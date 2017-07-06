Report: Jack Harrison attracting Premier League interest

One of the last Major League Soccer exports to the Premier League was New York Red Bulls center back Matt Miazga, who was sent to Chelsea for approximately $5 million.

The next player to head from the area to the PL could cost even more, according to MSG reporter Kristian Dyer.

Speaking on the MSG Network (video link), Dyer said New York City FC youngster Jack Harrison is “generating an awful lot of interest” back home in England. The Stoke-born Harrison was raised in Bolton and joined Manchester United’s academy at age 7 before moving to the U.S. in 2010.

Dyer says Harrison is getting looks from “one or two” Premier League clubs in addition to many sides in the Football League Championship.

Harrison is 20, the same age as Miazga when sold to Chelsea. The Wake Forest product is in his second MLS season, and has posted 12 goals and 12 assists. Harrison has at least a goal or an assist in six of his last eight matches.

