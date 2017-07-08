More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Lukaku deal forces Chelsea to reevaluate Costa stance

By Kyle BonnJul 8, 2017, 8:06 AM EDT

With Romelu Lukaku almost certainly headed to Manchester United, Chelsea has been left to reconsider the future of striker Diego Costa.

Chelsea had been reportedly chasing their former Belgian striker for months, but with Manchester United unable to secure a deal for preferred option Alvaro Morata, Manchester United switched gears and pounced on the chance to swipe Lukaku from under the Blues’ noses.

Lukaku’s escape means the options are dwindling for Chelsea up front. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly asking upwards of $100 million for Morata. Torino wants the same for Andrea Belotti, not budging from his $115 million release clause. Antoine Griezmann is off the table. So is Alexandre Lacazette.

With all the top-level strikers either spoken for or potentially too expensive, the Blues must now rethink their plan to let Diego Costa leave. The man himself said that Antonio Conte had already texted him a month ago with news that he was suddenly surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, but now Chelsea expects him to report to training on Monday with the rest of the team.

According to an ESPN report, Atletico Madrid is the only current suitor for Costa, and that would require the Spaniard to sit out six months before the club can register him in the winter. Even then, the 28-year-old would have to battle with Griezmann for playing time.

Another option the ESPN report mentions Swansea striker Fernando Llorente as an option, but at 32 years old, the Spaniard makes an uninspiring choice despite scoring 15 goals last season.

Reports in the English tabloids are saying that Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes has asked to meet with Conte and other Chelsea front office members in hopes of reconciling things before next season. Costa reportedly turned down a contract offer at the end of last season, and hopes for a raise. However, he also knows that playing time is a must with the World Cup just around the corner.

Manchester United agrees to fee for Romelu Lukaku

By Kyle BonnJul 8, 2017, 7:22 AM EDT

Manchester United has announced that the club has agreed to a fee with Everton for the permanent transfer for Romelu Lukaku, confirming reports that surfaced just a few days ago.

The Red Devils posted on Twitter that the club has come to an agreement with Everton, and that personal terms and a medical are all that stand in the way of the Belgian frontman moving to Old Trafford. Those are expected to be completed in the next two days, with Lukaku already in California where United is set to begin preseason training.

According to a number of reports in England, including from the Manchester Evening News, Lukaku will have his medical today and will be ready to train with the team on Monday at UCLA. The Belgian has been training with close friend and Manchester United player Paul Pogba in recent days, with both posting pictures and videos on social media of the two together.

Reports, including one from ESPN, say that Lukaku will cost Manchester United $96 million, which is reportedly less than what Real Madrid was asking for Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard had been linked with Manchester United for months, while it had been expected that Lukaku would move back to Chelsea. However, with Madrid’s asking price for Morata so high – despite a reported meeting between player, agent, and Madrid president Florentino Perez to discuss – Manchester United seeked out other options.

There was reportedly a last-ditch effort by Chelsea to sway Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, having lodged a bid themselves at the last possible moment, but it appears that effort was too late. It’s also likely that Manchester United’s confirmation of an accepted bid prior to the completion of a medical is partly due to these late Chelsea efforts.

In an interesting bit of timing, TMZ reported Saturday morning that a week ago, Lukaku was given a citation by the Beverly Hills Police Department for a noise complaint during a massive house party. According to the report, Lukaku was renting a house in Beverly Hills and was approached by the police six different times during the day before finally gave him a citation for disturbing the peace.

Urena, Costa Rica top Honduras in Gold Cup (goal video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 11:28 PM EDT

Marco Urena’s 39th minute goal was all Costa Rica needed to get past Honduras 1-0 in both sides’ 2017 Gold Cup openers at Red Bull Arena on Friday.

The result leaves Costa Rica behind Canada in Group A on goal differential after the Canucks beat French Guiana 4-2.

Canada and Costa Rica meet Tuesday in Houston in the first game of a doubleheader, followed by French Guiana versus Honduras..

New York City FC’s Rodney Wallace gets the assist on the goal. Honduras found some pressure in the late stages but an equalizer did not materialize in New Jersey.

USMNT-Panama preview: Gold Cup effort begins

By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 10:08 PM EDT

The host United States men’s national team is not the favorite to win this summer’s Gold Cup, with recent results combining with a B-team to put Bruce Arena’s squad in the mix to claim a title but far from likely.

The Americans’ toughest test of a straight-forward group is Saturday’s opener in Nashville, when the Yanks meet up with fellow Hex side Panama for a 4:30 p.m. ET battle.

The U.S. is 6W-2D-1L in nine Gold Cup matches versus Panama, with one of those wins coming in penalty kicks following the 2005 final.

Panama has drawn three-straight World Cup qualifiers since a loss at Trinidad and Tobago, one of those stalemates being the point it snared from a home match against the United States in March.

Los Canaleros will look plenty different from that crew, at least at the back. Jaime Penedo, Roman Torres, Felipe Baloy, and Adolfo Machado all started versus the Yanks but aren’t on the Gold Cup roster.

Fortunately for Panama, there are loads of questions for the Yanks forwards to answer. Dom Dwyer has exactly one cap, though he scored in that match (Saturday’s win over Ghana). Juan Agudelo has three caps in the year and a half, and Jordan Morris has two international goals in 16 caps and hasn’t scored since April in goal-happy MLS.

There are so many players staring at significant chances to become a part of the mix for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, assuming the U.S. completes its qualifying turnaround. Gyasi Zardes has fallen off the map after looking set to become an American mainstay, while Joe Corona, Kelyn Rowe, Justin Morrow, and Eric Lichaj all represent veteran options at positions of depth need for the Yanks.

All five of those names could be in their best window to make a World Cup roster considering what’s coming up in the pipeline. Yes, all sorts of prospects peter out, but look no further than Benny Feilhaber and Sacha Kljestan to see the size of the challenge that awaits players in their late twenties and early thirties who sit outside the roster.

Canada’s 16-yr-old Davies nabs two in Gold Cup debut (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT

Canada’s expected win over French Guiana at Red Bull Arena on Friday was anything but by the book, but Canadian fans will be buoyed by the performance of the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 16-year-old whiz kid.

Alphonso Davies scored a pair of goals, one to make it 3-0 and another to produce the game’s final 4-2 score line, as Octavio Zambrano’s Canucks started the 2017 Gold Cup with three points.

Davies is now the youngest goal scorer in Canadian men’s national team history. Burnley’s Scott Arfield and New York Cosmos’ Dejan Jakovic also scored for Canada.

Davies’ first goal was a breakaway that showed the speed and deft touch that has him being scouted all over the world.

His second goal also ‘megged the backstop, as Davies got into space to finish his chance off a Canadian break.