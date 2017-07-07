More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Lionel Messi “best paid athelete in world” with new contract

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT

Earlier this week Lionel Messi signed a new deal with FC Barcelona keeping him at the Nou Camp until 2021 and although no financial details were released, it’s safe to say the Argentine superstar can splurge on that new tattoo or bottle of hair bleach he wanted…

[ MORE: Lukaku, Pogba train in LA

Messi, 30, has spent his entire professional career at Barcelona, scoring an incredible 507 goals in 583 appearances with the five-time World Player of the Year also winning the UEFA Champions League four times, La Liga eight times and also picking up five Copa del Rey’s for good measure.

Aside from his incredible talent on the pitch, Messi’s marketability make him the most valuable asset Barcelona has, and will probably ever have. Reports suggest his new deal means he will be paid $645,000 a week.

Speaking to Barcelona media outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barca’s preside Josep Maria Bartomeu had the following to say when asked just how much Messi is being paid per week.

“He is the best player in the world and he is paid like the best in the world and in the history of football,”  He is the best paid sports player, because no one brings as much to his club as Leo Messi.”

Previously Cristiano Ronaldo held that accolade as being the best paid player on the planet with a salary in wages of $58 million to Messi’s $53 million, but Messi’s loyalty to Barca has been unwavering with big money moves to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain seemingly not interesting him at all.

With LeBron James, Andrew Luck and Lewis Hamilton also being paid in excess of $30 million last year in salary alone according to Forbes, Messi is way ahead of them all. When it comes to endorsements on top of salary Ronaldo is still expected to be ahead of Messi with the Real Madrid star bringing in an additional $35 million in other cash in 2017 alone.

Going on the sheer talent he possesses and that he’s been Barca’s star man for well over a decade, it’s tough to say Messi doesn’t deserve this huge contract.

Of course, it’s tough to justify one person earning that much cash per week but if anybody in the soccer world deserves it, it is Messi.

Plain and simple.

Walters signs for Burnley; Huddersfield adds Jorgensen

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

Burnley have signed Jonathan Walters from Stoke City with the Republic of Ireland international signing a two-year deal at Turf Moor after a transfer fee believe to be around $3.8 million was agreed.

[ MORE: Lukaku, Pogba train in LA

Walters, 33, has spent the past seven seasons at Stoke, helping them to become a solid Premier League club after joining in 2010 from Ipswich Town following several years in the lower leagues.

In recent years Walters has seen his game-time diminish at Stoke with Marko Arnatuovic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Saido Berahino and others but the versatile frontman has still played an important role for Ireland, scoring in both of their games against Uruguay and Austria last month.

The powerful striker will add experience and versatility to Sean Dyche‘s front line as the Clarets leaned heavily on Sam Vokes and Andre Gray for goals last season. Walters can either operate out wide or through the middle and the Liverpudlian will believe he still has plenty left in the tank.

Walters scored 62 times for Stoke in 271 appearances during his time in the Potteries. Walters becomes Burnley’s fifth signing of the summer after they added promising left back Charlie Taylor from Leeds United, Rahis Nabi from West Brom, Christian N’Guessan from Blackpool and Aidan Stone from Brocton.

Huddersfield Town made their ninth signing of the summer as David Wagner added Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen from FC Copenhagen.

The 27-year-old has arrived at the John Smith Stadium for a fee believed to be $4.5 million and he’s signed a three-year contract.

Jorgensen has UEFA Champions League experience and has won both the Danish league title and cup five times each during two spells with Copenhagen. Nicknamed “Zanka” he also had a spell at PSV Eindhoven and has seven international caps to his name.

“Mathias is another very good signing for our club as we prepare for our first Premier League season. He is a very complete defender with great experience of being successful in every league he has played in, which served us well with the signings we made last season too,” Wagner said. “His athleticism and football intelligence will be big assets in the Premier League, for sure, and he is a super professional character, which will fit in with our current group of players very well. This deal makes total sense for us because Jon (Stankovic) is out of action until Christmas.”

Huddersfield have also added Aaron Mooy, Kasey Palmer, Danny Williams, Elias Kachunga, Laurent Depoitre, Tom Ince, Steve Mounie and Scott Malone as German-American coach Wagner is acting fast in the transfer window ahead of the Terriers’ first-ever season in the Premier League.

