Kristick hired to run North American World Cup bid

CHICAGO (AP) John Kristick, a managing director of the failed U.S. bid to host the 2022 World Cup and a former executive of FIFA marketing partner Infront Sports & Media, has been hired as executive director for the United Bid Committee of the U.S., Mexico and Canada to host the 2026 tournament.
Kristik was executive director at Infront, where he worked from 2001-08, then was managing director of bid planning and operations for the USA Bid Committee from 2009-11. He has worked in recent years for ESP Properties, an advisory company.
Jim Brown was hired as the United Bid Committee’s managing director of technical operations, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday. Canada Soccer General Secretary Peter Montopoli has been appointed Canada bid director and Televisa vice president Yon De Luisa as Mexico bid director.
The UBC’s 10-member board includes CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, who is from Canada, and Sunil Gulati, Don Garber, Dan Flynn, Carlos Cordeiro and Donna Shalala (U.S.); Peter Montopoli and Steven Reed (Canada); and Decio De Maria and Guillermo Cantu (Mexico). Gulati, the USSF president and a FIFA executive council member, is the chairman.
The formal bid was announced in April and is to be submitted to FIFA by March 16. The bid proposes that the expanded 48-nation tournament have 60 games in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on, and 10 each in Mexico and Canada. FIFA is set to make the decision in May 2020.
Nations must indicate an intent to bid to FIFA by Aug. 11.
VIDEO: Ronaldo boasts gaudy crystal-encrusted boots in museum
T Daniel is the designer’s name, and he claims he’s customized Swarovski-crystal encrusted items for “Premiership footballers, NFL players, Top models, Pop stars, Rap stars, Politicians, Hollywood actors, DJ’s, Fashion designers and many more.”
Well who else is there, aside from lowly Internet soccer typists?
It’s not impossible to see Rooney remaining at Manchester United as the club moves back into the UEFA Champions League, nor is it improbable that Everton resist the lure of bringing a homegrown hero back to Goodison Park ahead of a European campaign of its own.
There’s no question Rooney isn’t the same player who was the England Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015, but is he as worn down as his resume suggests? Rooney has played 636 club matches to go with 119 England caps since 2003.
The BBC claims that a return to Everton could be “finalized by the weekend,” putting an end to more than a decade at Old Trafford.
Rooney is 62 goals shy of Alan Shearer’s record, and just two from becoming the second player to score 200 goals in Premier League history. To do that in an Everton shirt is something the Toffees would love to see, and the boon of selling Rooney shirts (again) is an obvious benefit.
It’s not all about the goal numbers for Rooney, who has only scored more than 15 PL goals in a season four times in his celebrated career. But his eight total goals in all competitions last year coupled with his removal from the England set-up is a major question mark for any club.
The question isn’t about Rooney’s temperament, or even his best position. The question is whether a name like Wayne Rooney can exist on a club as a non-focal point. And that’s a risk that Everton, or any club aiming high, has to weigh carefully ahead of any move. To work with a lyric from one of his favorite bands, Rooney has more than enough PL education to perform. Can his body meet his brain on the pitch?
Speaking on the MSG Network (video link), Dyer said New York City FC youngster Jack Harrison is “generating an awful lot of interest” back home in England. The Stoke-born Harrison was raised in Bolton and joined Manchester United’s academy at age 7 before moving to the U.S. in 2010.
Dyer says Harrison is getting looks from “one or two” Premier League clubs in addition to many sides in the Football League Championship.
Harrison is 20, the same age as Miazga when sold to Chelsea. The Wake Forest product is in his second MLS season, and has posted 12 goals and 12 assists. Harrison has at least a goal or an assist in six of his last eight matches.