Altidore: Pulisic makes me want to play longer

By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT

Hidden deep in an interview regarding his diet — interesting reading in itself — is a nugget from Jozy Altidore that shows the USMNT recognizes the unique talent of Christian Pulisic.

The 27-year-old Altidore has accolades in his own right, which makes his praise extra special. Altidore has a legit shot to chase down Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey as the USMNT’s all-time leading scorers, and has played in La Liga, the Premier League, and the Eredivisie.

But when asked about Pulisic, the teenager with about 90 less caps and 30 less goals? Man, the kid is going to make a lot of guys want to be on the business end of his playmaking.

A guy like Christian, he’s young, he’s energetic. He’s pushing everybody to want to play a little bit longer and to make sure we make ourselves a little bit better because you want to be playing with those guys. They make our team better. They’re the players that the country is excited to have, and they’re the guys that are helping raise the profile and help our team improve. I mean, there’s nothing really crazy I’d change, but it’s just when you see them and you see how good they are, and how good they could become, it makes you want to stay at that level all the much longer. You want to be a part of the future and the good things that are still to come.

Truly high praise from Altidore, who continues to feast on MLS defenses.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sanchez to Inter; Lemar to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

Alexis Sanchez is wanted as the “poster boy” of Inter Milan, according to the Gazetta Dello Sport in Italy.

Sanchez, 28, still hasn’t signed a new deal with the Gunners and the Chilean international has just 12 months on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium after scoring 30 goals and adding 13 assists in all competitions last season.

With Inter bankrolled by a new Chinese billionaires Suning, they are pushing to sign some of the top talent on the planet and want to make Sanchez their main man.

Manchester City are said to be the frontrunners for Sanchez’s signature with both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain said to be shirking at paying Sanchez over $515,000 a week, the same amount he has reportedly requested from Arsenal.

Inter struggled to a seventh-place finish last season in Serie A but under new manager Luciano Spalletti they have big plans to challenge Juventus, AS Roma, Napoli and big-spending city rivals AC Milan for the league title.

Sanchez has played in Italy before as he began his European career at Udinese in 2006 before switching to Barcelona in 2011. Arsenal would much rather the Chilean superstar moved abroad than signed for a PL rival in Man City, so that could well be in Inter’s favor.

Does Sanchez want to go back to Italy though?

Arsene Wenger could be set to make a second big signing from Ligue 1 in a matter of a few days with AS Monaco’s Thomas Lemar still a top target for Arsenal.

After signing Alexandre Lacazette for a club-record fee of $68 million, a report from France outlet L’Equipe says Arsenal have offered $51.5 million for Lemar after Monaco turned down their initial bid. Multiple reports suggest Lemar has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal but the two teams still need to agree a fee.

Lemar, 21, excelled against Tottenham and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League season and the winger can play on either flank or operate through the middle.

With Lacazette adding pace through the middle, Lemar could added plenty more out wide and compliment Mesut Ozil’s creativity well. Arsenal pushing hard for Lemar is leading to many suggesting Alexis Sanchez will leave this summer (see, above) and the French international seems ready for the rigors of the PL after helping Monaco win the French title and reaching the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

His arrival could well mean the end at Arsenal for the likes of Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and perhaps Alex Iwobi with Wenger looking to rehaul his attack as Olivier Giroud is also being linked with a move to Everton.

Kelechi Iheanacho appears to be edging closer to the exit door at Manchester City with Leicester reportedly ready to pay $32 million for the Nigerian striker.

Iheanacho, 20, fell down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola last season and he had previously been linked with a move to West Ham United.

However, it appears the Foxes are ready to make Iheanacho their main man to partner Jamie Vardy up top and after signing Sevilla’s captain Vicente Iborra on Thursday, Craig Shakespeare is making some serious moves in the transfer window to make sure Leicester aren’t embroiled in another relegation battle this season.

Iheanacho has scored 21 goals in 64 games for City since breaking through as a teenager under Mauricio Pellegrino back in 2015. Despite becoming a cult figure at the Etihad Stadium, Iheanacho didn’t fit in with Guardiola’s style of play last season and played in just 20 PL games.

Should Antonio Conte be angry with Chelsea’s transfer dealings?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

After Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea now appears to be off and the Everton star heading to Manchester United, there’s no surprise reports are circulating that Antonio Conte is an unhappy man.

Does he have the right to be?

With Chelsea only signing Willy Caballero on a free transfer so far this summer, it’s been a slow start to the transfer window for the reigning Premier League champs and Conte has every right to be frustrated. There is still time to turn things around, but there’s no denying the start to his and Chelsea’s summer hasn’t been good.

Diego Costa‘s situation has undeniably made the task for Conte, and Technical Director Michael Emenalo, much harder as rivals now know that Costa is no longer wanted in west London (partly Conte’s fault with his texting) and the 28-year-old is closing in a move back to Atletico Madrid. Yet, even with a princely sum incoming for Costa, the Blues will have to pay over the odds for a new striker.

Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti from Torino are said to be Conte’s top two striking targets after seemingly losing out on Lukaku, but other deals have not been done.

Tiemoue Bakayako will likely arrive from AS Monaco with Nemanja Matic heading to Manchester United but that deal has dragged on, while talks still continue over signing Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma and Alex Sandro from Juventus.

So, it’s not all doom and gloom for Conte but it’s not ideal with a defining season coming up for the Italian coach as he looks to replicate the incredible success of his debut season in England.

The way he managed to string together a battered and bruised Chelsea side last season and add the unfancied duo of David Luiz and Marcos Alonso to the mix expertly surely should have meant Chelsea’s board would deliver three to four top class players for him to have at his disposal on day one of preseason.