Chadli off West Brom preseason trip after Pulis bust-up

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Nacer Chadli has had a row with Tony Pulis and, predictably, he’s lost.

The Daily Telegraph reports that West Brom’s record signing has not traveled with the Baggies for the preseason trip to Austria after complaining to Pulis about the nature of the grueling week-long trip to the Alps to get them ready for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Chadli will now stay at home and train on his own and is due to link up with this teammates in Hong Kong when they take part in the Asia Trophy later this month.

That won’t be awkward at all…

Chadli, 27, initially impressed after joining from Tottenham Hotspur last summer with the Belgian international scoring four goals in his first five PL games for the Baggies. He then struggled with an injury in November and scored just one more goal in 2016-17 following his initial flurry.

Pulis is not a man who will have taken kindly to having his preseason preparations questioned but the report states that he and Chadli ended the “heated” discussion amicably enough.

You can call Pulis many things, but unprepared isn’t one of them.

West Brom lost the least days to injury in the PL last season and have gone on a similar trip to the Alps in each of the three seasons Pulis has been in charge with hill runs and 5 a.m. wake up calls the norm. Pulis is renowned for his attention to detail and that’s backed up by his team scoring the most goals from set-piece situations last season, and although they dropped off drastically in the second half of the season he managed to get the best out of the players at his disposal.

This is maybe Pulis’ way of making all of his players aware that the end of last season was not acceptable and it won’t happen again.

Making an example of arguably his most-talented player proves that Pulis isn’t here to mess around. We all knew that anyway. Apparently Chadli didn’t.

Bradley Lowery dies after brave battle with cancer

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

Six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery has died following his brave battle with cancer.

Lowery had touched the hearts of the soccer world as he fought neuroblastoma bravely with a smile on his face as he became close friends with former Sunderland captain Jermain Defoe and several figures across the soccer world.

Clubs across the Premier League and beyond paid tribute to his bravery with #bradleysfight raising huge sums for awareness and support for other children suffering from neuroblastoma.

Defoe, who has since transferred to Bournemouth, broke down in tears on Thursday when asked about Lowery’s battle with cancer.

The sad announcement came on Friday as Lowery’s parents posted the following message on Facebook.

“My brave boy went with the angels today, 07/07/17 at 13:35 in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his family. He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed elsewhere. There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you everyone for all your support and kind words. Sleep tight baby boy and fly him with those angels.”

Lowery had become a hero in the soccer world as he kept on fighting and smiling no matter what.

Tributes have already poured in from across the soccer world and they will continue to do so for a remarkable young boy.

Mexico’s manager Osorio banned for six games by FIFA

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT

Mexico’s manager Juan Carlos Osorio has been suspended for six games by FIFA.

World soccer’s governing body revealed the ban on Friday after FIFA Disciplinary Committee investigation into Osorio’s sideline behavior following Mexico’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the 2017 Confederations Cup third place match.

Osorio was charged with “using insulting words towards the match officials while displaying an aggressive attitude towards them” after the defeat which saw Portugal equalize in stoppage time and then score the winner via a penalty kick in extra time.

Below is the statement from FIFA in full as Osorio will now miss the entirety of Mexico’s 2017 Gold Cup campaign, and if they don’t reach the final he will miss their upcoming World Cup qualifying games in September.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has reached a decision in the case related to Mexico’s national team coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, following the FIFA Confederations Cup match for third place between Portugal and Mexico on 2 July 2017, during which Mr Osorio used insulting words towards the match officials while displaying an aggressive attitude towards them.

After taking into account all circumstances of the case, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided that Mr Osorio is regarded as having breached article 49.1 a) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. As a result, and given the gravity of the incident, Mr Osorio is to be suspended for six official matches and has also been sanctioned with a warning and a fine of CHF 5,000.

The decision, which has been duly notified today, comes into force immediately. Therefore, in line with art. 38 par. 2 c) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the sanction shall be served during the Mexican national team’s next official matches, which will take place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2017.

Depending on the stage at which the final match of the Mexican national team takes place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2017, any remaining matches of this six-match suspension shall be served during the national team’s subsequent official matches.

 