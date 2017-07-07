More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

FOLLOW LIVE – Gold Cup kicks off with Canada, Honduras, Costa Rica

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

Red Bull Arena plays host to the first two matches of the 2017 Gold Cup, as a quartet of teams hope to get the tournament started on the right foot.

Octavio Zambrano’s Canada has a match it has to win when 37-year-old Florent Malouda and French Guiana take the field in the 7 p.m. ET opener.

[ LIVE: Gold Cup scoreboard ]

If you’re saying to yourself, “Didn’t Malouda earn almost 100 caps for France?”, the answer is “Yup, almost.” Malouda made 80 appearances but can play for French Guiana as Les Yana Dòkòs are not a FIFA-recognized side.

Then almost full-strength Costa Rica will hope to hearken memories of its memorable 2014 World Cup run when it matches up with scrappy Honduras at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Entire Athletic Bilbao team shaves heads for cancer-battling teammate

twitter.com/athleticclub
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez is battling cancer for a second time, and his whole crew’s behind him.

Marca reports that Alvarez is undergoing chemotherapy, and a common side effect is hair loss.

With Athletic back together for preseason, the team decided to show its solidarity with Alvarez by shaving their heads.

[ MORE: Chelsea matches Man Utd bid for Lukaku ]

The club also put together this video in tribute to Alvarez, who had previously reacted to the recurrence of cancer by sharing the following statement on Instagram (translated by Marca):

“When it seems that you have beaten [the tumour], it gets up and hits you again. Be sure that with everyone’s support I will win this fight and if I have to beat it, I’ll do it again and I’ll get up a thousand and one times.”

RB Leipzig boss on Liverpool target Keita: We won’t let key players go

Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

MORE: Transfer news

MLS, Liga MX target Guardado opts for 3-year deal in Spain Report: Chelsea lodges matching $97 million bid for Lukaku Wages cut, some paid by Man Utd: The latest on Rooney to Everton

RB Leipzig is a new club with massive ambition. Much to the chagrin of many fans, Leipzig has gone from nothing to a UEFA Champions League club in under a decade.

When we say nothing, we mean nothing. Leipzig didn’t exist until 2008, but massive investment has helped the new boys rocket to second place in the Bundesliga, 18 points clear of fifth place.

Forward Timo Werner got a lot of the headlines, but it’s hard to look past influential midfield duo Emil Forsberg and Naby Keita as the prime reasons for Leipzig’s success.

The 25-year-old Forsberg is a left-sided player, mostly in the midfield, while 22-year-old Keita is a menace who functions anywhere in the midfield.

Even those who’ve never seen Keita play will know his name from the transfer rumor mill, with Jurgen Klopp said to be a massive admirer of the Guinean. Keita posted eight goals and eight assists last season, and reportedly has a release clause of more than $60 million that will go into effect next summer.

So, naturally, many expected Leipzig to cash in on both players. But Forsberg has a contract through 2022 and Keita, 2020. Keita reportedly wants a move to Liverpool, and a report claimed the Leipzig president wouldn’t stand in his way.

But sporting director Ralf Rangnick, who used to manage the club, says the opposite.

Gold Cup predictions: Mexico and USMNT dominance to end?

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Will inexperience and perceived B-teams be enough to open up the Gold Cup for a side not named Mexico or the United States?

El Tri and the USMNT have won 12 of 13 Gold Cups, with Canada’s unlikely 2000 triumph the only other offering.

Mexico will be without a bevy of stars and coach Juan Carlos Osorio, who was suspended six games by FIFA for his uproarious behavior in the Confederations Cup. Bruce Arena’s U.S. side doesn’t have it’s marquee names, either, with most European-based players allowed to focus on their preseasons.

[ MORE: PL players in the 2017 Gold Cup ]

Costa Rica left some stars behind, but will weaken many defenses with Bryan Ruiz and Joel Campbell while staying strong at the back with Giancarlo Gonzalez and Bryan Oviedo.

So how will it shake out?

Group A

Costa Rica should coast to the top of the group, leaving Canada and Honduras to dual for second. This one will come down to the last day, with the latter two meeting in Frisco, Texas. Canada isn’t the arctic, but that should favor Los Catrachos.

