Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP

MLS Snapshot: Sporting KC 1-1 Philadelphia Union (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2017, 10:39 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Despite a double-digit edge in shots and seven minutes of stoppage, SKC couldn’t find a winner. CJ Sapong won a penalty that Roland Alberg converted as Philadelphia came back to steal a surprise point at Children’s Mercy Park on Thursday in the last MLS match before the Gold Cup break. Diego Rubio scored a splendid opener for Sporting KC, which inches ahead of FC Dallas for first in the West. The point moves Philly within five points of the East’s Top Six.

The goals

49′ — Ru-ru-rubio (to the tune of Susudio) — Diego Rubio was given a second too long and a yard too much, and lashed a gorgeous goal home to give SKC a 1-0 lead.

69′ — Alberg converts PK to level the score — Benny Feilhaber fouled Sapong in the box, and that was the opening Philly needed.

Gold Cup predictions: Mexico and USMNT dominance to end?

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Will inexperience and perceived B-teams be enough to open up the Gold Cup for a side not named Mexico or the United States?

El Tri and the USMNT have won 12 of 13 Gold Cups, with Canada’s unlikely 2000 triumph the only other offering.

Mexico will be without a bevy of stars and coach Juan Carlos Osorio, who was suspended six games by FIFA for his uproarious behavior in the Confederations Cup. Bruce Arena’s U.S. side doesn’t have it’s marquee names, either, with most European-based players allowed to focus on their preseasons.

[ MORE: PL players in the 2017 Gold Cup ]

Costa Rica left some stars behind, but will weaken many defenses with Bryan Ruiz and Joel Campbell while staying strong at the back with Giancarlo Gonzalez and Bryan Oviedo.

So how will it shake out?

Group A

Costa Rica should coast to the top of the group, leaving Canada and Honduras to dual for second. This one will come down to the last day, with the latter two meeting in Frisco, Texas. Canada isn’t the arctic, but that should favor Los Catrachos.

  1. Costa Rica
  2. Honduras
  3. Canada
  4. French Guiana

Group B

The Yanks were very lucky to avoid a huge challenge, though playing Panama first provides a chance for an early hiccup. Otherwise, this group should be sleepy.

  1. USMNT
  2. Panama
  3. Nicaragua
  4. Martinique

Group C

Mexico and Jamaica are clear favorites, but El Salvador is better than many realize and Curacao is the definition of a wild card thanks to Dutch imports Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa) and ex-Ajax property Gino van Kessel.

  1. Mexico
  2. Jamaica
  3. El Salvador
  4. Curacao

Quarterfinals

Costa Rica def. Panama
USMNT def. El Salvador
Mexico defeats Canada
Jamaica defeats Honduras

Semifinals

Costa Rica def. USMNT
Mexico def. Jamaica

Final

Costa Rica def. Mexico

Premier League players to watch in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

ChelseaFC.com
By Austin SiegelJul 7, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT

For Premier League fans, watching the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup might seem a bit like sitting through a high school production of West Side Story. While it’s clearly important to the participants and you might even recognize a few of the stars, only a handful of players are going to do anything on a bigger stage.

Yes, many of the countries in this year’s tournament have sent “B-Teams” to give their European-based stars a rest. And sure, two of the teams, Martinique and French Guiana, aren’t actually members of FIFA. But if you can look past that, the Gold Cup is more exciting than competitive soccer in July has any right to be.

There will be plenty of talented players looking to make a name for themselves with the World Cup less than a year away – seriously, this is your last chance to be the guy who knew about Kellyn Acosta before it was cool – but the Gold Cup also has something to offer Premier League fans. 

Here are three names to keep an eye on at CONCACAF’s big dance. 

Joel Campbell – Costa Rica (Arsenal)

It’s hard to believe Campbell is already six years into his time with Arsenal, having made just 23 Premier League appearances for the Gunners since joining the club in 2011.

During that time, he’s scored against Uruguay in the World Cup, Manchester United in the Champion’s League and the MLS All-Stars in…the MLS All-Star Game, without doing much to raise his stock in North London.

For Campbell, the Gold Cup should serve as something of an audition. With one year left on his Arsenal deal, he’s already been linked to several big clubs throughout Europe, including Olympiakos and Galatasaray. An impressive performance for Los Ticos could help Campbell raise a few more eyebrows abroad and give Arsenal a chance to increase its asking price for the 25-year-old forward.

Matt Miazga – USA (Chelsea)

This is basically cheating, since Miazga didn’t play a game for Chelsea during their run to the Premier League title in 2017. But the young American enjoyed a successful loan spell with Dutch club Vitesse last year and should factor for Chelsea during a preseason that could determine his future at Stamford Bridge.

Before he tries to impress Antonio Conte, Miazga will hope to win over Bruce Arena during his first call-up to the United States men’s national team in over a year. He’s one of the least experienced defenders on the Gold Cup roster, but some less-than-intimidating group stage opponents should give Miazga an opportunity to make his case for a trip to Russia in 2018.

Keep an eye on his relationship with some of the veteran center backs on this roster. If Miazga can thrive alongside Omar Gonzalez or Matt Besler, it might be tempting for Arena to use his aerial ability and considerable motor in bigger games down the road.

Scott Arfield – Canada (Burnley)

When Scott Arfield takes the field for Canada in the 2017 Gold Cup, it will be the culmination to one of international soccer’s strangest journeys.

The Clarets midfielder made 17 appearances for the Scottish U-21s (he was born just outside of Edinburgh) before waiting for a call to the senior team that never arrived.

So, he took advantage of a Canadian father to make his one-time international switch and delivered Canada – a team that hasn’t escaped the Gold Cup group stage since 2009 – one of the most experienced Premier League players in the whole tournament.

Arfield’s versatility will certainly be welcome on a Canadian side looking to bring talented youngsters like Cyle Larin and Alphonso Davies into the fold this summer. It might even be enough to escape from a group with Costa Rica and Honduras as favorites.

MLS, Liga MX target Guardado opts for 3-year deal in Spain

Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

One of the best players in Mexican history is headed back to La Liga.

Andres Guardado, 30, has been linked with moves to MLS and Liga MX for some time, but instead is swapping PSV Eindhoven for Real Betis on a reported three-year deal.

His new club finished 15th in La Liga this past season, moving Guardado from the UEFA Champions League to aiming to surprise in Spain.

[ MORE: Chelsea matching Lukaku bid? ]

Guardado played as a deep-lying midfielder in the Netherlands, but spent previous season as a primarily left-sided player from back up to wing.

He’s made 149 appearances in La Liga during his career, scoring 13 goals to go with 21 assists. He’s been capped 139 times by Mexico.

Report: Chelsea lodges matching $97 million bid for Lukaku

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

Chelsea has reportedly lodged a matching $97 million bid for Manchester United target Romelu Lukaku, the Everton forward pictured training with Paul Pogba in Los Angeles this week.

Even if Lukaku and super agent Mino Raiola are unswayed by the gesture, it seems Chelsea is prepared to play a spiteful game to make Jose Mourinho’s marquee summer move as difficult as possible.

Lukaku was said to be “on the verge” of signing for United on Thursday, though reports claimed Everton could hold out for $115 million.

If Chelsea’s matching bid is true, it could force United into a higher bid. The BBC does make the success of Chelsea’s bid seem unlikely, as the London club is “not willing to match the fees Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola will earn if the forward joins United.”

Raiola won’t play that, but remember that Lukaku spent plenty of time at Chelsea and had trouble making an impact with proposed new boss Mourinho.