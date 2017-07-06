Arsenal-Leicester opens up Friday night Premier League action

Friday nights were a resounding success in the Premier League last season, and now England’s top flight has announced its first match in the slot for the 2017/18 campaign.
Arsenal will host Leicester City from the Emirates Stadium on August 11 to kick off the start of the PL season, while another Friday night clash will occur the following month.
The second Friday night fixture of the season will commence on September 15 as newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Bournemouth.
There’s a new sheriff in town when it comes to FIFA’s World Rankings.
Germany has moved into the top spot following their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup title on Sunday, while South American power Brazil has dropped to second place.
Among the big movers inside the top 10 are Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Switzerland and Poland — who all leapt up four places, respectively. Meanwhile, Confed Cup runners’ up Chile managed to fall three spots to seventh.
Sweden completed the biggest jump inside the top 50 after gaining 16 positions and taking hold of 18th.
In CONCACAF, Mexico remains the top nation from North and Central America, with El Tri sitting 16th. Costa Rica and the U.S. Men’s National Team are the next-highest ranked teams from the region at 26 and 35, respectively.
Bruce Arena’s side dropped 12 spots in the latest installment of the rankings despite a run of four matches unbeaten in June/July, which recently culminated with the USMNT’s 2-1 win over Ghana.
The game in 100 words (or less): Wild is the best word to describe what transpired at BC Place on Wednesday night, and the Whitecaps managed to come out on the winning side of things and snap NYCFC’s five-match unbeaten run. Lackluster defending was the theme of the evening for Patrick Vieira’s group, which started off the night in a negative way after allowing Fredy Montero in on goal after just three minutes. David Villa scored his 12th goal of the MLS season just prior to halftime, following a penalty kick, while Jordan Harvey and match-winner Yordy Reyna each tallied their first finishes of 2017.
Three four moments that mattered
3′ — Whitecaps swarm, Montero hands hosts early lead — Not the best start from NYCFC at the back. Foreshadowing?
34′ — Chaos in front of Ousted gives NYCFC equalizer — Certainly can’t blame David Ousted for letting this one in, and give credit to the visitors for making life difficult for the Whitecaps goalkeeper.
54′ — Dangerous ball in, just let Harvey do the rest — The poor aerial defending was a theme on the night for NYCFC, but don’t take anything away from Jordan Harvey’s finish.
88′ — Nerwinski delivers, Reyna blasts it home — The cross, the finish. Everything about the sequence was perfect, and the Whitecaps come away with a much-needed home win.
Man of the match: Yordy Reyna
Goalscorers: Fredy Montero (3′), Maxime Chanot (34′), David Villa (PK–40′), Jordan Harvey (54′), Yordy Reyna (88′)
For a long time it looked as though Chelsea would reunite with one of its former strikers, but now that player seems to be on his way to Old Trafford.
Sky Sports is reporting that Manchester United is on the verge of acquiring Everton forward Romelu Lukaku after agreeing to a $97 million transfer fee.
While the side is said to be close to bringing in the Belgian international this summer, Sky Sports says that no deal has been struck just yet.
Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils have actively been seeking a replacement up front for the departed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who accounted for 28 goals in all competitions last season at United.
Lukaku wasn’t far behind with his goal total at Goodison Park in 2016/17, notching 25 Premier League goals for the Toffees and amassing the 20-goal mark in all competitions for the third consecutive season with the club.
United has also been heavily linked to Real Madrid front man Alvaro Morata ahead of the new PL season, but a deal with Lukaku would more-than-likely end Mourinho’s pursuit for the Spanish international.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Sebastian Blanco scored in the 70th minute and the Portland Timbers salvaged a 2-2 draw against the surging Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.
The Fire (11-3-4) are undefeated in 11 games, winning nine times. The tie ended Chicago’s four-match winning streak and dropped the Fire a point behind Toronto FC for the Eastern Conference lead. Last season, Chicago had seven total victories and an MLS-worst 31 points.
Fanendo Adi opened the scoring for the Timbers (7-7-5) in the 24th minute, and Arturo Alvarez tied it 10 minutes later.
Defender Brandon Vincent got his first goal of the season early in the second half to give the Fire the lead before Blanco took a pass from Diego Valeri and slotted the tying goal past goalkeeper Matt Lampson.
It was the third straight draw for the Timbers, who are winless in five straight games. But Portland has never lost to Chicago, with four wins and four draws since joining the league in 2011.