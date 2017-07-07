Walters signs for Burnley; Huddersfield adds Jorgensen

Burnley have signed Jonathan Walters from Stoke City with the Republic of Ireland international signing a two-year deal at Turf Moor after a transfer fee believe to be around $3.8 million was agreed.

Walters, 33, has spent the past seven seasons at Stoke, helping them to become a solid Premier League club after joining in 2010 from Ipswich Town following several years in the lower leagues.

In recent years Walters has seen his game-time diminish at Stoke with Marko Arnatuovic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Saido Berahino and others but the versatile frontman has still played an important role for Ireland, scoring in both of their games against Uruguay and Austria last month.

The powerful striker will add experience and versatility to Sean Dyche‘s front line as the Clarets leaned heavily on Sam Vokes and Andre Gray for goals last season. Walters can either operate out wide or through the middle and the Liverpudlian will believe he still has plenty left in the tank.

Walters scored 62 times for Stoke in 271 appearances during his time in the Potteries. Walters becomes Burnley’s fifth signing of the summer after they added promising left back Charlie Taylor from Leeds United, Rahis Nabi from West Brom, Christian N’Guessan from Blackpool and Aidan Stone from Brocton.

Huddersfield Town made their ninth signing of the summer as David Wagner added Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen from FC Copenhagen.

The 27-year-old has arrived at the John Smith Stadium for a fee believed to be $4.5 million and he’s signed a three-year contract.

Jorgensen has UEFA Champions League experience and has won both the Danish league title and cup five times each during two spells with Copenhagen. Nicknamed “Zanka” he also had a spell at PSV Eindhoven and has seven international caps to his name.

“Mathias is another very good signing for our club as we prepare for our first Premier League season. He is a very complete defender with great experience of being successful in every league he has played in, which served us well with the signings we made last season too,” Wagner said. “His athleticism and football intelligence will be big assets in the Premier League, for sure, and he is a super professional character, which will fit in with our current group of players very well. This deal makes total sense for us because Jon (Stankovic) is out of action until Christmas.”

Huddersfield have also added Aaron Mooy, Kasey Palmer, Danny Williams, Elias Kachunga, Laurent Depoitre, Tom Ince, Steve Mounie and Scott Malone as German-American coach Wagner is acting fast in the transfer window ahead of the Terriers’ first-ever season in the Premier League.

