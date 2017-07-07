Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sanchez to Inter; Lemar to Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez is wanted as the “poster boy” of Inter Milan, according to the Gazetta Dello Sport in Italy.

Sanchez, 28, still hasn’t signed a new deal with the Gunners and the Chilean international has just 12 months on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium after scoring 30 goals and adding 13 assists in all competitions last season.

With Inter bankrolled by a new Chinese billionaires Suning, they are pushing to sign some of the top talent on the planet and want to make Sanchez their main man.

Manchester City are said to be the frontrunners for Sanchez’s signature with both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain said to be shirking at paying Sanchez over $515,000 a week, the same amount he has reportedly requested from Arsenal.

Inter struggled to a seventh-place finish last season in Serie A but under new manager Luciano Spalletti they have big plans to challenge Juventus, AS Roma, Napoli and big-spending city rivals AC Milan for the league title.

Sanchez has played in Italy before as he began his European career at Udinese in 2006 before switching to Barcelona in 2011. Arsenal would much rather the Chilean superstar moved abroad than signed for a PL rival in Man City, so that could well be in Inter’s favor.

Does Sanchez want to go back to Italy though?

Arsene Wenger could be set to make a second big signing from Ligue 1 in a matter of a few days with AS Monaco’s Thomas Lemar still a top target for Arsenal.

After signing Alexandre Lacazette for a club-record fee of $68 million, a report from France outlet L’Equipe says Arsenal have offered $51.5 million for Lemar after Monaco turned down their initial bid. Multiple reports suggest Lemar has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal but the two teams still need to agree a fee.

Lemar, 21, excelled against Tottenham and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League season and the winger can play on either flank or operate through the middle.

With Lacazette adding pace through the middle, Lemar could added plenty more out wide and compliment Mesut Ozil’s creativity well. Arsenal pushing hard for Lemar is leading to many suggesting Alexis Sanchez will leave this summer (see, above) and the French international seems ready for the rigors of the PL after helping Monaco win the French title and reaching the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

His arrival could well mean the end at Arsenal for the likes of Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and perhaps Alex Iwobi with Wenger looking to rehaul his attack as Olivier Giroud is also being linked with a move to Everton.

Kelechi Iheanacho appears to be edging closer to the exit door at Manchester City with Leicester reportedly ready to pay $32 million for the Nigerian striker.

Iheanacho, 20, fell down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola last season and he had previously been linked with a move to West Ham United.

However, it appears the Foxes are ready to make Iheanacho their main man to partner Jamie Vardy up top and after signing Sevilla’s captain Vicente Iborra on Thursday, Craig Shakespeare is making some serious moves in the transfer window to make sure Leicester aren’t embroiled in another relegation battle this season.

Iheanacho has scored 21 goals in 64 games for City since breaking through as a teenager under Mauricio Pellegrino back in 2015. Despite becoming a cult figure at the Etihad Stadium, Iheanacho didn’t fit in with Guardiola’s style of play last season and played in just 20 PL games.

