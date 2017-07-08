Player ratings from the USMNT’s draw with Panama

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national team looked like a team without its stars and still learning to play together in a 1-1 draw with Panama to kick off their Gold Cup run on Saturday in Nashville.

[ MORE: Match recap | 3 things ]

Who upped their stock, who middled, and who wasn’t much to watch on Saturday?

Starting XI

Brad Guzan — 8 — An exceptional game from the Atlanta United backstop, who — let’s face it — spared the U.S. the humiliation of an opening loss.

Jorge Villafana — 6 — Remains the side’s top option at left back for now, and the reps help for the WCQ ahead.

Omar Gonzalez — 5 — Not inspiring confidence, but not a garbage fire. Always delivers a highlight play to moves hopes upward, so we’ll withhold our Gold Cup judgement.

Matt Besler — 8 — An exceptional night for the one star man from a back line that struggled mightily.

Graham Zusi — 4 — Regardless of what’s cooking at SKC, he’s a midfielder playing right back. That’s not really on him, and he had some moments later pushed further up the pitch that saved him from an even lower number.

Dax McCarty — 5 — Some good breakups in the first half, but altogether didn’t make the expected impact.

Kellyn Acosta — 5 — Two-straight equalizers where he’s swimming upstream. He’s going to be a very good American player, and that should make this match one of his more forgettable ones.

Kelyn Rowe (Off 69′) — 7 — Was perhaps the only source of danger for the U.S. in the first half, then provided an assist before playing a significant role in Panama’s equalizer.

Alejandro Bedoya (Off 85′) — 6 — Not an awful day for the captain, who came close to earning a penalty in the final 10 minutes.

Joe Corona (Off 63′) — 5 — Some decent moments of creativity, but a touch too slow to be a difference maker on the day.

Dom Dwyer — 7 — Didn’t have a lot to do, but took his chance well to make sure U.S. fans could cheer a home goal.

Subs

Juan Agudelo (On 63′) — 6 — Provided a lift almost immediately, and will get a more prolonged chance to impress somewhere down the line.

Gyasi Zardes (On 69′) — 5 — His lacking confidence from club showed, as both he and fellow sub Morris have two goals in 28 MLS matches this year. Morris has both.

Jordan Morris (On 85′) — N/A — Still not a lot to love with the left foot.

Follow @NicholasMendola