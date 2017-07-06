MLS Snapshot: Sporting KC 1-1 Philadelphia Union (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): Despite a double-digit edge in shots and seven minutes of stoppage, SKC couldn’t find a winner. CJ Sapong won a penalty that Roland Alberg converted as Philadelphia came back to steal a surprise point at Children’s Mercy Park on Thursday in the last MLS match before the Gold Cup break. Diego Rubio scored a splendid opener for Sporting KC, which inches ahead of FC Dallas for first in the West. The point moves Philly within five points of the East’s Top Six.
The goals
49′ — Ru-ru-rubio (to the tune of Susudio) — Diego Rubio was given a second too long and a yard too much, and lashed a gorgeous goal home to give SKC a 1-0 lead.
Matheus began struggling to stay afloat as he returned to shore and called out for help. His teammates rushed into the lake and nearby paddle boarders also came to his aid, pulling the 20-year-old out of the water and bringing him to shore. He did not have a pulse at this time.
A bystander on the beach began performing CPR, eventually reviving Matheus and restoring his breathing and heartbeat while first responders were alerted.
Silva remains in intensive care but is responsive and able to speak, according to the Quakes. The Monteverde Academy product will begin physical therapy on Friday.
Hidden deep in an interview regarding his diet — interesting reading in itself — is a nugget from Jozy Altidore that shows the USMNT recognizes the unique talent of Christian Pulisic.
The 27-year-old Altidore has accolades in his own right, which makes his praise extra special. Altidore has a legit shot to chase down Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey as the USMNT’s all-time leading scorers, and has played in La Liga, the Premier League, and the Eredivisie.
A guy like Christian, he’s young, he’s energetic. He’s pushing everybody to want to play a little bit longer and to make sure we make ourselves a little bit better because you want to be playing with those guys. They make our team better. They’re the players that the country is excited to have, and they’re the guys that are helping raise the profile and help our team improve. I mean, there’s nothing really crazy I’d change, but it’s just when you see them and you see how good they are, and how good they could become, it makes you want to stay at that level all the much longer. You want to be a part of the future and the good things that are still to come.
Truly high praise from Altidore, who continues to feast on MLS defenses.
CHICAGO (AP) John Kristick, a managing director of the failed U.S. bid to host the 2022 World Cup and a former executive of FIFA marketing partner Infront Sports & Media, has been hired as executive director for the United Bid Committee of the U.S., Mexico and Canada to host the 2026 tournament.
Kristik was executive director at Infront, where he worked from 2001-08, then was managing director of bid planning and operations for the USA Bid Committee from 2009-11. He has worked in recent years for ESP Properties, an advisory company.
Jim Brown was hired as the United Bid Committee’s managing director of technical operations, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday. Canada Soccer General Secretary Peter Montopoli has been appointed Canada bid director and Televisa vice president Yon De Luisa as Mexico bid director.
The UBC’s 10-member board includes CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, who is from Canada, and Sunil Gulati, Don Garber, Dan Flynn, Carlos Cordeiro and Donna Shalala (U.S.); Peter Montopoli and Steven Reed (Canada); and Decio De Maria and Guillermo Cantu (Mexico). Gulati, the USSF president and a FIFA executive council member, is the chairman.
The formal bid was announced in April and is to be submitted to FIFA by March 16. The bid proposes that the expanded 48-nation tournament have 60 games in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on, and 10 each in Mexico and Canada. FIFA is set to make the decision in May 2020.
Nations must indicate an intent to bid to FIFA by Aug. 11.
VIDEO: Ronaldo boasts gaudy crystal-encrusted boots in museum
T Daniel is the designer’s name, and he claims he’s customized Swarovski-crystal encrusted items for “Premiership footballers, NFL players, Top models, Pop stars, Rap stars, Politicians, Hollywood actors, DJ’s, Fashion designers and many more.”
Well who else is there, aside from lowly Internet soccer typists?
Cristiano Ronaldo"s 2nd customised boot to commemorate his time playing in the Barclay's Premiership at Manchester United by @bytdaniel now on show at his museum @museucr7funchal Follow our page for future events and collaborations @cristiano @elma_oficial @cr7onlinestore @franciscardoso1 @lukerind @angietdaniel #cr7 #swarovski #cristianoronaldo #mufc #manchesterunited #football

A post shared by T Daniel Tokunbo (@bytdaniel) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:43am PDT