Chelsea return to training at Cobham next Monday and it seems likely that Conte won’t have his top target in Lukaku, while deals for Morata, Belotti, Sandro and Rudiger appear some way from completion with Virgil Van Dijk‘s name disappearing from the reckoning altogether.

With Chelsea’s expectant fans wanting not only a PL title repeat but also craving success in Europe, Conte will want answers from the hierarchy as to why they have yet to strengthen considerably this summer as the added difficulty of juggling a UEFA Champions League campaign will no doubt impact his squad.

When you look back at Chelsea’s past they’ve done business late in the window with Luiz and Alonso arriving on Deadline Day in a real surprise last summer, but before that the arrival of Costa, Matic and Cesc Fabregas ahead of the 2014-15 campaign led to a title-winning season under Jose Mourinho.

There is no simple formula to building a squad and sometimes the dominoes have to fall at the right time in order for a new player to arrive. They haven’t fallen in Chelsea’s favor so far this summer.

Conte’s argument will be that his success last season should have led to Chelsea spending big and taking decisive action early in the transfer window. Up until now they’ve been stumbling around and have now lost out on Lukaku.

With Inter Milan and others said to be offering Conte a huge deal to join them, Chelsea’s boss has yet to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge and this transfer inactivity may have him questioning exactly how much he will be backed when it comes to recruitment as Emenalo is a trusted ally of owner Roman Abramovich and some blame him for the lackluster deals following Chelsea’s title win in 2014-15 which then led to Mourinho’s firing.

The former has a policy of bringing in youngsters and selling or loaning them on for a big profit to delight the hierarchy, plus he has sold on the likes of Oscar, Ramires and Lukaku for big fees in the past to fund future signings.

If Chelsea really want to join Europe’s elite once again they’ll need to spend like it instead of wheeling and dealing to keep similar squad numbers and still make a profit on transfer deals. With many squad players departing over the summer — John Terry, Asmir Begovic and Nathan Ake to name a few — Conte has a challenge to not only add quality but also strength in depth to challenge on four fronts this season.

Conte and his staff will be disappointed to have not landed Lukaku as Costa’s departure looms and the reigning PL champs will have to start acting quickly in the transfer window if they want to continue their success.

The next five weeks of preseason will be crucial in Conte, and Chelsea’s, short-term future.

Lionel Messi gets extra fine for tax fraud, avoids prison

Associated PressJul 7, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona star Lionel Messi and his father can avoid prison for tax fraud by paying an extra fine, a Spanish court said Friday.

Instead of Messi serving his 21-month sentence, the Argentina forward will be fined an extra €252,000 ($287,000).

The Barcelona-based court also ruled that Messi’s father, Jorge Horacio Messi, will be fined an extra €180,000 ($205,000) instead of serving his 15-month sentence.

The ruling was widely expected in Spain, where prison sentences under 24 months for first-time offenders can be waived by a judge.

Last year, a court found Messi and his father each guilty of three counts of defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros ($4.6 million) from 2007-09. The unpaid taxes were from money made through endorsement deals, not Messi’s salary paid by Barcelona.

In that ruling Messi was also fined 2 million euros and his father 1.5 million euros. Both were originally sentenced to 21 months, but his father’s sentence was later reduced to 15 months.

Walters signs for Burnley; Huddersfield adds Jorgensen

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

Burnley have signed Jonathan Walters from Stoke City with the Republic of Ireland international signing a two-year deal at Turf Moor after a transfer fee believe to be around $3.8 million was agreed.

[ MORE: Lukaku, Pogba train in LA

Walters, 33, has spent the past seven seasons at Stoke, helping them to become a solid Premier League club after joining in 2010 from Ipswich Town following several years in the lower leagues.

In recent years Walters has seen his game-time diminish at Stoke with Marko Arnatuovic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Saido Berahino and others but the versatile frontman has still played an important role for Ireland, scoring in both of their games against Uruguay and Austria last month.

The powerful striker will add experience and versatility to Sean Dyche‘s front line as the Clarets leaned heavily on Sam Vokes and Andre Gray for goals last season. Walters can either operate out wide or through the middle and the Liverpudlian will believe he still has plenty left in the tank.

Walters scored 62 times for Stoke in 271 appearances during his time in the Potteries. Walters becomes Burnley’s fifth signing of the summer after they added promising left back Charlie Taylor from Leeds United, Rahis Nabi from West Brom, Christian N’Guessan from Blackpool and Aidan Stone from Brocton.

Huddersfield Town made their ninth signing of the summer as David Wagner added Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen from FC Copenhagen.

The 27-year-old has arrived at the John Smith Stadium for a fee believed to be $4.5 million and he’s signed a three-year contract.

Jorgensen has UEFA Champions League experience and has won both the Danish league title and cup five times each during two spells with Copenhagen. Nicknamed “Zanka” he also had a spell at PSV Eindhoven and has seven international caps to his name.

“Mathias is another very good signing for our club as we prepare for our first Premier League season. He is a very complete defender with great experience of being successful in every league he has played in, which served us well with the signings we made last season too,” Wagner said. “His athleticism and football intelligence will be big assets in the Premier League, for sure, and he is a super professional character, which will fit in with our current group of players very well. This deal makes total sense for us because Jon (Stankovic) is out of action until Christmas.”

Huddersfield have also added Aaron Mooy, Kasey Palmer, Danny Williams, Elias Kachunga, Laurent Depoitre, Tom Ince, Steve Mounie and Scott Malone as German-American coach Wagner is acting fast in the transfer window ahead of the Terriers’ first-ever season in the Premier League.