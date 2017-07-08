More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Paulinho admits Barca interest has turned his head

By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT

He didn’t live up to expectations at Tottenham Hotspur, but Brazilian midfielder Paulinho may be good enough for Barcelona.

The 28-year-old currently plies his trade for Guangzhou Evergrande, where he has 11 goals in 23 matches this season, but Barcelona’s made an offer for his services.

His pal Neymar has publicly spoken of his desire to have Paulinho as a teammate, and the player admits that he’s become enamored of the idea since hearing about the Barca’s offer.

From AS:

“I’m not a hypocrite – I am a very open person and I do think about Barcelona. The buy-out clause in my contract is 40 million euros and I believe Barça offered 20 which Guangzhou rejected. My agent has told me that talks are set to continue. Most players don’t talk about these things until things start moving but I can confirm that the interest is real.

“All I know is that there is a formal offer and that Barcelona’s president has spoken to club directors but no agreement was reached. There is a chance that both clubs can come to an agreement. It’s possible that I could play for Barcelona with the best players in the world. I could be part of a club full of stars. Barça’s offer was bigger than we thought. There’ll be more conversations between the clubs. I hope an agreement can be reached.”

Imagine Tottenham facing Paulinho and Barcelona in a knockout round match during next season’s Champions League.

Real Madrid set to add UEFA U-21 Player of Tournament

Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2017, 10:01 PM EDT

Real Madrid just keeps loading up for its bid to become the first threepeat champions of the UEFA Champions League since Bayern Munich in 1976.

Ajax has also turned the trick, and Real won the first five iterations of the tournament between 1956-60.

While James Rodriguez could be sold, Real has beat its La Liga rivals to a pair of top targets. Last week, it was Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez. Now, it could be another player on Barcelona’s radar.

Dani Ceballos is the latest name, and Real Madrid will buy him from Real Betis for a little over $20 million according to Marca.

Ceballos turns 21 in August and already has 98 appearances for Betis, with seven goals. He was the UEFA U-21 Championship Player of the Tournament this summer.

Martinique 2-0 Nicaragua: Les Matinino top Group B

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT

Raise your hand if you had Martinique on top of Group B after the first batch of matches at the 2017 Gold Cup.

Ex-Seattle Sounders striker Kevin Parsemain and Legia Warsaw forward Steeven Langil scored on either side of halftime as Martinique topped Nicaragua 2-0 in Nashville on Saturday.

The win comes after the USMNT drew Panama 1-1 in the first half of the doubleheader. Martinique plays the USMNT on Wednesday, while Nicaragua meets Panama.

Martinique is not a FIFA side, and thus does not have a ranking, while Nicaragua is 105th in the world.

Martinique won its Gold Cup qualifying group over Trinidad and Tobago, while Nicaragua advanced via a playoff tie with Haiti.

It’s an exceptional start for Les Matinino, not unlike the 2013 Gold Cup when they beat Canada 1-0 in an opener before finishing third in a group behind Panama and Mexico.

Nicaragua was swept in its last Gold Cup, 2009, when it went goalless in losses to Mexico, Guadelope, and Panama.

Report: James Rodriguez wants next club sorted this week

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT

A sensational story from Spanish outlet AS says James Rodriguez wants to know where he’s headed and soon.

AS claims James wants out of Real Madrid and needs to know his destination without two days so he won’t have to go with the club on its tour of the United States.

Obviously that’s a bit overblown considering Real could just, you know, let him stay at home.

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are listed as clubs that could meet the $80 million asking price.

James turns 26 next week and would certainly fit what Antonio Conte wants to see from his Chelsea attack, and has a Porto connection with Jose Mourinho. As for PSG, James has seen success in Ligue 1 with Monaco.

Three things from the USMNT’s uninspiring draw

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

Brad Guzan played a starring role on Saturday in Nashville, and is likely the reason the United States men’s national team was able to manufacture a draw with Panama.

B team or not, that’s not a good thing. And Guzan made no excuses for his disappointing XI and subs in a post-match interview on Fox Sports.

“We knew it was going to be hot. It’s no excuse. We didn’t move the ball quick enough. At times we were a bit naive. Panama’s a good team and they’re getting better. We knew we had to limit their chances. In the second half the game got away from us a little bit, and we lost our way at times.”

Naive and lost is not a way to win a Gold Cup, but fortunately the Yanks can get healthy for the knockout rounds with upcoming group stage matches against Martinique and Nicaragua, who play later Saturday.

This isn’t a well-oiled machine

Look: There’s no question the United States men’s national team, even a B Team, should beat Panama at home almost 10 times out of 10.

So don’t look to this as excuse-making when we note that Bruce Arena’s mish-mash of a back line and unfamiliar five-man midfield probably need some more time to gel.

Aside from Matt Besler and Omar Gonzalez’s center back partnership — the former of which was very good while the latter just meh — the guys haven’t spent a lot of time together, nor have they played together in that formation.

Kellyn Acosta may be the perfect man to slot alongside Michael Bradley, but he wasn’t a good mix on Saturday with Dax McCarty. We point this out because that duo looked pretty darn good a week ago against Ghana, the sort of thing that can happen when chemistry is growing and one of those players turns 22 in a fortnight. If it doesn’t work, well, there are a lot of us who wouldn’t mind seeing Cristian Roldan get a look.

The midfield didn’t come out of the oven like it looked in Arena’s cookbook, and Dom Dwyer was often left wanting for service and touches on the ball.

Right back worries

Graham Zusi is not going to be Bruce Arena’s first option at right back should the Yanks progress to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. If the coach wants to make a deep run in this tournament, he probably shouldn’t be come the quarterfinals.

A good midfielder with tenacity and leadership, Zusi is not quick enough to close down attackers at right back. With respect to Panama left wing Miguel Camargo, who looks like he has plenty in his tool bag, the U.S. cannot be continually victimized for speed at that position in any game of relative meaning.

Eric Lichaj has to wonder, as a man who’s done about everything for Nottingham Forest, why he can’t get a look at right back over a man who’s been playing the position for a brief period of time.

Guzan makes his case… to stay No. 2

With Zusi and Omar Gonzalez having some problems at the back, the United States needed several big saves from Brad Guzan and the Atlanta United backstop delivered plenty.

Whether or not Guzan was wondering what he has to do to get better from his back line is another story (With respect to Boro’s Calum Chambers and George Friend).

While few will be begging Arena to place Guzan ahead of Tim Howard, it’s good to be reminded that the Illinois ‘keep has star performances in his locker.