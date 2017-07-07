More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Wages cut, some paid by Man Utd: The latest on Rooney to Everton

By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT

The latest on Wayne Rooney‘s proposed move back home to Everton is that each new story seems to point toward a near certainty of England’s all-time leading scorer donning the Toffees’ blue.

Rooney, 31, is said to be ready to take a pay cut to help make the move happen, according to Sky Sports, while the BBC says Manchester United could pay part of his wages in addition to letting Rooney walk for no transfer fee.

United is doing almost everything to make the risks of adding Rooney minimal to Everton. While the subplots will remain major should the living legend be unable to make a dent in the Toffees’ plans, the money at least will be less of a hindrance.

With the move close to happening, Rooney can fully turn his attention to finding his way into Ronald Koeman‘s XI, with big names Sandro Ramirez, Kevin Mirallas, Davy Klaassen, Tom Davies, Dominic Calvert-Lewin all vying for time in the attack. Ross Barkley is still on the books, too, and Yannick Bolasie should return at some point this season.

Bad news for Rooney fans in the U.S., though, as the longtime England captain looks set to avoid United’s preseason trip to the States.

Barcelona acknowledges interest in PSG midfielder Verratti

Associated PressJul 7, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Barcelona’s president has confirmed widespread speculation that it wants to pry Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain.

President Josep Bartomeu told Catalunya Radio on Friday that Verratti “is a player that interests the club.”

But Bartomeu also acknowledged PSG was not looking to part with the Italy midfielder.

“PSG doesn’t want to sell him,” he said. “Their president has told me that he doesn’t want to speak to me about Verratti.”

Bartomeu said his club wants to sign “two or three players and bring up one or two players from the reserve team.”

Barcelona is said to be interested in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin and Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Also, Barcelona said France defender Jeremy Matheiu will be leaving the club after three seasons to sign with Sporting Lisbon.

Real Madrid presented defender Jesus Vallejo, who returned to the club after two years on loan at Real Zaragoza and German club Eintracht Frankfurt. He is expected to replace Pepe following his move to Besiktas in Turkey.

Espanyol announced the signing of midfielder Esteban Granero to a three-year deal. The former Real Madrid and Queens Park Rangers player arrives from Real Sociedad.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sanchez to Inter; Lemar to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

Alexis Sanchez is wanted as the “poster boy” of Inter Milan, according to the Gazetta Dello Sport in Italy.

Sanchez, 28, still hasn’t signed a new deal with the Gunners and the Chilean international has just 12 months on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium after scoring 30 goals and adding 13 assists in all competitions last season.

With Inter bankrolled by a new Chinese billionaires Suning, they are pushing to sign some of the top talent on the planet and want to make Sanchez their main man.

Manchester City are said to be the frontrunners for Sanchez’s signature with both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain said to be shirking at paying Sanchez over $515,000 a week, the same amount he has reportedly requested from Arsenal.

Inter struggled to a seventh-place finish last season in Serie A but under new manager Luciano Spalletti they have big plans to challenge Juventus, AS Roma, Napoli and big-spending city rivals AC Milan for the league title.

Sanchez has played in Italy before as he began his European career at Udinese in 2006 before switching to Barcelona in 2011. Arsenal would much rather the Chilean superstar moved abroad than signed for a PL rival in Man City, so that could well be in Inter’s favor.

Does Sanchez want to go back to Italy though?

Arsene Wenger could be set to make a second big signing from Ligue 1 in a matter of a few days with AS Monaco’s Thomas Lemar still a top target for Arsenal.

After signing Alexandre Lacazette for a club-record fee of $68 million, a report from France outlet L’Equipe says Arsenal have offered $51.5 million for Lemar after Monaco turned down their initial bid. Multiple reports suggest Lemar has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal but the two teams still need to agree a fee.

Lemar, 21, excelled against Tottenham and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League season and the winger can play on either flank or operate through the middle.

With Lacazette adding pace through the middle, Lemar could added plenty more out wide and compliment Mesut Ozil’s creativity well. Arsenal pushing hard for Lemar is leading to many suggesting Alexis Sanchez will leave this summer (see, above) and the French international seems ready for the rigors of the PL after helping Monaco win the French title and reaching the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

His arrival could well mean the end at Arsenal for the likes of Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and perhaps Alex Iwobi with Wenger looking to rehaul his attack as Olivier Giroud is also being linked with a move to Everton.

Kelechi Iheanacho appears to be edging closer to the exit door at Manchester City with Leicester reportedly ready to pay $32 million for the Nigerian striker.

Iheanacho, 20, fell down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola last season and he had previously been linked with a move to West Ham United.

However, it appears the Foxes are ready to make Iheanacho their main man to partner Jamie Vardy up top and after signing Sevilla’s captain Vicente Iborra on Thursday, Craig Shakespeare is making some serious moves in the transfer window to make sure Leicester aren’t embroiled in another relegation battle this season.

