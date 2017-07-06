VIDEO: Ronaldo boasts gaudy crystal-encrusted boots in museum

Cristiano Ronaldo has played on three clubs in his career, and has memorialized two of those by breaking out the Bedazzler and shining up his boots.
Okay, so he didn’t use a Bedazzler; Ronaldo enlisted a designer to decorate boots for his museum, kicks made fancy to commemorate his time in the Premier League and La Liga.
T Daniel is the designer’s name, and he claims he’s customized Swarovski-crystal encrusted items for “Premiership footballers, NFL players, Top models, Pop stars, Rap stars, Politicians, Hollywood actors, DJ’s, Fashion designers and many more.”
Well who else is there, aside from lowly Internet soccer typists?
<blockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version=”7″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”>
<p style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/BWFNw3XB66d/” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank”>Cristiano Ronaldo”s 2nd customised boot to commemorate his time playing in the Barclay’s Premiership at Manchester United by @bytdaniel now on show at his museum @museucr7funchal Follow our page for future events and collaborations @cristiano @elma_oficial @cr7onlinestore @franciscardoso1 @lukerind @angietdaniel #cr7 #swarovski #cristianoronaldo #mufc #manchesterunited #football</a></p> <p style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>A post shared by T Daniel Tokunbo (@bytdaniel) on <time style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2017-07-03T10:43:23+00:00″>Jul 3, 2017 at 3:43am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote>
“What next for Wayne Rooney” is a running story, now catapulted to the top of the page as the dropped English striker sees his former club on the verge of selling striker Romelu Lukaku to his current club.
It’s not impossible to see Rooney remaining at Manchester United as the club moves back into the UEFA Champions League, nor is it improbable that Everton resist the lure of bringing a homegrown hero back to Goodison Park ahead of a European campaign of its own.
There’s no question Rooney isn’t the same player who was the England Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015, but is he as worn down as his resume suggests? Rooney has played 636 club matches to go with 119 England caps since 2003.
The BBC claims that a return to Everton could be “finalized by the weekend,” putting an end to more than a decade at Old Trafford.
Rooney is 62 goals shy of Alan Shearer’s record, and just two from becoming the second player to score 200 goals in Premier League history. To do that in an Everton shirt is something the Toffees would love to see, and the boon of selling Rooney shirts (again) is an obvious benefit.
Rooney posted five goals and five assists in league play, and he wasn’t in United’s Top Ten in terms of performance rating by advanced stats site Who Scored. He was United’s 19th best performing player according to another site, Squawka, per 90 minutes.
It’s not all about the goal numbers for Rooney, who has only scored more than 15 PL goals in a season four times in his celebrated career. But his eight total goals in all competitions last year coupled with his removal from the England set-up is a major question mark for any club.
The question isn’t about Rooney’s temperament, or even his best position. The question is whether a name like Wayne Rooney can exist on a club as a non-focal point. And that’s a risk that Everton, or any club aiming high, has to weigh carefully ahead of any move. To work with a lyric from one of his favorite bands, Rooney has more than enough PL education to perform. Can his body meet his brain on the pitch?
One of the last Major League Soccer exports to the Premier League was New York Red Bulls center back Matt Miazga, who was sent to Chelsea for approximately $5 million.
The next player to head from the area to the PL could cost even more, according to MSG reporter Kristian Dyer.
Speaking on the MSG Network (video link), Dyer said New York City FC youngster Jack Harrison is “generating an awful lot of interest” back home in England. The Stoke-born Harrison was raised in Bolton and joined Manchester United’s academy at age 7 before moving to the U.S. in 2010.
Dyer says Harrison is getting looks from “one or two” Premier League clubs in addition to many sides in the Football League Championship.
Harrison is 20, the same age as Miazga when sold to Chelsea. The Wake Forest product is in his second MLS season, and has posted 12 goals and 12 assists. Harrison has at least a goal or an assist in six of his last eight matches.
USMNT’s next World Cup qualifier headed for New Jersey
We have a home for the United States men’s national team’s next 2018 World Cup qualifier.
The Yanks will tangle with Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sept. 1. U.S. Soccer says it’s the first WCQ at the venue.
That match is four days ahead of an away qualifier in Honduras. The U.S. lost 4-0 in Costa Rica, and defeated Honduras 6-0 on American soil.
Los Ticos are in second place in the Hex through six matches with 11 points, three points behind leaders Mexico and three ahead of the U.S.
Panama sits fourth with seven points.
Defoe emotional in talking about ailing Bradley Lowery: “His love is genuine”
New Bournemouth striker needed time to address his emotions when asked about Bradley Lowery, the young boy whose fight with cancer took root in the hopes of football fans last season.
The six-year-old Lowery is reportedly in end of life care after a battle with neuroblastoma, and Defoe grew very close to the boy during his time at Sunderland.
Lowery walked out Sunderland against Chelsea, and later accompanied Defoe to the pitch before the striker scored on his England return.
The relationship is genuine, and Defoe has spent a lot of time with Lowery as the youngster fought his disease, Tweeting that the pair were “#bestfriends” in February.
“I speak to the family every day. I was with him a few days ago and it was tough to see him suffer like that,” said the England international.
“He will always be in my heart for the rest of my life. There isn’t a day that goes past when I don’t wake up and check my phone or think about little Bradley.
“His love is genuine and I can see it in his eyes when he looks at me.”
That’s the part of being around children that is such a wonder: unconditional love. To be around that love while its holder suffers can be overwhelming. Our hearts are with the Lowery family, Defoe, and all young families fighting terminal diseases.