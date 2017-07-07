Bradley Lowery dies after brave battle with cancer

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery has died following his brave battle with cancer.

Lowery had touched the hearts of the soccer world as he fought neuroblastoma bravely with a smile on his face as he became close friends with former Sunderland captain Jermain Defoe and several figures across the soccer world.

Clubs across the Premier League and beyond paid tribute to his bravery with #bradleysfight raising huge sums for awareness and support for other children suffering from neuroblastoma.

Defoe, who has since transferred to Bournemouth, broke down in tears on Thursday when asked about Lowery’s battle with cancer.

The sad announcement came on Friday as Lowery’s parents posted the following message on Facebook.

“My brave boy went with the angels today, 07/07/17 at 13:35 in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his family. He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed elsewhere. There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you everyone for all your support and kind words. Sleep tight baby boy and fly him with those angels.”

Lowery had become a hero in the soccer world as he kept on fighting and smiling no matter what.

Tributes have already poured in from across the soccer world and they will continue to do so for a remarkable young boy.

The thoughts of all at #SAFC are with the Lowery family following this afternoon's sad news.#OneBradleyLowery 💙 ➡️https://t.co/EtrhMlpbqt pic.twitter.com/MeYOey4d3v — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 7, 2017

All at Chelsea are deeply saddened to learn of Bradley Lowery's passing. He touched all of us with his bravery and winning smile. pic.twitter.com/aZneoHlFBf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 7, 2017

💙❤️ | Everyone at Everton Football Club was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bradley Lowery: https://t.co/rrCX5Nv8Gk pic.twitter.com/E9h6BJqQ7f — Everton (@Everton) July 7, 2017

Today, the football world lost one of its bravest fans. Rest in peace, Bradley Lowery. pic.twitter.com/x3dhF7yvaO — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 7, 2017

Terribly sad to hear that little Bradley Lowery has passed away. A warrior and an inspiration to the end. RIP Bradley. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2017

We are sad to hear of the passing of Bradley Lowery, whose bravery touched the hearts of football fans around the world.#OneBradleyLowery pic.twitter.com/ACGP8oGUGT — Premier League (@premierleague) July 7, 2017

He touched all of our hearts. Rest in peace, @Bradleysfight. pic.twitter.com/bjCnl3WsMt — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 7, 2017

Farewell to one of football's toughest little soldiers. You fought a great fight. RIP Bradley Lowery pic.twitter.com/QYQ4zXsrnU — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 7, 2017

