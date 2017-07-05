Video: USMNT’s Brooks “very happy” to be at Wolfsburg

Following a short summer break, John Brooks had a chance Wednesday to take a look at his new digs in Wolfsburg.

The German-American defender made a reported American-record $22.4 million transfer from Hertha Berlin to Wolfsburg this summer and enjoyed his first day at preseason training with Wolfsburg. The club posted his first interview, with the U.S. Men’s National Team centerback saying he was very happy to get started.

It’s the first time Brooks will play his club soccer away from his boyhood club, Hertha, and the change of scenery could be what the centerback needs to take his game to a new level.

Watch the video below.