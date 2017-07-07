More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mexico’s manager Osorio banned for six games by FIFA

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT

Mexico’s manager Juan Carlos Osorio has been suspended for six games by FIFA.

World soccer’s governing body revealed the ban on Friday after FIFA Disciplinary Committee investigation into Osorio’s sideline behavior following Mexico’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the 2017 Confederations Cup third place match.

Osorio was charged with “using insulting words towards the match officials while displaying an aggressive attitude towards them” after the defeat which saw Portugal equalize in stoppage time and then score the winner via a penalty kick in extra time.

Below is the statement from FIFA in full as Osorio will now miss the entirety of Mexico’s 2017 Gold Cup campaign, and if they don’t reach the final he will miss their upcoming World Cup qualifying games in September.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has reached a decision in the case related to Mexico’s national team coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, following the FIFA Confederations Cup match for third place between Portugal and Mexico on 2 July 2017, during which Mr Osorio used insulting words towards the match officials while displaying an aggressive attitude towards them.

After taking into account all circumstances of the case, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided that Mr Osorio is regarded as having breached article 49.1 a) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. As a result, and given the gravity of the incident, Mr Osorio is to be suspended for six official matches and has also been sanctioned with a warning and a fine of CHF 5,000.

The decision, which has been duly notified today, comes into force immediately. Therefore, in line with art. 38 par. 2 c) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the sanction shall be served during the Mexican national team’s next official matches, which will take place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2017.

Depending on the stage at which the final match of the Mexican national team takes place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2017, any remaining matches of this six-match suspension shall be served during the national team’s subsequent official matches.

 

Bradley Lowery dies after brave battle with cancer

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

Six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery has died following his brave battle with cancer.

Lowery had touched the hearts of the soccer world as he fought neuroblastoma bravely with a smile on his face as he became close friends with former Sunderland captain Jermain Defoe and several figures across the soccer world.

Clubs across the Premier League and beyond paid tribute to his bravery with #bradleysfight raising huge sums for awareness and support for other children suffering from neuroblastoma.

Defoe, who has since transferred to Bournemouth, broke down in tears on Thursday when asked about Lowery’s battle with cancer.

The sad announcement came on Friday as Lowery’s parents posted the following message on Facebook.

“My brave boy went with the angels today, 07/07/17 at 13:35 in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his family. He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed elsewhere. There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you everyone for all your support and kind words. Sleep tight baby boy and fly him with those angels.”

Lowery had become a hero in the soccer world as he kept on fighting and smiling no matter what.

Tributes have already poured in from across the soccer world and they will continue to do so for a remarkable young boy.

2017 MLS All-Star Game XI announced for Real Madrid clash

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

The 2017 MLS All-Star Game in Chicago on Aug. 2 is taking shape.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage

With MLS’ best to take on reigning two-time European champs Real Madrid at Solider Field, players have been selected in a fan vote from across the league.

Overall 10 players were selected by the vote, while Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco was selected due to the number of goals fans scored with him while they were playing FIFA 17.

Tim Howard of the Colorado Rapids will appear in his third ASG, while USMNT defenders Greg Garza, Graham Zusi and DaMarcus Beasley were also selected. In midfield Bastian Schweinsteiger of the Chicago Fire will appear in his first-ever ASG in his new hometown, while Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron, Orlando City’s skipper Kaka and Toronto and USMNT captain Michael Bradley make up the midfield.

In attack David Villa from New York City, Giovinco from Toronto and Chicago’s red-hot Nemanja Nikolic make up the XI.

Below is the fan XI in full as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. come to the Windy City, with the rest of the players selected through a combination of MLS Commissioner Don Garber having two picks and Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic picking another 11 players to make up his squad.

2017 MLS All-Star Fan XI presented by Target

Goalkeeper: Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)

Defenders: Greg Garza (Atlanta United), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City), DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo)

Midfielders: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire), Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United), Kaka (Orlando City SC), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC)

Forwards: David Villa (New York City FC), Nemanja Nikolic (Chicago Fire), Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC – EA SPORTS™ “More Than a Vote” Challenge)

Mertesacker to retire, manage Arsenal’s academy in 2018-19

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 9:28 AM EDT

Per Mertesacker‘s final season as a player will be in 2017-18.

Arsenal’s club captain, 32, will call time on his playing career and move into a full-time coaching role as the manage of the Gunners’ academy.

Injured for most of last season, the German national team legend put in a stunning display in the 2016-17 FA Cup final as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Now, he will have one more season leading Arsenal on the pitch before leading their youth policy off of it. He will also work closely with the academy over the next 12 months before taking up his new position.

Here’s what Arsene Wenger had to say about Mertesacker moving onto a new challenge.

“Per is an exceptional character who is a great example for young players,” Wenger said. “He is a deep thinker about the game and committed to helping players fulfill their potential. He will be an inspirational figure for everyone connected with the academy.”

As for Mertesacker, he said this was “the start of an exciting new chapter for me and I am delighted that I will be able to stay part of the Arsenal family.”

Mertesacker is a model pro who despite all of his injuries last season prepared himself mentally for a massive display in the FA Cup final. Wenger spoken glowingly of his attitude in the aftermath of that win (Mertesacker’s third FA Cup trophy as a Gunner) and has always been a huge admirer of the German World Cup winner.

In the past much has been said about past Arsenal greats such as Tony Adams, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieria not moving into more senior coaching roles under Wenger, but with Steve Bould by his side and now Mertesacker set to be around to help develop youngsters, a real culture of former pros leading the club is emerging.

Dare we say Mertesacker is being groomed to take over when Wenger steps down…

Probably not, but it’s clear he has Arsenal in his heart and vice versa with the BFG a hugely popular figure among supporters, teammates and club officials alike.

PHOTOS: Romelu Lukaku trains with Pogba in LA

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Romelu Lukaku isn’t officially a Manchester United player yet, but he’s sure acting like it.

[ MORE: Lukaku to United almost done? ]

Lukaku, 24, is said to be close to completing a $96.7 million move to United from Everton and videos from his good friend Paul Pogba, who just so happens to play for Man United, show the pair training together in Los Angeles.

Pogba revealed the training session on his Instagram account as he and Lukaku went through their paces on vacation.

They did something similar last summer on holiday in Miami with a basketball game cropping up on social media, and the pair are extremely close with super-agent Mino Raiola looking after both of their interests.

Amid reports of Lukaku already linking up with United’s medical staff in Los Angeles, as they’re already in California making preparations for the start of the Red Devils’ lengthy U.S. tour this summer, this all seems rather convenient.

Everton have yet to comment on the proposed deal but it appears that Lukaku is edging closer to United with the Belgian international reportedly due back to preseason training with the Toffees, but instead he’s in LA doing shuttle runs with Pogba.

That says it all.