MLS, Liga MX target Guardado opts for 3-year deal in Spain

By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

One of the best players in Mexican history is headed back to La Liga.

Andres Guardado, 30, has been linked with moves to MLS and Liga MX for some time, but instead is swapping PSV Eindhoven for Real Betis on a reported three-year deal.

His new club finished 15th in La Liga this past season, moving Guardado from the UEFA Champions League to aiming to surprise in Spain.

Guardado played as a deep-lying midfielder in the Netherlands, but spent previous season as a primarily left-sided player from back up to wing.

He’s made 149 appearances in La Liga during his career, scoring 13 goals to go with 21 assists. He’s been capped 139 times by Mexico.

Premier League players to watch in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

By Austin SiegelJul 7, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT

For Premier League fans, watching the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup might seem a bit like sitting through a high school production of West Side Story. While it’s clearly important to the participants and you might even recognize a few of the stars, only a handful of players are going to do anything on a bigger stage.

Yes, many of the countries in this year’s tournament have sent “B-Teams” to give their European-based stars a rest. And sure, two of the teams, Martinique and French Guiana, aren’t actually members of FIFA. But if you can look past that, the Gold Cup is more exciting than competitive soccer in July has any right to be.

There will be plenty of talented players looking to make a name for themselves with the World Cup less than a year away – seriously, this is your last chance to be the guy who knew about Kellyn Acosta before it was cool – but the Gold Cup also has something to offer Premier League fans. 

Here are three names to keep an eye on at CONCACAF’s big dance. 

Joel Campbell – Costa Rica (Arsenal)

It’s hard to believe Campbell is already six years into his time with Arsenal, having made just 23 Premier League appearances for the Gunners since joining the club in 2011.

During that time, he’s scored against Uruguay in the World Cup, Manchester United in the Champion’s League and the MLS All-Stars in…the MLS All-Star Game, without doing much to raise his stock in North London.

For Campbell, the Gold Cup should serve as something of an audition. With one year left on his Arsenal deal, he’s already been linked to several big clubs throughout Europe, including Olympiakos and Galatasaray. An impressive performance for Los Ticos could help Campbell raise a few more eyebrows abroad and give Arsenal a chance to increase its asking price for the 25-year-old forward.

Matt Miazga – USA (Chelsea)

This is basically cheating, since Miazga didn’t play a game for Chelsea during their run to the Premier League title in 2017. But the young American enjoyed a successful loan spell with Dutch club Vitesse last year and should factor for Chelsea during a preseason that could determine his future at Stamford Bridge.

Before he tries to impress Antonio Conte, Miazga will hope to win over Bruce Arena during his first call-up to the United States men’s national team in over a year. He’s one of the least experienced defenders on the Gold Cup roster, but some less-than-intimidating group stage opponents should give Miazga an opportunity to make his case for a trip to Russia in 2018.

Keep an eye on his relationship with some of the veteran center backs on this roster. If Miazga can thrive alongside Omar Gonzalez or Matt Besler, it might be tempting for Arena to use his aerial ability and considerable motor in bigger games down the road.

Scott Arfield – Canada (Burnley)

When Scott Arfield takes the field for Canada in the 2017 Gold Cup, it will be the culmination to one of international soccer’s strangest journeys.

The Clarets midfielder made 17 appearances for the Scottish U-21s (he was born just outside of Edinburgh) before waiting for a call to the senior team that never arrived.

So, he took advantage of a Canadian father to make his one-time international switch and delivered Canada – a team that hasn’t escaped the Gold Cup group stage since 2009 – one of the most experienced Premier League players in the whole tournament.

Arfield’s versatility will certainly be welcome on a Canadian side looking to bring talented youngsters like Cyle Larin and Alphonso Davies into the fold this summer. It might even be enough to escape from a group with Costa Rica and Honduras as favorites.

Report: Chelsea lodges matching $97 million bid for Lukaku

By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

Chelsea has reportedly lodged a matching $97 million bid for Manchester United target Romelu Lukaku, the Everton forward pictured training with Paul Pogba in Los Angeles this week.

Even if Lukaku and super agent Mino Raiola are unswayed by the gesture, it seems Chelsea is prepared to play a spiteful game to make Jose Mourinho’s marquee summer move as difficult as possible.

Lukaku was said to be “on the verge” of signing for United on Thursday, though reports claimed Everton could hold out for $115 million.

If Chelsea’s matching bid is true, it could force United into a higher bid. The BBC does make the success of Chelsea’s bid seem unlikely, as the London club is “not willing to match the fees Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola will earn if the forward joins United.”

Raiola won’t play that, but remember that Lukaku spent plenty of time at Chelsea and had trouble making an impact with proposed new boss Mourinho.

Wages cut, some paid by Man Utd: The latest on Rooney to Everton

By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT

The latest on Wayne Rooney‘s proposed move back home to Everton is that each new story seems to point toward a near certainty of England’s all-time leading scorer donning the Toffees’ blue.

Rooney, 31, is said to be ready to take a pay cut to help make the move happen, according to Sky Sports, while the BBC says Manchester United could pay part of his wages in addition to letting Rooney walk for no transfer fee.

United is doing almost everything to make the risks of adding Rooney minimal to Everton. While the subplots will remain major should the living legend be unable to make a dent in the Toffees’ plans, the money at least will be less of a hindrance.

With the move close to happening, Rooney can fully turn his attention to finding his way into Ronald Koeman‘s XI, with big names Sandro Ramirez, Kevin Mirallas, Davy Klaassen, Tom Davies, Dominic Calvert-Lewin all vying for time in the attack. Ross Barkley is still on the books, too, and Yannick Bolasie should return at some point this season.

Bad news for Rooney fans in the U.S., though, as the longtime England captain looks set to avoid United’s preseason trip to the States.

Barcelona acknowledges interest in PSG midfielder Verratti

Associated PressJul 7, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Barcelona’s president has confirmed widespread speculation that it wants to pry Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain.

President Josep Bartomeu told Catalunya Radio on Friday that Verratti “is a player that interests the club.”

But Bartomeu also acknowledged PSG was not looking to part with the Italy midfielder.

“PSG doesn’t want to sell him,” he said. “Their president has told me that he doesn’t want to speak to me about Verratti.”

Bartomeu said his club wants to sign “two or three players and bring up one or two players from the reserve team.”

Barcelona is said to be interested in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin and Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Also, Barcelona said France defender Jeremy Matheiu will be leaving the club after three seasons to sign with Sporting Lisbon.

Real Madrid presented defender Jesus Vallejo, who returned to the club after two years on loan at Real Zaragoza and German club Eintracht Frankfurt. He is expected to replace Pepe following his move to Besiktas in Turkey.

Espanyol announced the signing of midfielder Esteban Granero to a three-year deal. The former Real Madrid and Queens Park Rangers player arrives from Real Sociedad.