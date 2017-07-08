Ajax youngster Nouri collapses on pitch during friendly

An Ajax player has collapsed on the pitch during a preseason friendly against German club Werder Bremen.
20-year-old Abdelhak Nouri collapsed in the 71st minute and was administered CPR. The club confirmed Nouri’s condition is “serious” but also updated the situation on social media to say that while Nouri is unconscious, he does have a heartbeat.
Nouri was taken to a hospital in Austria where the game was being played. The friendly was suspended after Nouri was treated and taken in a helicopter. BeIN Sports is reporting Nouri is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat, but that has not been confirmed by the club.
Video of the immediate aftermath shows Ajax players stunned and in shock, some on the verge of tears. Ajax head coach Marcel Keizer was clearly distraught.
Nouri is of Moroccan descent but has played for the Dutch youth national teams at all levels. He came through the Ajax youth system and made 15 appearances for the Ajax senior squad last season across all competitions, almost all of those off the bench.
Romelu Lukaku has confirmed he will join Manchester United.
In an interview with ESPN, Lukaku says he just couldn’t turn down the 13-time Premier League champions.
“Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?” Lukaku asked. “Best stadium in England. The best fans. This is the perfect opportunity. I always said I wanted to play for a team that’s challenging for every trophy that there is.
“I think Manchester United, at the minute, wants to be the dominant team, that dominant force. If you look at their history, it says enough. To become part of a club like them is something that I really wanted. I’m thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.”
Lukaku agreed to the switch, which will cost his new club a whopping $97 million transfer fee. His now-former club Everton has been spending furiously all summer, suggesting they were confident of securing such a large source of income.
There were reports of a late Chelsea offer, attempting to woo him back to his former club one last time, but he turned them down. “My mind was already set,” Lukaku said. “I gave my word, and I don’t look back … I was already mentally preparing to be part of the team.”
The Belgian also talked about his friendship with Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba, saying that they live down the street from each other in Manchester and that they have been friends for “seven or eight years.” Lukaku confirmed that Pogba helped woo him to the Red Devils.
Lukaku has joined Manchester United’s pre-season training in California and will begin officially training with the club on Monday. “Now it’s time to work hard, work harder than I ever did before,” Lukaku said. “I’m willing to do it. Hopefully, it will come a good way.”
He didn’t live up to expectations at Tottenham Hotspur, but Brazilian midfielder Paulinho may be good enough for Barcelona.
The 28-year-old currently plies his trade for Guangzhou Evergrande, where he has 11 goals in 23 matches this season, but Barcelona’s made an offer for his services.
His pal Neymar has publicly spoken of his desire to have Paulinho as a teammate, and the player admits that he’s become enamored of the idea since hearing about the Barca’s offer.
“I’m not a hypocrite – I am a very open person and I do think about Barcelona. The buy-out clause in my contract is 40 million euros and I believe Barça offered 20 which Guangzhou rejected. My agent has told me that talks are set to continue. Most players don’t talk about these things until things start moving but I can confirm that the interest is real.
“All I know is that there is a formal offer and that Barcelona’s president has spoken to club directors but no agreement was reached. There is a chance that both clubs can come to an agreement. It’s possible that I could play for Barcelona with the best players in the world. I could be part of a club full of stars. Barça’s offer was bigger than we thought. There’ll be more conversations between the clubs. I hope an agreement can be reached.”
Imagine Tottenham facing Paulinho and Barcelona in a knockout round match during next season’s Champions League.
Real Madrid just keeps loading up for its bid to become the first threepeat champions of the UEFA Champions League since Bayern Munich in 1976.
Ajax has also turned the trick, and Real won the first five iterations of the tournament between 1956-60.
While James Rodriguez could be sold, Real has beat its La Liga rivals to a pair of top targets. Last week, it was Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez. Now, it could be another player on Barcelona’s radar.
Dani Ceballos is the latest name, and Real Madrid will buy him from Real Betis for a little over $20 million according to Marca.
Ceballos turns 21 in August and already has 98 appearances for Betis, with seven goals. He was the UEFA U-21 Championship Player of the Tournament this summer.
Raise your hand if you had Martinique on top of Group B after the first batch of matches at the 2017 Gold Cup.
Ex-Seattle Sounders striker Kevin Parsemain and Legia Warsaw forward Steeven Langil scored on either side of halftime as Martinique topped Nicaragua 2-0 in Nashville on Saturday.
The win comes after the USMNT drew Panama 1-1 in the first half of the doubleheader. Martinique plays the USMNT on Wednesday, while Nicaragua meets Panama.
Martinique is not a FIFA side, and thus does not have a ranking, while Nicaragua is 105th in the world.
Martinique won its Gold Cup qualifying group over Trinidad and Tobago, while Nicaragua advanced via a playoff tie with Haiti.
It’s an exceptional start for Les Matinino, not unlike the 2013 Gold Cup when they beat Canada 1-0 in an opener before finishing third in a group behind Panama and Mexico.
Nicaragua was swept in its last Gold Cup, 2009, when it went goalless in losses to Mexico, Guadelope, and Panama.