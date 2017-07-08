Reports: Douglas Costa close to Juventus move

According to multiple reports in Germany and Italy, Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa is headed to Juventus on a permanent basis.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has been in and out of the Bayern squad, but now may get a move to the Italian champions. Sky Sports Germany claims that a move is imminent, although haggling over a transfer fee is ongoing. Sky Sports Italy has also run the story, claiming that Juventus will pay around $45 million, with the fee spread out over two years.

In order to delay the total cost, Juve will reportedly take Costa on loan first for two years at a fee of $12 million fee, with an obligation to purchase at the end of the loan for $33 million. Juventus and Bayern are known for doing business in this way in both directions, doing the same with both KLingsley Coman and Medhi Benatia in the past.

Costa made 23 Bundesliga appearances last season, but only 14 of those were starts. He scored four goals and assisted six others, but struggled to break into the squad with manager Carlo Ancelotti preferring Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery out wide, or choosing a lineup without wingers and having his full-backs press high.

