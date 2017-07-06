Transfer rumor roundup: Man United targets Wiegl, Loftus-Cheek to Newcastle?

Click to email (Opens in new window)

With Premier League sides getting closer and closer to their return to the pitch next month, moves are coming in hot.

Here’s a look at some of Thursday’s top stories.

Manchester United is preparing to strike it hot with a move for Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, but Jose Mourinho could also be in the market for some midfield help as the Red Devils target a Borussia Dortmund man.

United is said to be intrigued by BVB’s Julian Weigl as an option in the central midfield after previously showing interest in Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic and Eric Dier of Tottenham.

Promotion side Newcastle is reportedly interested in acquiring Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the club returns to the PL in 2017/18.

The Englishman made just 11 appearances for Antonio Conte‘s side last season in all competitions, and the move would surely allow the midfielder to receive more playing time.

With Lukaku closing on a move away from Goodison Park, Everton is lining up its potential replacement at striker.

The club is reportedly seeking out Mexican international Raul Jimenez, with the 26-year-old coming off of an 11-goal season for Portuguese side Benfica.

Leicester has acquired Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra on a four-year contract to help bolster the club’s strength in the center of the park.

The 29-year-old tallied seven goals for the La Liga side last season.