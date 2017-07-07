More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Barcelona acknowledges interest in PSG midfielder Verratti

Associated PressJul 7, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Barcelona’s president has confirmed widespread speculation that it wants to pry Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain.

President Josep Bartomeu told Catalunya Radio on Friday that Verratti “is a player that interests the club.”

But Bartomeu also acknowledged PSG was not looking to part with the Italy midfielder.

“PSG doesn’t want to sell him,” he said. “Their president has told me that he doesn’t want to speak to me about Verratti.”

Bartomeu said his club wants to sign “two or three players and bring up one or two players from the reserve team.”

Barcelona is said to be interested in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin and Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Also, Barcelona said France defender Jeremy Matheiu will be leaving the club after three seasons to sign with Sporting Lisbon.

Real Madrid presented defender Jesus Vallejo, who returned to the club after two years on loan at Real Zaragoza and German club Eintracht Frankfurt. He is expected to replace Pepe following his move to Besiktas in Turkey.

Espanyol announced the signing of midfielder Esteban Granero to a three-year deal. The former Real Madrid and Queens Park Rangers player arrives from Real Sociedad.

Ajax youngster Nouri collapses on pitch during friendly

By Kyle BonnJul 8, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

An Ajax player has collapsed on the pitch during a preseason friendly against German club Werder Bremen.

20-year-old Abdelhak Nouri collapsed in the 71st minute and was administered CPR. The club confirmed Nouri’s condition is “serious” but also updated the situation on social media to say that while Nouri is unconscious, he does have a heartbeat.

Nouri was taken to a hospital in Austria where the game was being played. The friendly was suspended after Nouri was treated and taken in a helicopter. BeIN Sports is reporting Nouri is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat, but that has not been confirmed by the club.

Video of the immediate aftermath shows Ajax players stunned and in shock, some on the verge of tears. Ajax head coach Marcel Keizer was clearly distraught.

Nouri is of Moroccan descent but has played for the Dutch youth national teams at all levels. He came through the Ajax youth system and made 15 appearances for the Ajax senior squad last season across all competitions, almost all of those off the bench.

Wayne Rooney nearing completion of Everton move

By Kyle BonnJul 8, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is headed for the Old Trafford exits.

With his play declining over the last few years, the 31-year-old England international is reportedly at Everton for a medical ahead of what has been widely reported as a free transfer.

Rooney came to Manchester United from Everton back in August of 2004 in a move that kickstarted a stellar Old Trafford and England career that included five Premier League titles, a Champions League triumph, and a Golden Boot. The Liverpool native has agreed to take a massive pay cut to join the Toffees, according to The Mirror.

According to the report, Everton manager and disciplinarian Ronald Koeman believes Rooney can be a positive influence on the younger crop of players at Goodison Park, including Ross Barkley who has had occasional trouble with his off-field behavior in the past.

Sky Sports caught Rooney on camera arriving at Everton’s training ground for his medical.

Rooney scored just five goals last season across 25 appearances, although just 15 of those were starts. 10 of those starts came bookending the season, as he started five straight to start the year and five straight to cap it off, but between the bookends he was a fringe player at best.

Reports: Douglas Costa close to Juventus move

By Kyle BonnJul 8, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

According to multiple reports in Germany and Italy, Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa is headed to Juventus on a permanent basis.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has been in and out of the Bayern squad, but now may get a move to the Italian champions. Sky Sports Germany claims that a move is imminent, although haggling over a transfer fee is ongoing. Sky Sports Italy has also run the story, claiming that Juventus will pay around $45 million, with the fee spread out over two years.

In order to delay the total cost, Juve will reportedly take Costa on loan first for two years at a fee of $12 million fee, with an obligation to purchase at the end of the loan for $33 million. Juventus and Bayern are known for doing business in this way in both directions, doing the same with both KLingsley Coman and Medhi Benatia in the past.

Costa made 23 Bundesliga appearances last season, but only 14 of those were starts. He scored four goals and assisted six others, but struggled to break into the squad with manager Carlo Ancelotti preferring Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery out wide, or choosing a lineup without wingers and having his full-backs press high.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Balde Diao to Chelsea, Mahrez to stay

By Kyle BonnJul 8, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT

With Romelu Lukaku almost certainly headed to Manchester United, the transfer slate on Saturday is somewhat light. Teams are reacting to the big news of the morning and planning accordingly, with many Premier League clubs now looking to reevaluate the striker market after a big domino falls.

The biggest rumors on Saturday seem to be who won’t be moving instead of who will.

According to The Independent, Tottenham will not even consider offers for midfielder Eric Dier, who has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid in the past.

Jose Mourinho is looking for a defensive midfielder, and rumors seem to be pointing him in the direction of Nemanja Matic, but Dier’s name has come up. The report states Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is not willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old. Levy has been successful in taking a hard-line stance in the past, both in his valuation of players such as Gareth Bale, or in his decision not to sell at any price such as Harry Kane or Moussa Dembele.

Another player who may not be moving is Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez. According to multiple reports, with The Mirror first on the story, Arsenal has decided to move on from its interest in Mahrez.

The Gunners have long been linked with the Algerian ever since he won PFA Player of the Year during Leicester’s title run. Now, however, with their sights reportedly set on Monaco’s young winger Thomas Lemar, they have apparently put Mahrez on the back burner.

Reportedly, the reason for their lessening of interest is Leicester’s hard-line stance on their valuation of Mahrez, which is apparently above $64 million. This, coupled with the regression Mahrez saw last season has seen Arsenal decide against pursuing a move.

Mahrez told reporters in May that he wishes to leave the Foxes, and that has caused clubs to come calling, but also served to dampen his value on the transfer market with teams knowing Leicester is looking to sell. Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare told Sky Sports today that no bids have been submitted just yet for the 26-year-old.

With Romelu Lukaku slipping from Chelsea’s grasp, there will be plenty of rumors on who the Blues will chase now for their next striker. It’s still possible that Diego Costa could stay and man the front line, but with Antonio Conte apparently preferring other options, expect to see plenty of names crop up over the next month.

Many popular choices include Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti, but both players will cost a hefty sum, and the Blues are likely to see that as a last resort. Instead, they could look to cheaper options, with Lazio’s Keita Balde Diao reportedly on the list.

According to Italian TV station Mediaset Premium, Diao is a possibility for the Blues with other clubs in Italy not so keen. AC Milan had a $23 million bid accepted back in early June according to Diao’s agent, but the player turned it down hoping for a move to Juventus. When that didn’t materialize, his situation was back to the drawing board.

Diao’s contract expires next summer, and he does not look likely to sign a new deal at Lazio.

One player who will be tough to keep in one place is Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho. The Reds lightning rod is a stellar player, and is a popular transfer rumor subject every summer for that reason.

According to French paper L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain is hoping to bring in Coutinho should they fail to pry Kylian Mbappe free of Monaco. PSG has been heavily linked with Mbappe, with the financial means to make it happen, but they may have to pay a premium to convince Monaco to sell its best player to a direct league rival.

Thus, should the Mbappe project fail, Coutinho is reportedly an option. Liverpool reportedly isn’t opposed to a sale, but it would cost PSG around $98 million, according to the report. The Reds also need to have a replacement lined up, and replacing the Brazilian playmaker is no easy task.