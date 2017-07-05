Report: Manchester City to leave Hart, Bony, Mangala and Nasri off U.S. tour

Some of Manchester City’s most expensive signings will be left home this month as the team heads to the U.S. for the start of its preseason slate.

According to the Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola has decided to leave goalkeeper Joe Hart, defenders Eliaquim Mangala and Jason Denayer, midfielder Samir Nasri and forward Wilfried Bony back in Manchester ahead of the club’s U.S. tour. Combined, the players are reportedly valued at more than $155 million.

All five players spent last season away from the Etihad Stadium on loan and are reportedly not in Guardiola’s plans for the upcoming season.

Even with first-choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on extended leave following the Confederations Cup, the report states Guardiola would rather use a youth team goalkeeper on the U.S. tour than Hart. According to another report, Manchester City is hoping to sell the quintet this summer rather then send them out on loan again.

It says a lot that Manchester City is willing to part ways with players the club spent big money on for transfer fees and wages in the past. Mangala cost around a reported $52 million when he signed from Porto while Nasri cost Man City $31 million when he joined the club from Arsenal.

Manchester City returns to preseason training next week. Man City faces Manchester United in Houston on July 20, Real Madrid in Los Angeles on July 26, and Tottenham in Nashville on July 29.