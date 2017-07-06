More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Arsenal-Leicester opens up Friday night Premier League action

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJul 6, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT

Friday nights were a resounding success in the Premier League last season, and now England’s top flight has announced its first match in the slot for the 2017/18 campaign.

[ MORE: Arsenal completes signing of Alexandre Lacazette ]

Arsenal will host Leicester City from the Emirates Stadium on August 11 to kick off the start of the PL season, while another Friday night clash will occur the following month.

The second Friday night fixture of the season will commence on September 15 as newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Bournemouth.

PHOTOS: Romelu Lukaku trains with Pogba in LA

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Romelu Lukaku isn’t officially a Manchester United player yet, but he’s sure acting like it.

[ MORE: Lukaku to United almost done? ]

Lukaku, 24, is said to be close to completing a $96.7 million move to United from Everton and videos from his good friend Paul Pogba, who just so happens to play for Man United, show the pair training together in Los Angeles.

Pogba revealed the training session on his Instagram account as he and Lukaku went through their paces on vacation.

They did something similar last summer on holiday in Miami with a basketball game cropping up on social media, and the pair are extremely close with super-agent Mino Raiola looking after both of their interests.

Amid reports of Lukaku already linking up with United’s medical staff in Los Angeles, as they’re already in California making preparations for the start of the Red Devils’ lengthy U.S. tour this summer, this all seems rather convenient.

Everton have yet to comment on the proposed deal but it appears that Lukaku is edging closer to United with the Belgian international reportedly due back to preseason training with the Toffees, but instead he’s in LA doing shuttle runs with Pogba.

That says it all.

Report: Morata, Belotti to Chelsea after Lukaku deal breaks down

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 7:41 AM EDT

Chelsea have some serious wheeling and dealing to do with just over five weeks until the opening day of the Premier League season.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]

The reigning PL champs seem to have lost out on signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton, while Diego Costa’s departure to Atletico Madrid seems to be edging closer.

That would leave Antonio Conte with just Loic Remy and Michy Batshuayi as a his forward options for next season, but multiple reports claim the Blues will now make a big move for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morate and Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

Morata, 24, has long been admired by Conte and the Spanish international was said to be close to joining Chelsea last summer with Costa’s future uncertain back then. With Manchester United going all-in on Lukaku both Morata and Belotti are now available after both were heavily linked with a move to United so far this summer.

Now Belotti and/or Morata appear more likely to head to Chelsea.

Torino is said to want the full release clause in Belotti’s contract, which is $113 million, and their president is adamant the 23-year-old will not leave for less than that.

Both players would slot perfectly into Chelsea’s system, with a lone central striker supported by Eden Hazard and either Pedro or Willian out wide.

Morata seems ready to end his time at Real Madrid after being a bit-part player for Zinedine Zidane’s reigning European champs last season, and he may well be the cheaper of the two strikers with a fee of $96.7 million discussed. That said, it seems tough to believe Belotti will not be allowed to leave Torino if Chelsea offer a fee just below $100 million.

With Lukaku said to still want a return to Chelsea, the Blues may not be giving up on the big Belgian forward just yet. However, they appear to have plenty of other options lined up and the west London club must act fast to offload Costa and then bring in a true replacement who can guarantee 20-plus goals a season.

That’s the hard part.

Belotti is more powerful, Morata more technical, but both can finish with Belotti scoring 40 times in 74 games over the past two seasons at Torino. Morata managed 20 in 43 outings for Real last season, and during a two-year stint at Juventus he scored 27 goals in 93 games in all competitions. His hold-up play may well be better, but is Morata really the clinical finisher Chelsea need?

Anybody who questions the huge transfer fee of close to $100 million for Lukaku should understand just what guaranteeing 20-plus goals a season means to a team. That could well be the difference between finishing in fourth and winning the title.

That’s why Chelsea need this situation sorted, and fast.

MLS Snapshot: Sporting KC 1-1 Philadelphia Union (video)

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2017, 10:39 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Despite a double-digit edge in shots and seven minutes of stoppage, SKC couldn’t find a winner. CJ Sapong won a penalty that Roland Alberg converted as Philadelphia came back to steal a surprise point at Children’s Mercy Park on Thursday in the last MLS match before the Gold Cup break. Diego Rubio scored a splendid opener for Sporting KC, which inches ahead of FC Dallas for first in the West. The point moves Philly within five points of the East’s Top Six.

The goals

49′ — Ru-ru-rubio (to the tune of Susudio) — Diego Rubio was given a second too long and a yard too much, and lashed a gorgeous goal home to give SKC a 1-0 lead.

69′ — Alberg converts PK to level the score — Benny Feilhaber fouled Sapong in the box, and that was the opening Philly needed.

Quakes player Silva awakes from coma, SJ releases statement

sjearthquakes.com
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2017, 9:36 PM EDT

One of the scarier stories this holiday weekend has taken a positive turn, as San Jose Earthquakes’ 20-year-old Matheus Silva has emerged from a coma following a near drowning.

[ MORE: The risks of Rooney ]

Silva, on loan to USL side Reno 1868, needed to be revived at a beach early July 4 after an early morning swim turned into terror for the player and his teammates.

From SJEarthquakes.com:

Matheus began struggling to stay afloat as he returned to shore and called out for help. His teammates rushed into the lake and nearby paddle boarders also came to his aid, pulling the 20-year-old out of the water and bringing him to shore. He did not have a pulse at this time.

A bystander on the beach began performing CPR, eventually reviving Matheus and restoring his breathing and heartbeat while first responders were alerted.

Silva remains in intensive care but is responsive and able to speak, according to the Quakes. The Monteverde Academy product will begin physical therapy on Friday.