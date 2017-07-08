Lukaku facing Oct. 2 U.S. court date for noise violation

Romelu Lukaku‘s July in California hasn’t simply been about training with Paul Pogba and finding his way to Manchester United.
The Belgian striker was arrested last weekend after failing to comply with five police requests to turn down music at a house in Beverly Hills (where, we imagine, “But I’m Romelu Lukaku” carries a bit less weight).
Sky Sports says Lukaku will have to head to court for a misdemeanor citation on Oct. 2, which is the first day of an international break in the Premier League. Belgium plays at Bosnia and Herzegovina on Oct. 7 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.
“These noise violations occurred at a residence in Beverly Hills where Bolingoli [Lukaku] was temporarily residing.
“Bolingoli [Lukaku] was released at the scene with the citation and was not physically arrested.”
As if he doesn’t have enough going on…
The United States men’s national team kicks off its 2017 Gold Cup with its toughest test of the group stage, as Panama visits Nashville for a 4:50 p.m. ET kickoff.
The match is followed by Nicaragua and Martinique at 7 p.m. ET.
Panama and the USMNT drew 1-1 in World Cup qualifying on March 28, but both teams have significant changes.
The Yanks won’t bear any resemblance to that unit, while Panama is without its starting goalkeeper and a trio of backs from that encounter in Central America.
Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler are at center back in front of Brad Guzan, with Jorge Villafana and Graham Zusi on the outside. Alejandro Bedoya will captain the unit, with Kellyn Acosta, Dax McCarty, Joe Corona, Kelyn Rowe, and Dom Dwyer completing the XI.
With the Romelu Lukaku domino having fallen, the striker market may be reacting quickly.
According to a number of reports in England, most notably the Liverpool Echo, Everton is looking to pry Olivier Giroud from Arsenal in order to replace Lukaku at the head of the Toffees attack.
Giroud has, on multiple occasions, stated his desire to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place, but with the Gunners having confirmed the capture of Alexandre Lacazette, Giroud will have a tall task to get regular playing time. Still, with the Europa League sure to fill up the fixture list, there will be lots of minutes to fight for at the Emirates, which both Giroud and Lacazette will hope to capture with the World Cup around the corner.
Everton has brought in Wayne Rooney to bolster the attack, but the 31-year-old has shown considerable decline from his Manchester United heyday. The Toffees still need a reliable frontman to lead the way. Everton will be in the Europa League as well, but into the qualifying round.
Giroud has three years left on his Arsenal contract after recently signing an extension.
At a reported price of $26 million, Giroud would be an inexpensive option in an otherwise expensive striker market. Thus, Everton will have plenty of competition from other Premier League sides including West Ham, who have been linked with the Frenchman before.
An Ajax player has collapsed on the pitch during a preseason friendly against German club Werder Bremen.
20-year-old Abdelhak Nouri collapsed in the 71st minute and was administered CPR. The club confirmed Nouri’s condition is “serious” but also updated the situation on social media to say that while Nouri is unconscious, he does have a heartbeat.
Nouri was taken to a hospital in Austria where the game was being played. The friendly was suspended after Nouri was treated and taken in a helicopter. BeIN Sports is reporting Nouri is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat, but that has not been confirmed by the club.
Video of the immediate aftermath shows Ajax players stunned and in shock, some on the verge of tears. Ajax head coach Marcel Keizer was clearly distraught.
Nouri is of Moroccan descent but has played for the Dutch youth national teams at all levels. He came through the Ajax youth system and made 15 appearances for the Ajax senior squad last season across all competitions, almost all of those off the bench.
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is headed for the Old Trafford exits.
With his play declining over the last few years, the 31-year-old England international is reportedly at Everton for a medical ahead of what has been widely reported as a free transfer.
Rooney came to Manchester United from Everton back in August of 2004 in a move that kickstarted a stellar Old Trafford and England career that included five Premier League titles, a Champions League triumph, and a Golden Boot. The Liverpool native has agreed to take a massive pay cut to join the Toffees, according to The Mirror.
According to the report, Everton manager and disciplinarian Ronald Koeman believes Rooney can be a positive influence on the younger crop of players at Goodison Park, including Ross Barkley who has had occasional trouble with his off-field behavior in the past.
Sky Sports caught Rooney on camera arriving at Everton’s training ground for his medical.
Rooney scored just five goals last season across 25 appearances, although just 15 of those were starts. 10 of those starts came bookending the season, as he started five straight to start the year and five straight to cap it off, but between the bookends he was a fringe player at best.