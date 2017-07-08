Lukaku facing Oct. 2 U.S. court date for noise violation

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Romelu Lukaku‘s July in California hasn’t simply been about training with Paul Pogba and finding his way to Manchester United.

The Belgian striker was arrested last weekend after failing to comply with five police requests to turn down music at a house in Beverly Hills (where, we imagine, “But I’m Romelu Lukaku” carries a bit less weight).

Sky Sports says Lukaku will have to head to court for a misdemeanor citation on Oct. 2, which is the first day of an international break in the Premier League. Belgium plays at Bosnia and Herzegovina on Oct. 7 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

“These noise violations occurred at a residence in Beverly Hills where Bolingoli [Lukaku] was temporarily residing. “Bolingoli [Lukaku] was released at the scene with the citation and was not physically arrested.”

As if he doesn’t have enough going on…

