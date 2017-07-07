More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Report: Morata, Belotti to Chelsea after Lukaku deal breaks down

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 7:41 AM EDT

Chelsea have some serious wheeling and dealing to do with just over five weeks until the opening day of the Premier League season.

The reigning PL champs seem to have lost out on signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton, while Diego Costa’s departure to Atletico Madrid seems to be edging closer.

That would leave Antonio Conte with just Loic Remy and Michy Batshuayi as a his forward options for next season, but multiple reports claim the Blues will now make a big move for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morate and Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

Morata, 24, has long been admired by Conte and the Spanish international was said to be close to joining Chelsea last summer with Costa’s future uncertain back then. With Manchester United going all-in on Lukaku both Morata and Belotti are now available after both were heavily linked with a move to United so far this summer.

Now Belotti and/or Morata appear more likely to head to Chelsea.

Torino is said to want the full release clause in Belotti’s contract, which is $113 million, and their president is adamant the 23-year-old will not leave for less than that.

Both players would slot perfectly into Chelsea’s system, with a lone central striker supported by Eden Hazard and either Pedro or Willian out wide.

Morata seems ready to end his time at Real Madrid after being a bit-part player for Zinedine Zidane’s reigning European champs last season, and he may well be the cheaper of the two strikers with a fee of $96.7 million discussed. That said, it seems tough to believe Belotti will not be allowed to leave Torino if Chelsea offer a fee just below $100 million.

With Lukaku said to still want a return to Chelsea, the Blues may not be giving up on the big Belgian forward just yet. However, they appear to have plenty of other options lined up and the west London club must act fast to offload Costa and then bring in a true replacement who can guarantee 20-plus goals a season.

That’s the hard part.

Belotti is more powerful, Morata more technical, but both can finish with Belotti scoring 40 times in 74 games over the past two seasons at Torino. Morata managed 20 in 43 outings for Real last season, and during a two-year stint at Juventus he scored 27 goals in 93 games in all competitions. His hold-up play may well be better, but is Morata really the clinical finisher Chelsea need?

Anybody who questions the huge transfer fee of close to $100 million for Lukaku should understand just what guaranteeing 20-plus goals a season means to a team. That could well be the difference between finishing in fourth and winning the title.

That’s why Chelsea need this situation sorted, and fast.

MLS Snapshot: Sporting KC 1-1 Philadelphia Union (video)

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2017, 10:39 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Despite a double-digit edge in shots and seven minutes of stoppage, SKC couldn’t find a winner. CJ Sapong won a penalty that Roland Alberg converted as Philadelphia came back to steal a surprise point at Children’s Mercy Park on Thursday in the last MLS match before the Gold Cup break. Diego Rubio scored a splendid opener for Sporting KC, which inches ahead of FC Dallas for first in the West. The point moves Philly within five points of the East’s Top Six.

The goals

49′ — Ru-ru-rubio (to the tune of Susudio) — Diego Rubio was given a second too long and a yard too much, and lashed a gorgeous goal home to give SKC a 1-0 lead.

69′ — Alberg converts PK to level the score — Benny Feilhaber fouled Sapong in the box, and that was the opening Philly needed.

Quakes player Silva awakes from coma, SJ releases statement

sjearthquakes.com
By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2017, 9:36 PM EDT

One of the scarier stories this holiday weekend has taken a positive turn, as San Jose Earthquakes’ 20-year-old Matheus Silva has emerged from a coma following a near drowning.

Silva, on loan to USL side Reno 1868, needed to be revived at a beach early July 4 after an early morning swim turned into terror for the player and his teammates.

From SJEarthquakes.com:

Matheus began struggling to stay afloat as he returned to shore and called out for help. His teammates rushed into the lake and nearby paddle boarders also came to his aid, pulling the 20-year-old out of the water and bringing him to shore. He did not have a pulse at this time.

A bystander on the beach began performing CPR, eventually reviving Matheus and restoring his breathing and heartbeat while first responders were alerted.

Silva remains in intensive care but is responsive and able to speak, according to the Quakes. The Monteverde Academy product will begin physical therapy on Friday.

Altidore: Pulisic makes me want to play longer

Photo by David Madison/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT

Hidden deep in an interview regarding his diet — interesting reading in itself — is a nugget from Jozy Altidore that shows the USMNT recognizes the unique talent of Christian Pulisic.

The 27-year-old Altidore has accolades in his own right, which makes his praise extra special. Altidore has a legit shot to chase down Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey as the USMNT’s all-time leading scorers, and has played in La Liga, the Premier League, and the Eredivisie.

But when asked about Pulisic, the teenager with about 90 less caps and 30 less goals? Man, the kid is going to make a lot of guys want to be on the business end of his playmaking.

From GQ.com:

A guy like Christian, he’s young, he’s energetic. He’s pushing everybody to want to play a little bit longer and to make sure we make ourselves a little bit better because you want to be playing with those guys. They make our team better. They’re the players that the country is excited to have, and they’re the guys that are helping raise the profile and help our team improve. I mean, there’s nothing really crazy I’d change, but it’s just when you see them and you see how good they are, and how good they could become, it makes you want to stay at that level all the much longer. You want to be a part of the future and the good things that are still to come.

Truly high praise from Altidore, who continues to feast on MLS defenses.

Kristick hired to run North American World Cup bid

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 6, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) John Kristick, a managing director of the failed U.S. bid to host the 2022 World Cup and a former executive of FIFA marketing partner Infront Sports & Media, has been hired as executive director for the United Bid Committee of the U.S., Mexico and Canada to host the 2026 tournament.

Kristik was executive director at Infront, where he worked from 2001-08, then was managing director of bid planning and operations for the USA Bid Committee from 2009-11. He has worked in recent years for ESP Properties, an advisory company.

Jim Brown was hired as the United Bid Committee’s managing director of technical operations, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday. Canada Soccer General Secretary Peter Montopoli has been appointed Canada bid director and Televisa vice president Yon De Luisa as Mexico bid director.

The UBC’s 10-member board includes CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, who is from Canada, and Sunil Gulati, Don Garber, Dan Flynn, Carlos Cordeiro and Donna Shalala (U.S.); Peter Montopoli and Steven Reed (Canada); and Decio De Maria and Guillermo Cantu (Mexico). Gulati, the USSF president and a FIFA executive council member, is the chairman.

The formal bid was announced in April and is to be submitted to FIFA by March 16. The bid proposes that the expanded 48-nation tournament have 60 games in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on, and 10 each in Mexico and Canada. FIFA is set to make the decision in May 2020.

Nations must indicate an intent to bid to FIFA by Aug. 11.