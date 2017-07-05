Video: USMNT’s Brooks “very happy” to be at Wolfsburg

Following a short summer break, John Brooks had a chance Wednesday to take a look at his new digs in Wolfsburg.
The German-American defender made a reported American-record $22.4 million transfer from Hertha Berlin to Wolfsburg this summer and enjoyed his first day at preseason training with Wolfsburg. The club posted his first interview, with the U.S. Men’s National Team centerback saying he was very happy to get started.
It’s the first time Brooks will play his club soccer away from his boyhood club, Hertha, and the change of scenery could be what the centerback needs to take his game to a new level.
Watch the video below.
Arsenal made a bold statement in the transfer market on Wednesday.
The club made official the signing of Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette. Terms of the transfer fee and contract were undisclosed by the club but reports in England and France claim that Arsenal is paying a $68 million transfer fee, a new club record, while Lacazette could earn around $12.5 million per season in salary on a reported five-year contract.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
Lacazette is set to travel with Arsenal’s squad this weekend ahead of a pair of friendly matches in Sydney, Australia next week.
“We are very happy to have Alexandre join our group,” Arsene Wenger said in a statement. “He has shown over a number of years that he can score goals and that he is a very efficient finisher. As well, he has very interesting technical qualities and a strong character. So he is a guy who is a great addition for us, and someone who will help us challenge at the top level this season.”
The 26-year-old Frenchman provides Arsenal with a top-quality striker up top to play along with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, both of whom have been rumored to be heading away from the Emirates Stadium this summer. Lacazette scored 28 goals in 30 Ligue 1 games last season and has scored more than 100 during his time at Lyon.
The signing is a big boost to Arsenal, especially as it’s been reported that Lacazette had originally agreed to move to Atletico Madrid this summer until the Court of Arbitration and Sport upheld FIFA’s transfer ban on the club.
U.S. Men’s National Team debutant Kenny Saief’s CONCACAF Gold Cup is over before it even began.
U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that Saief suffered a groin injury in the time since making his debut Saturday in the USMNT’s 2-1 friendly victory over Ghana and has been replaced on the Gold Cup roster by Philadelphia Union midfielder Chris Pontius.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s 2017 Gold Cup coverage ]
The outside midfielder, who plays a similar position to Saief, has six assists in 17 Major League Soccer games this season and made his first two USMNT appearances this past January and February in friendly matches against Serbia and Jamaica.
The news is a blow to the American-born and Israeli-raised Saief, who recently completed his one-time FIFA switch to play for the USMNT after making a pair of appearances in friendly matches for Israel.
Meanwhile it’s a boost to Pontius, who is enjoying some of his best soccer since overcoming a number of injury-riddled seasons with D.C. United.
Some of Manchester City’s most expensive signings will be left home this month as the team heads to the U.S. for the start of its preseason slate.
According to the Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola has decided to leave goalkeeper Joe Hart, defenders Eliaquim Mangala and Jason Denayer, midfielder Samir Nasri and forward Wilfried Bony back in Manchester ahead of the club’s U.S. tour. Combined, the players are reportedly valued at more than $155 million.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
All five players spent last season away from the Etihad Stadium on loan and are reportedly not in Guardiola’s plans for the upcoming season.
(more…)
A precipitous and swift fall for Perry Kitchen at Hearts of Midlothian has reached its inevitable conclusion.
The American midfielder has reportedly departed preseason training with Hearts and is heading to Denmark to sign with Danish Superliga side Randers.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
Despite making 26 starts in 29 games last year in the Scottish First Division, Kitchen found his playing time decrease under new coach Ian Cathro, who was appointed in December 2016, and following the season Kitchen was stripped of his captaincy.
According to the reports out of Scotland, Kitchen was told he was free to find a new club to join this summer.
The news of a move to Denmark is surely a blow to Kitchen, who now finds himself on the outside of the U.S. Men’s National Team picture. He earned five caps for the national team under Jurgen Klinsmann’s tenure and was a regular for the youth national teams during his time in high school and with D.C. United in Major League Soccer.