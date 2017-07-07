Bradley Lowery dies after brave battle with cancer

Six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery has died following his brave battle with cancer.
Lowery had touched the hearts of the soccer world as he fought neuroblastoma bravely with a smile on his face as he became close friends with former Sunderland captain Jermain Defoe and several figures across the soccer world.
Clubs across the Premier League and beyond paid tribute to his bravery with #bradleysfight raising huge sums for awareness and support for other children suffering from neuroblastoma.
Defoe, who has since transferred to Bournemouth, broke down in tears on Thursday when asked about Lowery’s battle with cancer.
The sad announcement came on Friday as Lowery’s parents posted the following message on Facebook.
“My brave boy went with the angels today, 07/07/17 at 13:35 in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his family. He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed elsewhere. There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you everyone for all your support and kind words. Sleep tight baby boy and fly him with those angels.”
Lowery had become a hero in the soccer world as he kept on fighting and smiling no matter what.
Tributes have already poured in from across the soccer world and they will continue to do so for a remarkable young boy.