Transfer Rumor Wrap: Everton steps up Rooney interest; Lacazette completes medical

Wayne Rooney may be prepared to leave Manchester United this summer, but it seems that he will be staying in the Premier League for the time being.

According to multiple reports, Everton is “stepping up interest” in signing Rooney this summer, reuniting the Merseyside native with his old club for the first time since his big move to Manchester United in 2004. The reports claim that Man United will allow Rooney to leave for Everton on a free transfer.

It’s unclear whether Rooney would come in as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who has been rumored with a transfer to a former club of his, Chelsea this summer.

Even if Rooney arrives and Lukaku leaves Everton, Rooney hasn’t played the target striker role in some years and may be more of a boost to the attacking midfield than the forward corps.

Here’s a look at more transfer rumors this morning:

Arsenal close to completing record-signing

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette is on the verge of completing a move to Arsenal.

The 26-year-old Frenchman completed a medical with Arsenal Wednesday according to multiple reports, with the English club reportedly paying $68 million for Lacazette’s services. If true, that would be a club record, smashing the current record fee of nearly $55 million that was paid to Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2014.

91 – Since 13/14, Alexandre Lacazette has scored 91 goals in L1, at least 15 more than any other French player in the Top 5 leagues. Gunner? pic.twitter.com/nzL4w3IQET — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 26, 2017

Lacazette is coming off a season in which he scored 37 goals in 45 matches for Lyon, including 28 in Ligue 1, good for second-best in the league.

Lacazette’s signing, especially early in the transfer window, would be a big boost to Arsenal’s striking corps, though it’s unclear what this could mean for Olivier Giroud, Lucas Perez and Danny Welbeck, who have all played the target striker role for Arsenal in the past.

Huddersfield break transfer record for Ligue 1 striker

Arsenal isn’t the only Premier League club bringing in talent this summer from Ligue 1.

Huddersfield Town announced Wednesday it had signed Steve Mounie on a four-year contract from Montpellier. According to the multiple reports, former Montpellier owner Laurent Nicollin said it was a $14.7 million transfer fee plus add-ons, which would be a new Huddersfield record for a transfer signing.

CONFIRMED: Steve Mounié completes his transfer from @MontpellierHSC, penning a four year contract at #htafc https://t.co/TFTibcoHBG 🇧🇯 (DTS) pic.twitter.com/MTP6K4xYNO — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) July 5, 2017

293 – Steve Mounie won 293 aerials in L1 2016/17, best tally in a single Ligue 1 season since 2006/07. Terrier. pic.twitter.com/qOrigRa1Eh — OptaJean (@OptaJean) July 5, 2017

The 22-year-old Benin National Team forward scored 14 goals for Montpellier last season.