Report: Man United on brink of signing Romelu Lukaku

For a long time it looked as though Chelsea would reunite with one of its former strikers, but now that player seems to be on his way to Old Trafford.
Sky Sports is reporting that Manchester United is on the verge of acquiring Everton forward Romelu Lukaku after agreeing to a $97 million transfer fee.
While the side is said to be close to bringing in the Belgian international this summer, Sky Sports says that no deal has been struck just yet.
Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils have actively been seeking a replacement up front for the departed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who accounted for 28 goals in all competitions last season at United.
Lukaku wasn’t far behind with his goal total at Goodison Park in 2016/17, notching 25 Premier League goals for the Toffees and amassing the 20-goal mark in all competitions for the third consecutive season with the club.
United has also been heavily linked to Real Madrid front man Alvaro Morata ahead of the new PL season, but a deal with Lukaku would more-than-likely end Mourinho’s pursuit for the Spanish international.
The game in 100 words (or less): Wild is the best word to describe what transpired at BC Place on Wednesday night, and the Whitecaps managed to come out on the winning side of things and snap NYCFC’s five-match unbeaten run. Lackluster defending was the theme of the evening for Patrick Vieira’s group, which started off the night in a negative way after allowing Fredy Montero in on goal after just three minutes. David Villa scored his 12th goal of the MLS season just prior to halftime, following a penalty kick, while Jordan Harvey and match-winner Yordy Reyna each tallied their first finishes of 2017.
Three four moments that mattered
3′ — Whitecaps swarm, Montero hands hosts early lead — Not the best start from NYCFC at the back. Foreshadowing?
34′ — Chaos in front of Ousted gives NYCFC equalizer — Certainly can’t blame David Ousted for letting this one in, and give credit to the visitors for making life difficult for the Whitecaps goalkeeper.
54′ — Dangerous ball in, just let Harvey do the rest — The poor aerial defending was a theme on the night for NYCFC, but don’t take anything away from Jordan Harvey’s finish.
88′ — Nerwinski delivers, Reyna blasts it home — The cross, the finish. Everything about the sequence was perfect, and the Whitecaps come away with a much-needed home win.
Man of the match: Yordy Reyna
Goalscorers: Fredy Montero (3′), Maxime Chanot (34′), David Villa (PK–40′), Jordan Harvey (54′), Yordy Reyna (88′)
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Sebastian Blanco scored in the 70th minute and the Portland Timbers salvaged a 2-2 draw against the surging Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.
The Fire (11-3-4) are undefeated in 11 games, winning nine times. The tie ended Chicago’s four-match winning streak and dropped the Fire a point behind Toronto FC for the Eastern Conference lead. Last season, Chicago had seven total victories and an MLS-worst 31 points.
Fanendo Adi opened the scoring for the Timbers (7-7-5) in the 24th minute, and Arturo Alvarez tied it 10 minutes later.
Defender Brandon Vincent got his first goal of the season early in the second half to give the Fire the lead before Blanco took a pass from Diego Valeri and slotted the tying goal past goalkeeper Matt Lampson.
It was the third straight draw for the Timbers, who are winless in five straight games. But Portland has never lost to Chicago, with four wins and four draws since joining the league in 2011.
The game in 100 words (or less): Jay Heaps and the New England Revolution threw away two wonderful plays from Diego Fagundez, and perhaps their playoffs hopes in the process. New England is now eight points back of the sixth spot in the East, while New York stays within shouting distance of the Top Six. Coach Jesse Marsch is now the winningest coach in RBNY history, while Heaps days of adding to his total as Revs boss may be dwindling down to zero.
(Some of) The goals
21′ — Pretty build-up, gutsy finish — The first example of Fagundez’s fantastic playmaking was met by Teal Bunbury’s fearless finish. It’s a shame few fans will be thinking about it following the match.
23′ — BWP’s vicious equalizer — Sometime it’s more power than placement.
26′ — Fagundez wins the ball back, finds Nguyen — Look at this mazey dribble from the 22-year-old Uruguayan.
90′ — Veron gets on the board — Not a banner moment for keeper positioning, but the Argentine from San Lorenzo has his first of the season to just drive a sledgehammer into New England’s collective gut.
Man of the Match: Fagundez.
The game in 100 words (or less): Sebastian Giovinco.
That’s two words, we know. The 30-year-old TFC superstar bagged another couple goals, one aided by Jozy Altidore, and cued the USMNT man up for another as the Reds rebounded from a road loss to Dallas with a road defeat or Orlando City. TFC moves back into first before Chicago plays late Wednesday, and Orlando remains in the Top Six despite defeat. Carlos Rivas scored the Lions’ goal.
The goals
18′ — Too much team speed — Orlando City center back Jonathan Spector has been pretty darn good for the Lions, but Giovinco and Altidore were too much to handle.
46′ — Giovinco darts to Altidore’s side — Altidore’s run already had him on the precipice of a second goal, but his Italian friend arrived on the scene for a deft finish and 2-0.
65′ — Giovinco’s laser-light show — Cue your corny fireworks joke saved from the 4th, and enjoy another gorgeous shot from the 2015 MLS MVP. For Giovinco, that’s 57 goals and 34 assists in 89 games with the Reds.