  1. Costa Rica
  2. Honduras
  3. Canada
  4. French Guiana

Group B

The Yanks were very lucky to avoid a huge challenge, though playing Panama first provides a chance for an early hiccup. Otherwise, this group should be sleepy.

  1. USMNT
  2. Panama
  3. Nicaragua
  4. Martinique

Group C

Mexico and Jamaica are clear favorites, but El Salvador is better than many realize and Curacao is the definition of a wild card thanks to Dutch imports Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa) and ex-Ajax property Gino van Kessel.

  1. Mexico
  2. Jamaica
  3. El Salvador
  4. Curacao

Quarterfinals

Costa Rica def. Panama
USMNT def. El Salvador
Mexico defeats Canada
Jamaica defeats Honduras

Semifinals

Costa Rica def. USMNT
Mexico def. Jamaica

Final

Costa Rica def. Mexico

Premier League players to watch in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

ChelseaFC.com
Leave a comment
By Austin SiegelJul 7, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT

For Premier League fans, watching the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup might seem a bit like sitting through a high school production of West Side Story. While it’s clearly important to the participants and you might even recognize a few of the stars, only a handful of players are going to do anything on a bigger stage.

Yes, many of the countries in this year’s tournament have sent “B-Teams” to give their European-based stars a rest. And sure, two of the teams, Martinique and French Guiana, aren’t actually members of FIFA. But if you can look past that, the Gold Cup is more exciting than competitive soccer in July has any right to be.

There will be plenty of talented players looking to make a name for themselves with the World Cup less than a year away – seriously, this is your last chance to be the guy who knew about Kellyn Acosta before it was cool – but the Gold Cup also has something to offer Premier League fans. 

Here are three names to keep an eye on at CONCACAF’s big dance. 

Joel Campbell – Costa Rica (Arsenal)

It’s hard to believe Campbell is already six years into his time with Arsenal, having made just 23 Premier League appearances for the Gunners since joining the club in 2011.

During that time, he’s scored against Uruguay in the World Cup, Manchester United in the Champion’s League and the MLS All-Stars in…the MLS All-Star Game, without doing much to raise his stock in North London.

For Campbell, the Gold Cup should serve as something of an audition. With one year left on his Arsenal deal, he’s already been linked to several big clubs throughout Europe, including Olympiakos and Galatasaray. An impressive performance for Los Ticos could help Campbell raise a few more eyebrows abroad and give Arsenal a chance to increase its asking price for the 25-year-old forward.

Matt Miazga – USA (Chelsea)

This is basically cheating, since Miazga didn’t play a game for Chelsea during their run to the Premier League title in 2017. But the young American enjoyed a successful loan spell with Dutch club Vitesse last year and should factor for Chelsea during a preseason that could determine his future at Stamford Bridge.

Before he tries to impress Antonio Conte, Miazga will hope to win over Bruce Arena during his first call-up to the United States men’s national team in over a year. He’s one of the least experienced defenders on the Gold Cup roster, but some less-than-intimidating group stage opponents should give Miazga an opportunity to make his case for a trip to Russia in 2018.

Keep an eye on his relationship with some of the veteran center backs on this roster. If Miazga can thrive alongside Omar Gonzalez or Matt Besler, it might be tempting for Arena to use his aerial ability and considerable motor in bigger games down the road.

Scott Arfield – Canada (Burnley)

When Scott Arfield takes the field for Canada in the 2017 Gold Cup, it will be the culmination to one of international soccer’s strangest journeys.

The Clarets midfielder made 17 appearances for the Scottish U-21s (he was born just outside of Edinburgh) before waiting for a call to the senior team that never arrived.

So, he took advantage of a Canadian father to make his one-time international switch and delivered Canada – a team that hasn’t escaped the Gold Cup group stage since 2009 – one of the most experienced Premier League players in the whole tournament.

Arfield’s versatility will certainly be welcome on a Canadian side looking to bring talented youngsters like Cyle Larin and Alphonso Davies into the fold this summer. It might even be enough to escape from a group with Costa Rica and Honduras as favorites.