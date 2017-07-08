More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Reports: Douglas Costa close to Juventus move

By Kyle BonnJul 8, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

According to multiple reports in Germany and Italy, Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa is headed to Juventus on a permanent basis.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has been in and out of the Bayern squad, but now may get a move to the Italian champions. Sky Sports Germany claims that a move is imminent, although haggling over a transfer fee is ongoing. Sky Sports Italy has also run the story, claiming that Juventus will pay around $45 million, with the fee spread out over two years.

In order to delay the total cost, Juve will reportedly take Costa on loan first for two years at a fee of $12 million fee, with an obligation to purchase at the end of the loan for $33 million. Juventus and Bayern are known for doing business in this way in both directions, doing the same with both KLingsley Coman and Medhi Benatia in the past.

Costa made 23 Bundesliga appearances last season, but only 14 of those were starts. He scored four goals and assisted six others, but struggled to break into the squad with manager Carlo Ancelotti preferring Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery out wide, or choosing a lineup without wingers and having his full-backs press high.

Rooney passes Everton medical, will sign 2-year deal

By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

The Liverpool Echo says Wayne Rooney has passed the final test and will complete a move back to Everton.

Rooney’s medical went well, and the report says the England captain will become Everton’s top-paid player on a two-year deal which will pay him $193,000 per week.

The report says Rooney’s deal is tied into Manchester United’s desire to land Romelu Lukaku.

According to The Echo:

United agreed to write off the remainder of Rooney’s contract in order to allow him to move to Goodison Park, while the ECHO understands the England skipper was valued at around £10m by both clubs as part of the £100m deal which will take Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford.

That’s a lot of dough, and it will be interesting to follow Ronald Koeman‘s plans to organize Everton’s midfield and forwards. Where would you play Rooney, and with who, because at that salary the dude is going to play.

SJ’s Silva likely suffered shock before rescue from Lake Tahoe

Associated PressJul 8, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) A professional soccer player who nearly drowned in Lake Tahoe likely suffered cold water shock, a condition that regularly overwhelms swimmers in the icy waters of the mountain lake, authorities said Friday.

Matheus Silva, 20, emerged from a coma Thursday, the San Jose Earthquakes said. The Brazilian defender was responsive and able to speak but will undergo additional testing.

Swimmers drown or nearly drown each year in the lake along the Nevada-California border from cold water shock syndrome, in which people lose the ability to float because their muscles cramp, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Eric Guevin said. There are two to three similar cases each year.

“He’s probably a real strong swimmer. This is frequent with athletes who don’t have a lot of insulation or fat,” Guevin said. “It is a point where they lose the control of their body and their muscles.”

Silva was swimming early Tuesday with teammates about 20 yards from the shore of the public beach near Zephyr Cove Resort when he cried out for help and then went underwater, the fire marshal said.

His teammates and a person on a paddleboard rescued him and started CPR before emergency crews arrived.

Surface water temperature in the famed lake hovers around the mid-50s this time of year. Silva wasn’t wearing a lifejacket, which is recommended in the cold water.

Silva’s pulse and breathing came back with emergency aid at the scene, Guevin said. He was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to a facility in Reno, Nevada. Family members and Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli were by his side.

“The entire Earthquakes organization is grateful for the invaluable effort by the doctors, players and staff at Reno 1868 FC and bystanders on the beach that contributed to Matheus being alive and well today,” Fioranelli said.

Silva was playing this season on loan for Reno 1868 FC, which is part of the United Soccer League. The soccer club beat the LA Galaxy II on Monday night, but Silva didn’t play in the 9-0 win.

Follow Sally Ho at http://twitter.com/-sallyho .

FOLLOW LIVE – USMNT, Group B kick off their Gold Cup

By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

The United States men’s national team kicks off its 2017 Gold Cup with its toughest test of the group stage, as Panama visits Nashville for a 4:50 p.m. ET kickoff.

The match is followed by Nicaragua and Martinique at 7 p.m. ET.

Panama and the USMNT drew 1-1 in World Cup qualifying on March 28, but both teams have significant changes.

The Yanks won’t bear any resemblance to that unit, while Panama is without its starting goalkeeper and a trio of backs from that encounter in Central America.

Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler are at center back in front of Brad Guzan, with Jorge Villafana and Graham Zusi on the outside. Alejandro Bedoya will captain the unit, with Kellyn Acosta, Dax McCarty, Joe Corona, Kelyn Rowe, and Dom Dwyer completing the XI.

Lukaku facing Oct. 2 U.S. court date for noise violation

By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

Romelu Lukaku‘s July in California hasn’t simply been about training with Paul Pogba and finding his way to Manchester United.

The Belgian striker was arrested last weekend after failing to comply with five police requests to turn down music at a house in Beverly Hills (where, we imagine, “But I’m Romelu Lukaku” carries a bit less weight).

Sky Sports says Lukaku will have to head to court for a misdemeanor citation on Oct. 2, which is the first day of an international break in the Premier League. Belgium plays at Bosnia and Herzegovina on Oct. 7 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

“These noise violations occurred at a residence in Beverly Hills where Bolingoli [Lukaku] was temporarily residing.

“Bolingoli [Lukaku] was released at the scene with the citation and was not physically arrested.”

As if he doesn’t have enough going on…