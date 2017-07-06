More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Germany tops latest FIFA rankings, USMNT falls 12 spots

By Matt ReedJul 6, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT

There’s a new sheriff in town when it comes to FIFA’s World Rankings.

Germany has moved into the top spot following their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup title on Sunday, while South American power Brazil has dropped to second place.

Among the big movers inside the top 10 are Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Switzerland and Poland — who all leapt up four places, respectively. Meanwhile, Confed Cup runners’ up Chile managed to fall three spots to seventh.

Sweden completed the biggest jump inside the top 50 after gaining 16 positions and taking hold of 18th.

In CONCACAF, Mexico remains the top nation from North and Central America, with El Tri sitting 16th. Costa Rica and the U.S. men’s national team are the next-highest ranked teams from the region at 26 and 35, respectively.

Bruce Arena’s side dropped 12 spots in the latest installment of the rankings despite a run of four matches unbeaten in June/July, which recently culminated with the USMNT’s 2-1 win over Ghana.

2017 Gold Cup: Group C preview

By Matt ReedJul 6, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Even without a familiar cast of characters, Mexico remains the favorite to reach the knockout phase in its group.

But, who will join El Tri in the quarterfinals?

Jamaica looks to avenge its finals defeat to El Tri in the 2015 edition of the competition, while El Salvador attempts to defy the odds in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Curacao looks to make some noise in Group C and beyond as the nation plays in the tournament for the first time since 1973.

Here’s a full look at the four teams that will represent Group C at this summer’s Gold Cup.

Group C

Mexico

How it qualified: Automatic qualification as North American nation.

FIFA ranking: 16

One to watch: Erick “Cubo” Torres — The Houston Dynamo goalscorer is red-hot in 2017, so this may be Torres’ best chance to make an impression on the international scene for his native country.

Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio — The former MLS manager has opted for a younger, less experienced squad following El Tri’s run at the FIFA Confederations Cup. Even with drastic changes in the roster, Mexico is still considered one of the tournament favorites.

Chance of winning group: 70% — This Mexico side should still be far superior to its Group C competition despite not boasting a star-studded lineup.

El Salvador

How it qualified: Third place at 2017 Copa Centroamericana.

FIFA ranking: 103

One to watch: Rodolfo Zelaya — Zelaya will be the one for opposing backlines to watch this month, and he’s got 20 goals to prove just how dangerous he can be up top.

Manager: Eduardo Lara – El Salvador has never finished better than second at Gold Cup, and with the group its facing it’s difficult to figure out a scenario where Los Cuscatlecos make a run.

Chance of winning group: 0.5% — While it may not be out of the realm of possibilities for El Salvador to reach the knockout phase, it’s very hard to imagine them topping Mexico and one of the Caribbean sides.

Curacao

How it qualified: Winners at the 2017 Caribbean Cup.

FIFA ranking: 68

One to watch: Gino van Kessel — The Slavia Praha striker is second on Curacao in international goals (7), and Van Kessel will be the one to pace this team if they are to make a run in the competition.

Manager: Remko Bicentini — By no means is Curacao a power within CONCACAF, but the island nation is still riding its wave after defeating Jamaica to win the Caribbean Cup.

Chance of winning group: 14.5% — This team did manage to top Jamaica in the Caribbean Cup, so it’s not completely impossible that they could rack up a few wins in group play. They’d still have to get past Mexico, though.

Jamaica

How it qualified: Runners’ up at 2017 Caribbean Cup.

FIFA ranking: 76

One to watch: Kemar Lawrence — The New York Red Bulls left back has been one of the top outside defenders in MLS when healthy, and his ability to deliver dangerous crosses could pose a massive threat to opposing backlines at Gold Cup.

Manager: Theodore Whitmore — The good news for Whitmore is that with a predominantly MLS-driven roster there is a lot of familiarity with other nations in the competition.

Chances of winning group: 15% — The Reggae Boyz met Mexico in the last Gold Cup final, and with many of the same faces in this squad there’s a strong shot at revenge in Group C.

Transfer rumor roundup: Man United targets Wiegl, Loftus-Cheek to Newcastle?

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJul 6, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

With Premier League sides getting closer and closer to their return to the pitch next month, moves are coming in hot.

Here’s a look at some of Thursday’s top stories.

Manchester United is preparing to strike it hot with a move for Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, but Jose Mourinho could also be in the market for some midfield help as the Red Devils target a Borussia Dortmund man.

United is said to be intrigued by BVB’s Julian Weigl as an option in the central midfield after previously showing interest in Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic and Eric Dier of Tottenham.

Promotion side Newcastle is reportedly interested in acquiring Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the club returns to the PL in 2017/18.

The Englishman made just 11 appearances for Antonio Conte‘s side last season in all competitions, and the move would surely allow the midfielder to receive more playing time.

With Lukaku closing on a move away from Goodison Park, Everton is lining up its potential replacement at striker.

The club is reportedly seeking out Mexican international Raul Jimenez, with the 26-year-old coming off of an 11-goal season for Portuguese side Benfica.

Leicester has acquired Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra on a four-year contract to help bolster the club’s strength in the center of the park.

The 29-year-old tallied seven goals for the La Liga side last season.

Arsenal-Leicester opens up Friday night Premier League action

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Matt ReedJul 6, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT

Friday nights were a resounding success in the Premier League last season, and now England’s top flight has announced its first match in the slot for the 2017/18 campaign.

Arsenal will host Leicester City from the Emirates Stadium on August 11 to kick off the start of the PL season, while another Friday night clash will occur the following month.

The second Friday night fixture of the season will commence on September 15 as newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Bournemouth.

MLS Snapshot: Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 New York City FC (video)

Twitter/@WhitecapsFC
By Matt ReedJul 6, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Wild is the best word to describe what transpired at BC Place on Wednesday night, and the Whitecaps managed to come out on the winning side of things and snap NYCFC’s five-match unbeaten run. Lackluster defending was the theme of the evening for Patrick Vieira’s group, which started off the night in a negative way after allowing Fredy Montero in on goal after just three minutes. David Villa scored his 12th goal of the MLS season just prior to halftime, following a penalty kick, while Jordan Harvey and match-winner Yordy Reyna each tallied their first finishes of 2017.

Three four moments that mattered

3′ — Whitecaps swarm, Montero hands hosts early lead — Not the best start from NYCFC at the back. Foreshadowing?

34′ — Chaos in front of Ousted gives NYCFC equalizer — Certainly can’t blame David Ousted for letting this one in, and give credit to the visitors for making life difficult for the Whitecaps goalkeeper.

54′ — Dangerous ball in, just let Harvey do the rest — The poor aerial defending was a theme on the night for NYCFC, but don’t take anything away from Jordan Harvey’s finish.

88′ — Nerwinski delivers, Reyna blasts it home — The cross, the finish. Everything about the sequence was perfect, and the Whitecaps come away with a much-needed home win.

Man of the match: Yordy Reyna

Goalscorers: Fredy Montero (3′), Maxime Chanot (34′), David Villa (PK–40′), Jordan Harvey (54′), Yordy Reyna (88′)