon — he joined the club at age 12 — he’s done enough outside Ligue 1 to ensure he’ll score plenty in this step forward.

Lacazette has 27, 21, and 28 goals in his last three Ligue 1 seasons, and ramped up his continental play this season. He scored against Roma, Besiktas, Alkmaar, and Ajax in the UEL after netting versus Dinamo Zagreb in the UCL.

The advanced stats speak kindly on his performances. Lacazette finished ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in Squawka’s attack score, placing behind only names like Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez, Sergio Aguero, Neymar, and Dries Mertens.

Additionally, his 65 percent shot accuracy was barely rivaled despite his status as clear man in Lyon’s attack. If he has a weakness, it’s a preference for his right foot.

Lacazette accounted for 37 percent of Lyon’s goals. In the Top Five leagues of Europe, only Edinson Cavani scored more away goals (19) then Lacazette’s 15 (a total shared by Mertens, Sanchez, Aguero, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang).

Moreover the move can serve as a statement of intent as Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil ponder life in the UEFA Europa League (the Final is in Lyon next season). Adding Lacazette names Arsenal a favorite in that tournament, and levels its contender status in the Premier League as well.

WATCH: John Terry sings “Stand By Me” to Aston Villa teammates

avfc.co.uk
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT

New Aston Villa center back John Terry was not spared the new boy hazing, giving a rendition of Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me” to his new teammates on Wednesday.

Villa winger Andre Green is 18, half the age of his new peer, but that didn’t stop the youngster from sharing part of Terry’s performance.

Terry signed a one-year deal with the Villans, putting him in position to play his first club match in a jersey other than Chelsea’s for the first time since a loan to Nottingham Forest in 2000.

As for the performance, it’s actually not bad by footballer standards. Decent rhythm, and not the absolute worst karaoke voice we’ve heard. Score it a C+?

“Increasingly likely” Costa rejoins Atletico Madrid

AP Photo/Andres Kudacki
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

A transfer ban hampered Atletico Madrid’s pursuit of Alexandre Lacazette, but won’t stop La Liga’s red-and-white striped men from snaring an old friend.

Diego Costa is leaving Chelsea for Atleti in a deal worth around $29 million plus incentives, according to several outlets, and Marca says Costa’s arrival at the Vicente Calderon is “increasingly likely.”

Costa, who turns 29 in October, is not part of Antonio Conte‘s plans at Chelsea and apparently willing to wait until January to play again. Atleti was banned from registering new players — but not acquiring them — and unlike neighbors Real Madrid did not win its appeal.

The fee is, relatively speaking, wildly low even given the player’s mercurial reputation. He arrived at Chelsea from Atleti for about $42 million after a 27-goal season in 2013-14, and scored 59 goals in 120 matches (though his production outside the Premier League left much to be desired).

Chelsea refused to sell Costa to Chinese Super League interests in January, a fee that was rumored to reach as high as $100 million. The striker soured on the idea of China as 2017 wore on, and said he’d only play for Chelsea or Atleti. There have been reports of a potential loan to a CSL club from Atleti, though admittedly we’re unfamiliar with the logistics of that given the transfer ban.

This is a potential steal for Atleti, who will get a motivated, bruising, and probably brooding star in January.

Real Madrid signs 6-year deal with French defender Hernandez

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 5, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has signed a six-year deal with French defender Theo Hernandez after securing his transfer from rival Atletico Madrid.

The 19-year-old Hernandez impressed last season while playing on loan from Atletico to fellow Spanish league club Alaves. The left back had been linked to a move to Real Madrid for several months.

Hernandez played for Atletico’s youth teams before his stint with Alaves. Atletico said in a statement that Hernandez had “rejected on several occasions Atletico Madrid’s offers to renew his contract” that was good through 2021.

Neither club disclosed the financial details of the transfer.

With Hernandez playing a leading role, Alaves surpassed expectations by reaching the Copa del Rey final last season and finishing the Spanish league in ninth as a newly promoted team.

Hernandez will likely be a second-choice player for coach Zinedine Zidane behind Brazil left back Marcelo.

While Hernandez arrived at the defending European and Spanish champions, left back Fabio Coentrao was sent on loan to Sporting Lisbon. Coentrao joined Madrid in 2011, but injuries and the strong play of Marcelo greatly limited his playing opportunities in recent campaigns.

Barcelona has yet to make any moves this summer, but it did announce on Wednesday that star forward Lionel Messi will sign a three-year contract extension keeping him at the club through 2021.