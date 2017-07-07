Lionel Messi “best paid athelete in world” with new contract

Earlier this week Lionel Messi signed a new deal with FC Barcelona keeping him at the Nou Camp until 2021 and although no financial details were released, it’s safe to say the Argentine superstar can splurge on that new tattoo or bottle of hair bleach he wanted…

[ MORE: Lukaku, Pogba train in LA ]

Messi, 30, has spent his entire professional career at Barcelona, scoring an incredible 507 goals in 583 appearances with the five-time World Player of the Year also winning the UEFA Champions League four times, La Liga eight times and also picking up five Copa del Rey’s for good measure.

Aside from his incredible talent on the pitch, Messi’s marketability make him the most valuable asset Barcelona has, and will probably ever have. Reports suggest his new deal means he will be paid $645,000 a week.

Speaking to Barcelona media outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barca’s preside Josep Maria Bartomeu had the following to say when asked just how much Messi is being paid per week.

“He is the best player in the world and he is paid like the best in the world and in the history of football,” He is the best paid sports player, because no one brings as much to his club as Leo Messi.”

Previously Cristiano Ronaldo held that accolade as being the best paid player on the planet with a salary in wages of $58 million to Messi’s $53 million, but Messi’s loyalty to Barca has been unwavering with big money moves to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain seemingly not interesting him at all.

With LeBron James, Andrew Luck and Lewis Hamilton also being paid in excess of $30 million last year in salary alone according to Forbes, Messi is way ahead of them all. When it comes to endorsements on top of salary Ronaldo is still expected to be ahead of Messi with the Real Madrid star bringing in an additional $35 million in other cash in 2017 alone.

Going on the sheer talent he possesses and that he’s been Barca’s star man for well over a decade, it’s tough to say Messi doesn’t deserve this huge contract.

Of course, it’s tough to justify one person earning that much cash per week but if anybody in the soccer world deserves it, it is Messi.

Plain and simple.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports