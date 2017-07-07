PHOTOS: Romelu Lukaku trains with Pogba in LA

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Romelu Lukaku isn’t officially a Manchester United player yet, but he’s sure acting like it.

[ MORE: Lukaku to United almost done? ]

Lukaku, 24, is said to be close to completing a $96.7 million move to United from Everton and videos from his good friend Paul Pogba, who just so happens to play for Man United, show the pair training together in Los Angeles.

Pogba revealed the training session on his Instagram account as he and Lukaku went through their paces on vacation.

They did something similar last summer on holiday in Miami with a basketball game cropping up on social media, and the pair are extremely close with super-agent Mino Raiola looking after both of their interests.

Pogba's Instagram Story shows him training with Lukaku at UCLA #mufc pic.twitter.com/VMYacmxa6F — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 7, 2017

Amid reports of Lukaku already linking up with United’s medical staff in Los Angeles, as they’re already in California making preparations for the start of the Red Devils’ lengthy U.S. tour this summer, this all seems rather convenient.

Everton have yet to comment on the proposed deal but it appears that Lukaku is edging closer to United with the Belgian international reportedly due back to preseason training with the Toffees, but instead he’s in LA doing shuttle runs with Pogba.

That says it all.