Iheanacho has scored 21 goals in 64 games for City since breaking through as a teenager under Mauricio Pellegrino back in 2015. Despite becoming a cult figure at the Etihad Stadium, Iheanacho didn’t fit in with Guardiola’s style of play last season and played in just 20 PL games.

Should Antonio Conte be angry with Chelsea’s transfer dealings?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

After Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea now appears to be off and the Everton star heading to Manchester United, there’s no surprise reports are circulating that Antonio Conte is an unhappy man.

Does he have the right to be?

With Chelsea only signing Willy Caballero on a free transfer so far this summer, it’s been a slow start to the transfer window for the reigning Premier League champs and Conte has every right to be frustrated. There is still time to turn things around, but there’s no denying the start to his and Chelsea’s summer hasn’t been good.

Diego Costa‘s situation has undeniably made the task for Conte, and Technical Director Michael Emenalo, much harder as rivals now know that Costa is no longer wanted in west London (partly Conte’s fault with his texting) and the 28-year-old is closing in a move back to Atletico Madrid. Yet, even with a princely sum incoming for Costa, the Blues will have to pay over the odds for a new striker.

Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti from Torino are said to be Conte’s top two striking targets after seemingly losing out on Lukaku, but other deals have not been done.

Tiemoue Bakayako will likely arrive from AS Monaco with Nemanja Matic heading to Manchester United but that deal has dragged on, while talks still continue over signing Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma and Alex Sandro from Juventus.

So, it’s not all doom and gloom for Conte but it’s not ideal with a defining season coming up for the Italian coach as he looks to replicate the incredible success of his debut season in England.

The way he managed to string together a battered and bruised Chelsea side last season and add the unfancied duo of David Luiz and Marcos Alonso to the mix expertly surely should have meant Chelsea’s board would deliver three to four top class players for him to have at his disposal on day one of preseason.

Chelsea return to training at Cobham next Monday and it seems likely that Conte won’t have his top target in Lukaku, while deals for Morata, Belotti, Sandro and Rudiger appear some way from completion with Virgil Van Dijk‘s name disappearing from the reckoning altogether.

With Chelsea’s expectant fans wanting not only a PL title repeat but also craving success in Europe, Conte will want answers from the hierarchy as to why they have yet to strengthen considerably this summer as the added difficulty of juggling a UEFA Champions League campaign will no doubt impact his squad.

When you look back at Chelsea’s past they’ve done business late in the window with Luiz and Alonso arriving on Deadline Day in a real surprise last summer, but before that the arrival of Costa, Matic and Cesc Fabregas ahead of the 2014-15 campaign led to a title-winning season under Jose Mourinho.

There is no simple formula to building a squad and sometimes the dominoes have to fall at the right time in order for a new player to arrive. They haven’t fallen in Chelsea’s favor so far this summer.

Conte’s argument will be that his success last season should have led to Chelsea spending big and taking decisive action early in the transfer window. Up until now they’ve been stumbling around and have now lost out on Lukaku.

With Inter Milan and others said to be offering Conte a huge deal to join them, Chelsea’s boss has yet to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge and this transfer inactivity may have him questioning exactly how much he will be backed when it comes to recruitment as Emenalo is a trusted ally of owner Roman Abramovich and some blame him for the lackluster deals following Chelsea’s title win in 2014-15 which then led to Mourinho’s firing.

The former has a policy of bringing in youngsters and selling or loaning them on for a big profit to delight the hierarchy, plus he has sold on the likes of Oscar, Ramires and Lukaku for big fees in the past to fund future signings.

If Chelsea really want to join Europe’s elite once again they’ll need to spend like it instead of wheeling and dealing to keep similar squad numbers and still make a profit on transfer deals. With many squad players departing over the summer — John Terry, Asmir Begovic and Nathan Ake to name a few — Conte has a challenge to not only add quality but also strength in depth to challenge on four fronts this season.

Conte and his staff will be disappointed to have not landed Lukaku as Costa’s departure looms and the reigning PL champs will have to start acting quickly in the transfer window if they want to continue their success.

The next five weeks of preseason will be crucial in Conte, and Chelsea’s, short-term future.

Lionel Messi gets extra fine for tax fraud, avoids prison

Associated PressJul 7, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona star Lionel Messi and his father can avoid prison for tax fraud by paying an extra fine, a Spanish court said Friday.

Instead of Messi serving his 21-month sentence, the Argentina forward will be fined an extra €252,000 ($287,000).

The Barcelona-based court also ruled that Messi’s father, Jorge Horacio Messi, will be fined an extra €180,000 ($205,000) instead of serving his 15-month sentence.

The ruling was widely expected in Spain, where prison sentences under 24 months for first-time offenders can be waived by a judge.

Last year, a court found Messi and his father each guilty of three counts of defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros ($4.6 million) from 2007-09. The unpaid taxes were from money made through endorsement deals, not Messi’s salary paid by Barcelona.

In that ruling Messi was also fined 2 million euros and his father 1.5 million euros. Both were originally sentenced to 21 months, but his father’s sentence was later reduced to 15 months.