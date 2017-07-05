Video: USMNT’s Brooks “very happy” to be at Wolfsburg

Following a short summer break, John Brooks had a chance Wednesday to take a look at his new digs in Wolfsburg.
The German-American defender made a reported American-record $22.4 million transfer from Hertha Berlin to Wolfsburg this summer and enjoyed his first day at preseason training with Wolfsburg. The club posted his first interview, with the U.S. Men’s National Team centerback saying he was very happy to get started.
It’s the first time Brooks will play his club soccer away from his boyhood club, Hertha, and the change of scenery could be what the centerback needs to take his game to a new level.
Watch the video below.
New Aston Villa center back John Terry was not spared the new boy hazing, giving a rendition of Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me” to his new teammates on Wednesday.
Villa winger Andre Green is 18, half the age of his new peer, but that didn’t stop the youngster from sharing part of Terry’s performance.
Terry signed a one-year deal with the Villans, putting him in position to play his first club match in a jersey other than Chelsea’s for the first time since a loan to Nottingham Forest in 2000.
As for the performance, it’s actually not bad by footballer standards. Decent rhythm, and not the absolute worst karaoke voice we’ve heard. Score it a C+?
Personal terms are all that stand between Chelsea and a new center back, according to Sky Sports.
The English outlet says the Blues have agreed to buy German defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma for a fee that could rise as high as $52 million.
Rudiger, 24, has 17 caps and helped Germany to the Confederations Cup this summer. He spent two years at Roma after making his name with Stuttgart, with i Lupi buying him for around $10 million.
Chelsea needs center back depth for its return to the UEFA Champions League, and Rudiger would join Gary Cahill, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, and David Luiz and men who can settle into Antonio Conte‘s back three.
Chelsea sold Nathan Ake to Bournemouth, and longtime captain John Terry has signed with Aston Villa.
A transfer ban hampered Atletico Madrid’s pursuit of Alexandre Lacazette, but won’t stop La Liga’s red-and-white striped men from snaring an old friend.
Diego Costa is leaving Chelsea for Atleti in a deal worth around $29 million plus incentives, according to several outlets, and Marca says Costa’s arrival at the Vicente Calderon is “increasingly likely.”
Costa, who turns 29 in October, is not part of Antonio Conte‘s plans at Chelsea and apparently willing to wait until January to play again. Atleti was banned from registering new players — but not acquiring them — and unlike neighbors Real Madrid did not win its appeal.
The fee is, relatively speaking, wildly low even given the player’s mercurial reputation. He arrived at Chelsea from Atleti for about $42 million after a 27-goal season in 2013-14, and scored 59 goals in 120 matches (though his production outside the Premier League left much to be desired).
Chelsea refused to sell Costa to Chinese Super League interests in January, a fee that was rumored to reach as high as $100 million. The striker soured on the idea of China as 2017 wore on, and said he’d only play for Chelsea or Atleti. There have been reports of a potential loan to a CSL club from Atleti, though admittedly we’re unfamiliar with the logistics of that given the transfer ban.
This is a potential steal for Atleti, who will get a motivated, bruising, and probably brooding star in January.
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has signed a six-year deal with French defender Theo Hernandez after securing his transfer from rival Atletico Madrid.
The 19-year-old Hernandez impressed last season while playing on loan from Atletico to fellow Spanish league club Alaves. The left back had been linked to a move to Real Madrid for several months.
Hernandez played for Atletico’s youth teams before his stint with Alaves. Atletico said in a statement that Hernandez had “rejected on several occasions Atletico Madrid’s offers to renew his contract” that was good through 2021.
Neither club disclosed the financial details of the transfer.
With Hernandez playing a leading role, Alaves surpassed expectations by reaching the Copa del Rey final last season and finishing the Spanish league in ninth as a newly promoted team.
Hernandez will likely be a second-choice player for coach Zinedine Zidane behind Brazil left back Marcelo.
While Hernandez arrived at the defending European and Spanish champions, left back Fabio Coentrao was sent on loan to Sporting Lisbon. Coentrao joined Madrid in 2011, but injuries and the strong play of Marcelo greatly limited his playing opportunities in recent campaigns.
Barcelona has yet to make any moves this summer, but it did announce on Wednesday that star forward Lionel Messi will sign a three-year contract extension keeping him at the club through 2021.