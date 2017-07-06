Report: Jack Harrison attracting Premier League interest

One of the last Major League Soccer exports to the Premier League was New York Red Bulls center back Matt Miazga, who was sent to Chelsea for approximately $5 million.
The next player to head from the area to the PL could cost even more, according to MSG reporter Kristian Dyer.
Speaking on the MSG Network (video link), Dyer said New York City FC youngster Jack Harrison is “generating an awful lot of interest” back home in England. The Stoke-born Harrison was raised in Bolton and joined Manchester United’s academy at age 7 before moving to the U.S. in 2010.
Dyer says Harrison is getting looks from “one or two” Premier League clubs in addition to many sides in the Football League Championship.
Harrison is 20, the same age as Miazga when sold to Chelsea. The Wake Forest product is in his second MLS season, and has posted 12 goals and 12 assists. Harrison has at least a goal or an assist in six of his last eight matches.
We have a home for the United States men’s national team’s next 2018 World Cup qualifier.
The Yanks will tangle with Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sept. 1. U.S. Soccer says it’s the first WCQ at the venue.
That match is four days ahead of an away qualifier in Honduras. The U.S. lost 4-0 in Costa Rica, and defeated Honduras 6-0 on American soil.
Los Ticos are in second place in the Hex through six matches with 11 points, three points behind leaders Mexico and three ahead of the U.S.
Panama sits fourth with seven points.
New Bournemouth striker needed time to address his emotions when asked about Bradley Lowery, the young boy whose fight with cancer took root in the hopes of football fans last season.
The six-year-old Lowery is reportedly in end of life care after a battle with neuroblastoma, and Defoe grew very close to the boy during his time at Sunderland.
Lowery walked out Sunderland against Chelsea, and later accompanied Defoe to the pitch before the striker scored on his England return.
The relationship is genuine, and Defoe has spent a lot of time with Lowery as the youngster fought his disease, Tweeting that the pair were “#bestfriends” in February.
From the BBC:
“I speak to the family every day. I was with him a few days ago and it was tough to see him suffer like that,” said the England international.
“He will always be in my heart for the rest of my life. There isn’t a day that goes past when I don’t wake up and check my phone or think about little Bradley.
“His love is genuine and I can see it in his eyes when he looks at me.”
That’s the part of being around children that is such a wonder: unconditional love. To be around that love while its holder suffers can be overwhelming. Our hearts are with the Lowery family, Defoe, and all young families fighting terminal diseases.
Kelechi Iheanacho‘s destination may have been whittled down for him.
Big, fast, and young (20), Manchester City’s Iheanacho had been tipped for moves to West Ham United, Crystal Palace, and Leicester City amongst other locations this summer.
He carries a steep asking price, reportedly $32.4 million, and Sky Sports is reporting that the Hammers have dropped out of the running for his services.
The same report says Leicester City now leads the race for Iheanacho and in fact is “close” to acquiring the striker, who has 21 goals in 64 appearances despite his tender age. Twelve of those goals have come in the Premier League.
That strike rate and immense potential will likely put a buyback clause in any deal for the Nigerian, and the Leicester Mercury says it will be for his transfer fee plus approximately $13 million.
He also has six goals in 10 senior international caps, which begs the question of why striker-hungry West Ham would bow out of the bidding (unless there’s a better man coming to the London Stadium, or they want nothing to do with a buyback clause).
Leicester added Sevilla’s Vicente Iborra earlier this week.
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Germany World Cup hero Mario Goetze is expected to return to training with Borussia Dortmund when the side reconvenes from its summer break on Friday.
Goetze hasn’t played since January and was diagnosed in February with “metabolic disturbances” following months of recurring muscular problems.
The 25-year-old Goetze completed just four games in 11 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund since returning from Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich last summer.
New Dortmund coach Peter Bosz also expects new signings Omer Toprak and Dan-Axel Zagadou to take part on Friday, though the injury list remains long, with Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Weigl and Shinji Kagawa all still out.
New signings Maximilian Philipp and Mahmoud Dahoud, as well as Mikel Merino of Spain, will join the side later following their involvement in the Under-21 European Championship.