Quakes player Silva awakes from coma, SJ releases statement

One of the scarier stories this holiday weekend has taken a positive turn, as San Jose Earthquakes’ 20-year-old Matheus Silva has emerged from a coma following a near drowning.

Silva, on loan to USL side Reno 1868, needed to be revived at a beach early July 4 after an early morning swim turned into terror for the player and his teammates.

From SJEarthquakes.com:

Matheus began struggling to stay afloat as he returned to shore and called out for help. His teammates rushed into the lake and nearby paddle boarders also came to his aid, pulling the 20-year-old out of the water and bringing him to shore. He did not have a pulse at this time. A bystander on the beach began performing CPR, eventually reviving Matheus and restoring his breathing and heartbeat while first responders were alerted.

Silva remains in intensive care but is responsive and able to speak, according to the Quakes. The Monteverde Academy product will begin physical therapy on Friday.

