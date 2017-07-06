More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
The risks of Rooney; Weighing a move for the Man Utd legend

The risks of Rooney; Weighing a move for the Man Utd legend

By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2017

What next for Wayne Rooney” is a running story, now catapulted to the top of the page as the dropped English striker sees his former club on the verge of selling striker Romelu Lukaku to his current club.

It’s not impossible to see Rooney remaining at Manchester United as the club moves back into the UEFA Champions League, nor is it improbable that Everton resist the lure of bringing a homegrown hero back to Goodison Park ahead of a European campaign of its own.

There’s no question Rooney isn’t the same player who was the England Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015, but is he as worn down as his resume suggests? Rooney has played 636 club matches to go with 119 England caps since 2003.

The BBC claims that a return to Everton could be “finalized by the weekend,” putting an end to more than a decade at Old Trafford.

Rooney is 62 goals shy of Alan Shearer’s record, and just two from becoming the second player to score 200 goals in Premier League history. To do that in an Everton shirt is something the Toffees would love to see, and the boon of selling Rooney shirts (again) is an obvious benefit.

Rooney posted five goals and five assists in league play, and he wasn’t in United’s Top Ten in terms of performance rating by advanced stats site Who Scored. He was United’s 19th best performing player according to another site, Squawka, per 90 minutes.

It’s not all about the goal numbers for Rooney, who has only scored more than 15 PL goals in a season four times in his celebrated career. But his eight total goals in all competitions last year coupled with his removal from the England set-up is a major question mark for any club.

The question isn’t about Rooney’s temperament, or even his best position. The question is whether a name like Wayne Rooney can exist on a club as a non-focal point. And that’s a risk that Everton, or any club aiming high, has to weigh carefully ahead of any move. To work with a lyric from one of his favorite bands, Rooney has more than enough PL education to perform. Can his body meet his brain on the pitch?

Report: Morata, Belotti to Chelsea after Lukaku deal breaks down

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017

Chelsea have some serious wheeling and dealing to do with just over five weeks until the opening day of the Premier League season.

The reigning PL champs seem to have lost out on signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton, while Diego Costa’s departure to Atletico Madrid seems to be edging closer.

That would leave Antonio Conte with just Loic Remy and Michy Batshuayi as a his forward options for next season, but multiple reports claim the Blues will now make a big move for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morate and Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

Morata, 24, has long been admired by Conte and the Spanish international was said to be close to joining Chelsea last summer with Costa’s future uncertain back then. With Manchester United going all-in on Lukaku both Morata and Belotti are now available after both were heavily linked with a move to United so far this summer.

Now Belotti and/or Morata appear more likely to head to Chelsea.

Torino is said to want the full release clause in Belotti’s contract, which is $113 million, and their president is adamant the 23-year-old will not leave for less than that.

Both players would slot perfectly into Chelsea’s system, with a lone central striker supported by Eden Hazard and either Pedro or Willian out wide.

Morata seems ready to end his time at Real Madrid after being a bit-part player for Zinedine Zidane’s reigning European champs last season, and he may well be the cheaper of the two strikers with a fee of $96.7 million discussed. That said, it seems tough to believe Belotti will not be allowed to leave Torino if Chelsea offer a fee just below $100 million.

With Lukaku said to still want a return to Chelsea, the Blues may not be giving up on the big Belgian forward just yet. However, they appear to have plenty of other options lined up and the west London club must act fast to offload Costa and then bring in a true replacement who can guarantee 20-plus goals a season.

That’s the hard part.

Belotti is more powerful, Morata more technical, but both can finish with Belotti scoring 40 times in 74 games over the past two seasons at Torino. Morata managed 20 in 43 outings for Real last season, and during a two-year stint at Juventus he scored 27 goals in 93 games in all competitions. His hold-up play may well be better, but is Morata really the clinical finisher Chelsea need?

Anybody who questions the huge transfer fee of close to $100 million for Lukaku should understand just what guaranteeing 20-plus goals a season means to a team. That could well be the difference between finishing in fourth and winning the title.

That’s why Chelsea need this situation sorted, and fast.

MLS Snapshot: Sporting KC 1-1 Philadelphia Union (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2017

The game in 100 words (or less): Despite a double-digit edge in shots and seven minutes of stoppage, SKC couldn’t find a winner. CJ Sapong won a penalty that Roland Alberg converted as Philadelphia came back to steal a surprise point at Children’s Mercy Park on Thursday in the last MLS match before the Gold Cup break. Diego Rubio scored a splendid opener for Sporting KC, which inches ahead of FC Dallas for first in the West. The point moves Philly within five points of the East’s Top Six.

The goals

49′ — Ru-ru-rubio (to the tune of Susudio) — Diego Rubio was given a second too long and a yard too much, and lashed a gorgeous goal home to give SKC a 1-0 lead.

69′ — Alberg converts PK to level the score — Benny Feilhaber fouled Sapong in the box, and that was the opening Philly needed.

Quakes player Silva awakes from coma, SJ releases statement

By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2017

One of the scarier stories this holiday weekend has taken a positive turn, as San Jose Earthquakes’ 20-year-old Matheus Silva has emerged from a coma following a near drowning.

Silva, on loan to USL side Reno 1868, needed to be revived at a beach early July 4 after an early morning swim turned into terror for the player and his teammates.

From SJEarthquakes.com:

Matheus began struggling to stay afloat as he returned to shore and called out for help. His teammates rushed into the lake and nearby paddle boarders also came to his aid, pulling the 20-year-old out of the water and bringing him to shore. He did not have a pulse at this time.

A bystander on the beach began performing CPR, eventually reviving Matheus and restoring his breathing and heartbeat while first responders were alerted.

Silva remains in intensive care but is responsive and able to speak, according to the Quakes. The Monteverde Academy product will begin physical therapy on Friday.

Altidore: Pulisic makes me want to play longer

By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2017

Hidden deep in an interview regarding his diet — interesting reading in itself — is a nugget from Jozy Altidore that shows the USMNT recognizes the unique talent of Christian Pulisic.

The 27-year-old Altidore has accolades in his own right, which makes his praise extra special. Altidore has a legit shot to chase down Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey as the USMNT’s all-time leading scorers, and has played in La Liga, the Premier League, and the Eredivisie.

But when asked about Pulisic, the teenager with about 90 less caps and 30 less goals? Man, the kid is going to make a lot of guys want to be on the business end of his playmaking.

From GQ.com:

A guy like Christian, he’s young, he’s energetic. He’s pushing everybody to want to play a little bit longer and to make sure we make ourselves a little bit better because you want to be playing with those guys. They make our team better. They’re the players that the country is excited to have, and they’re the guys that are helping raise the profile and help our team improve. I mean, there’s nothing really crazy I’d change, but it’s just when you see them and you see how good they are, and how good they could become, it makes you want to stay at that level all the much longer. You want to be a part of the future and the good things that are still to come.

Truly high praise from Altidore, who continues to feast on MLS defenses.