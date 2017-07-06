MLS Snapshot: Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 New York City FC (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The game in 100 words (or less): Wild is the best word to describe what transpired at BC Place on Wednesday night, and the Whitecaps managed to come out on the winning side of things and snap NYCFC’s five-match unbeaten run. Lackluster defending was the theme of the evening for Patrick Vieira’s group, which started off the night in a negative way after allowing Fredy Montero in on goal after just three minutes. David Villa scored his 12th goal of the MLS season just prior to halftime, following a penalty kick, while Jordan Harvey and match-winner Yordy Reyna each tallied their first finishes of 2017.

Three four moments that mattered

3′ — Whitecaps swarm, Montero hands hosts early lead — Not the best start from NYCFC at the back. Foreshadowing?

34′ — Chaos in front of Ousted gives NYCFC equalizer — Certainly can’t blame David Ousted for letting this one in, and give credit to the visitors for making life difficult for the Whitecaps goalkeeper.

All level from BC Place as @MaximeChanot taps home the equalizer. #VANvNYC https://t.co/n0lkmN0pl3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 6, 2017

54′ — Dangerous ball in, just let Harvey do the rest — The poor aerial defending was a theme on the night for NYCFC, but don’t take anything away from Jordan Harvey’s finish.

88′ — Nerwinski delivers, Reyna blasts it home — The cross, the finish. Everything about the sequence was perfect, and the Whitecaps come away with a much-needed home win.

FT: @WhitecapsFC's super sub Yordy Reyna heads home the late game-winner! #VANvNYC https://t.co/GVRdlzKEBs — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 6, 2017

Man of the match: Yordy Reyna

Goalscorers: Fredy Montero (3′), Maxime Chanot (34′), David Villa (PK–40′), Jordan Harvey (54′), Yordy Reyna (88′)