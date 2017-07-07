More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Mertesacker to retire, manage Arsenal’s academy in 2018-19

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 9:28 AM EDT

Per Mertesacker‘s final season as a player will be in 2017-18.

Arsenal’s club captain, 32, will call time on his playing career and move into a full-time coaching role as the manage of the Gunners’ academy.

Injured for most of last season, the German national team legend put in a stunning display in the 2016-17 FA Cup final as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Now, he will have one more season leading Arsenal on the pitch before leading their youth policy off of it. He will also work closely with the academy over the next 12 months before taking up his new position.

Here’s what Arsene Wenger had to say about Mertesacker moving onto a new challenge.

“Per is an exceptional character who is a great example for young players,” Wenger said. “He is a deep thinker about the game and committed to helping players fulfill their potential. He will be an inspirational figure for everyone connected with the academy.”

As for Mertesacker, he said this was “the start of an exciting new chapter for me and I am delighted that I will be able to stay part of the Arsenal family.”

Mertesacker is a model pro who despite all of his injuries last season prepared himself mentally for a massive display in the FA Cup final. Wenger spoken glowingly of his attitude in the aftermath of that win (Mertesacker’s third FA Cup trophy as a Gunner) and has always been a huge admirer of the German World Cup winner.

In the past much has been said about past Arsenal greats such as Tony Adams, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieria not moving into more senior coaching roles under Wenger, but with Steve Bould by his side and now Mertesacker set to be around to help develop youngsters, a real culture of former pros leading the club is emerging.

Dare we say Mertesacker is being groomed to take over when Wenger steps down…

Probably not, but it’s clear he has Arsenal in his heart and vice versa with the BFG a hugely popular figure among supporters, teammates and club officials alike.

2017 MLS All-Star Game XI announced for Real Madrid clash

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

The 2017 MLS All-Star Game in Chicago on Aug. 2 is taking shape.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage

With MLS’ best to take on reigning two-time European champs Real Madrid at Solider Field, players have been selected in a fan vote from across the league.

Overall 10 players were selected by the vote, while Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco was selected due to the number of goals fans scored with him while they were playing FIFA 17.

Tim Howard of the Colorado Rapids will appear in his third ASG, while USMNT defenders Greg Garza, Graham Zusi and DaMarcus Beasley were also selected. In midfield Bastian Schweinsteiger of the Chicago Fire will appear in his first-ever ASG in his new hometown, while Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron, Orlando City’s skipper Kaka and Toronto and USMNT captain Michael Bradley make up the midfield.

In attack David Villa from New York City, Giovinco from Toronto and Chicago’s red-hot Nemanja Nikolic make up the XI.

Below is the fan XI in full as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. come to the Windy City, with the rest of the players selected through a combination of MLS Commissioner Don Garber having two picks and Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic picking another 11 players to make up his squad.

2017 MLS All-Star Fan XI presented by Target

Goalkeeper: Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)

Defenders: Greg Garza (Atlanta United), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City), DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo)

Midfielders: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire), Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United), Kaka (Orlando City SC), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC)

Forwards: David Villa (New York City FC), Nemanja Nikolic (Chicago Fire), Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC – EA SPORTS™ “More Than a Vote” Challenge)

PHOTOS: Romelu Lukaku trains with Pogba in LA

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Romelu Lukaku isn’t officially a Manchester United player yet, but he’s sure acting like it.

[ MORE: Lukaku to United almost done? ]

Lukaku, 24, is said to be close to completing a $96.7 million move to United from Everton and videos from his good friend Paul Pogba, who just so happens to play for Man United, show the pair training together in Los Angeles.

Pogba revealed the training session on his Instagram account as he and Lukaku went through their paces on vacation.

They did something similar last summer on holiday in Miami with a basketball game cropping up on social media, and the pair are extremely close with super-agent Mino Raiola looking after both of their interests.

Amid reports of Lukaku already linking up with United’s medical staff in Los Angeles, as they’re already in California making preparations for the start of the Red Devils’ lengthy U.S. tour this summer, this all seems rather convenient.

Everton have yet to comment on the proposed deal but it appears that Lukaku is edging closer to United with the Belgian international reportedly due back to preseason training with the Toffees, but instead he’s in LA doing shuttle runs with Pogba.

That says it all.

Report: Morata, Belotti to Chelsea after Lukaku deal breaks down

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 7:41 AM EDT

Chelsea have some serious wheeling and dealing to do with just over five weeks until the opening day of the Premier League season.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]

The reigning PL champs seem to have lost out on signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton, while Diego Costa’s departure to Atletico Madrid seems to be edging closer.

That would leave Antonio Conte with just Loic Remy and Michy Batshuayi as a his forward options for next season, but multiple reports claim the Blues will now make a big move for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morate and Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

Morata, 24, has long been admired by Conte and the Spanish international was said to be close to joining Chelsea last summer with Costa’s future uncertain back then. With Manchester United going all-in on Lukaku both Morata and Belotti are now available after both were heavily linked with a move to United so far this summer.

Now Belotti and/or Morata appear more likely to head to Chelsea.

Torino is said to want the full release clause in Belotti’s contract, which is $113 million, and their president is adamant the 23-year-old will not leave for less than that.

Both players would slot perfectly into Chelsea’s system, with a lone central striker supported by Eden Hazard and either Pedro or Willian out wide.

Morata seems ready to end his time at Real Madrid after being a bit-part player for Zinedine Zidane’s reigning European champs last season, and he may well be the cheaper of the two strikers with a fee of $96.7 million discussed. That said, it seems tough to believe Belotti will not be allowed to leave Torino if Chelsea offer a fee just below $100 million.

With Lukaku said to still want a return to Chelsea, the Blues may not be giving up on the big Belgian forward just yet. However, they appear to have plenty of other options lined up and the west London club must act fast to offload Costa and then bring in a true replacement who can guarantee 20-plus goals a season.

That’s the hard part.

Belotti is more powerful, Morata more technical, but both can finish with Belotti scoring 40 times in 74 games over the past two seasons at Torino. Morata managed 20 in 43 outings for Real last season, and during a two-year stint at Juventus he scored 27 goals in 93 games in all competitions. His hold-up play may well be better, but is Morata really the clinical finisher Chelsea need?

Anybody who questions the huge transfer fee of close to $100 million for Lukaku should understand just what guaranteeing 20-plus goals a season means to a team. That could well be the difference between finishing in fourth and winning the title.

That’s why Chelsea need this situation sorted, and fast.

MLS Snapshot: Sporting KC 1-1 Philadelphia Union (video)

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2017, 10:39 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Despite a double-digit edge in shots and seven minutes of stoppage, SKC couldn’t find a winner. CJ Sapong won a penalty that Roland Alberg converted as Philadelphia came back to steal a surprise point at Children’s Mercy Park on Thursday in the last MLS match before the Gold Cup break. Diego Rubio scored a splendid opener for Sporting KC, which inches ahead of FC Dallas for first in the West. The point moves Philly within five points of the East’s Top Six.

The goals

49′ — Ru-ru-rubio (to the tune of Susudio) — Diego Rubio was given a second too long and a yard too much, and lashed a gorgeous goal home to give SKC a 1-0 lead.

69′ — Alberg converts PK to level the score — Benny Feilhaber fouled Sapong in the box, and that was the opening Philly needed.