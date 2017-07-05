More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Reports: Perry Kitchen to leave Hearts for Randers in Denmark

By Daniel KarellJul 5, 2017, 10:11 AM EDT

A precipitous and swift fall for Perry Kitchen at Hearts of Midlothian has reached its inevitable conclusion.

The American midfielder has reportedly departed preseason training with Hearts and is heading to Denmark to sign with Danish Superliga side Randers.

Despite making 26 starts in 29 games last year in the Scottish First Division, Kitchen found his playing time decrease under new coach Ian Cathro, who was appointed in December 2016, and following the season Kitchen was stripped of his captaincy.

According to the reports out of Scotland, Kitchen was told he was free to find a new club to join this summer.

The news of a move to Denmark is surely a blow to Kitchen, who now finds himself on the outside of the U.S. Men’s National Team picture. He earned five caps for the national team under Jurgen Klinsmann’s tenure and was a regular for the youth national teams during his time in high school and with D.C. United in Major League Soccer.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT

Chicago and Toronto continue to jockey for first place in the East, both on the road for Wednesday’s MLS action.

The Fire travel West to face Portland and TFC is down South for a bout with Orlando City.

Meanwhile, Portland and Houston are at home and aiming to improve their Western Conference stock, while Vancouver plays host to New York City FC.

There’s a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup rematch on the cards to open the night, as the Red Bulls head to Gillette Stadium to face the Revs.

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando City vs. Toronto FC — 7:30 p.m. ET

Houston Dynamo vs. Montreal Impact — 8:30 p.m. ET

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. New York City FC— 10 p.m. ET

Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire — 10:30 p.m. ET

By the numbers, Lacazette an incredibly impressive signing for Arsenal

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT

There’s rarely a guarantee that any player’s skill set will translate seamlessly to a new team, let alone a new league, but Alexandre Lacazette’s move to Arsenal promises to bring rich rewards to Arsene Wenger‘s Gunners.

Put plainly, the striker delivers finish to go with physically capable play in the tall trees of defenses. While we’ve yet to see Lacazette play for anyone other than Lyon — he joined the club at age 12 — he’s done enough outside Ligue 1 to ensure he’ll score plenty in this step forward.

Lacazette has 27, 21, and 28 goals in his last three Ligue 1 seasons, and ramped up his continental play this season. He scored against Roma, Besiktas, Alkmaar, and Ajax in the UEL after netting versus Dinamo Zagreb in the UCL.

The advanced stats speak kindly on his performances. Lacazette finished ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in Squawka’s attack score, placing behind only names like Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez, Sergio Aguero, Neymar, and Dries Mertens.

Additionally, his 65 percent shot accuracy was barely rivaled despite his status as clear man in Lyon’s attack. If he has a weakness, it’s a preference for his right foot.

Lacazette accounted for 37 percent of Lyon’s goals. In the Top Five leagues of Europe, only Edinson Cavani scored more away goals (19) then Lacazette’s 15 (a total shared by Mertens, Sanchez, Aguero, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang).

Moreover the move can serve as a statement of intent as Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil ponder life in the UEFA Europa League (the Final is in Lyon next season). Adding Lacazette names Arsenal a favorite in that tournament, and levels its contender status in the Premier League as well.

WATCH: John Terry sings “Stand By Me” to Aston Villa teammates

avfc.co.uk
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT

New Aston Villa center back John Terry was not spared the new boy hazing, giving a rendition of Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me” to his new teammates on Wednesday.

Villa winger Andre Green is 18, half the age of his new peer, but that didn’t stop the youngster from sharing part of Terry’s performance.

Terry signed a one-year deal with the Villans, putting him in position to play his first club match in a jersey other than Chelsea’s for the first time since a loan to Nottingham Forest in 2000.

As for the performance, it’s actually not bad by footballer standards. Decent rhythm, and not the absolute worst karaoke voice we’ve heard. Score it a C+?

Report: Chelsea nabs Roma center back Rudiger

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Personal terms are all that stand between Chelsea and a new center back, according to Sky Sports.

The English outlet says the Blues have agreed to buy German defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma for a fee that could rise as high as $52 million.

Rudiger, 24, has 17 caps and helped Germany to the Confederations Cup this summer. He spent two years at Roma after making his name with Stuttgart, with i Lupi buying him for around $10 million.

Chelsea needs center back depth for its return to the UEFA Champions League, and Rudiger would join Gary Cahill, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, and David Luiz and men who can settle into Antonio Conte‘s back three.

Chelsea sold Nathan Ake to Bournemouth, and longtime captain John Terry has signed with Aston Villa.