Getty Images

Transfer Rumor Wrap: Everton steps up Rooney interest; Lacazette completes medical

By Daniel KarellJul 5, 2017, 8:51 AM EDT

Wayne Rooney may be prepared to leave Manchester United this summer, but it seems that he will be staying in the Premier League for the time being.

According to multiple reports, Everton is “stepping up interest” in signing Rooney this summer, reuniting the Merseyside native with his old club for the first time since his big move to Manchester United in 2004. The reports claim that Man United will allow Rooney to leave for Everton on a free transfer.

It’s unclear whether Rooney would come in as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who has been rumored with a transfer to a former club of his, Chelsea this summer.

Even if Rooney arrives and Lukaku leaves Everton, Rooney hasn’t played the target striker role in some years and may be more of a boost to the attacking midfield than the forward corps.

Here’s a look at more transfer rumors this morning:

Arsenal close to completing record-signing

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette is on the verge of completing a move to Arsenal.

The 26-year-old Frenchman completed a medical with Arsenal Wednesday according to multiple reports, with the English club reportedly paying $68 million for Lacazette’s services. If true, that would be a club record, smashing the current record fee of nearly $55 million that was paid to Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2014.

Lacazette is coming off a season in which he scored 37 goals in 45 matches for Lyon, including 28 in Ligue 1, good for second-best in the league.

Lacazette’s signing, especially early in the transfer window, would be a big boost to Arsenal’s striking corps, though it’s unclear what this could mean for Olivier Giroud, Lucas Perez and Danny Welbeck, who have all played the target striker role for Arsenal in the past.

 

Huddersfield break transfer record for Ligue 1 striker

Arsenal isn’t the only Premier League club bringing in talent this summer from Ligue 1.

Huddersfield Town announced Wednesday it had signed Steve Mounie on a four-year contract from Montpellier. According to the multiple reports, former Montpellier owner Laurent Nicollin said it was a $14.7 million transfer fee plus add-ons, which would be a new Huddersfield record for a transfer signing.

The 22-year-old Benin National Team forward scored 14 goals for Montpellier last season.

Five midweek matches in Major League Soccer

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT

Chicago and Toronto continue to jockey for first place in the East, both on the road for Wednesday’s MLS action.

The Fire travel West to face Portland and TFC is down South for a bout with Orlando City.

Meanwhile, Portland and Houston are at home and aiming to improve their Western Conference stock, while Vancouver plays host to New York City FC.

There’s a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup rematch on the cards to open the night, as the Red Bulls head to Gillette Stadium to face the Revs.

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando City vs. Toronto FC — 7:30 p.m. ET

Houston Dynamo vs. Montreal Impact — 8:30 p.m. ET

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. New York City FC— 10 p.m. ET

Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire — 10:30 p.m. ET

By the numbers, Lacazette an incredibly impressive signing for Arsenal

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT

There’s rarely a guarantee that any player’s skill set will translate seamlessly to a new team, let alone a new league, but Alexandre Lacazette’s move to Arsenal promises to bring rich rewards to Arsene Wenger‘s Gunners.

Put plainly, the striker delivers finish to go with physically capable play in the tall trees of defenses. While we’ve yet to see Lacazette play for anyone other than Lyon — he joined the club at age 12 — he’s done enough outside Ligue 1 to ensure he’ll score plenty in this step forward.

Lacazette has 27, 21, and 28 goals in his last three Ligue 1 seasons, and ramped up his continental play this season. He scored against Roma, Besiktas, Alkmaar, and Ajax in the UEL after netting versus Dinamo Zagreb in the UCL.

The advanced stats speak kindly on his performances. Lacazette finished ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in Squawka’s attack score, placing behind only names like Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez, Sergio Aguero, Neymar, and Dries Mertens.

Additionally, his 65 percent shot accuracy was barely rivaled despite his status as clear man in Lyon’s attack. If he has a weakness, it’s a preference for his right foot.

Lacazette accounted for 37 percent of Lyon’s goals. In the Top Five leagues of Europe, only Edinson Cavani scored more away goals (19) then Lacazette’s 15 (a total shared by Mertens, Sanchez, Aguero, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang).

Moreover the move can serve as a statement of intent as Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil ponder life in the UEFA Europa League (the Final is in Lyon next season). Adding Lacazette names Arsenal a favorite in that tournament, and levels its contender status in the Premier League as well.

WATCH: John Terry sings “Stand By Me” to Aston Villa teammates

avfc.co.uk
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT

New Aston Villa center back John Terry was not spared the new boy hazing, giving a rendition of Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me” to his new teammates on Wednesday.

Villa winger Andre Green is 18, half the age of his new peer, but that didn’t stop the youngster from sharing part of Terry’s performance.

Terry signed a one-year deal with the Villans, putting him in position to play his first club match in a jersey other than Chelsea’s for the first time since a loan to Nottingham Forest in 2000.

As for the performance, it’s actually not bad by footballer standards. Decent rhythm, and not the absolute worst karaoke voice we’ve heard. Score it a C+?

Report: Chelsea nabs Roma center back Rudiger

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Personal terms are all that stand between Chelsea and a new center back, according to Sky Sports.

The English outlet says the Blues have agreed to buy German defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma for a fee that could rise as high as $52 million.

Rudiger, 24, has 17 caps and helped Germany to the Confederations Cup this summer. He spent two years at Roma after making his name with Stuttgart, with i Lupi buying him for around $10 million.

Chelsea needs center back depth for its return to the UEFA Champions League, and Rudiger would join Gary Cahill, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, and David Luiz and men who can settle into Antonio Conte‘s back three.

Chelsea sold Nathan Ake to Bournemouth, and longtime captain John Terry has signed with Aston Villa.