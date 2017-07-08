More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Balde Diao to Chelsea, Mahrez to stay

By Kyle BonnJul 8, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT

With Romelu Lukaku almost certainly headed to Manchester United, the transfer slate on Saturday is somewhat light. Teams are reacting to the big news of the morning and planning accordingly, with many Premier League clubs now looking to reevaluate the striker market after a big domino falls.

The biggest rumors on Saturday seem to be who won’t be moving instead of who will.

According to The Independent, Tottenham will not even consider offers for midfielder Eric Dier, who has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid in the past.

Jose Mourinho is looking for a defensive midfielder, and rumors seem to be pointing him in the direction of Nemanja Matic, but Dier’s name has come up. The report states Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is not willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old. Levy has been successful in taking a hard-line stance in the past, both in his valuation of players such as Gareth Bale, or in his decision not to sell at any price such as Harry Kane or Moussa Dembele.

Another player who may not be moving is Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez. According to multiple reports, with The Mirror first on the story, Arsenal has decided to move on from its interest in Mahrez.

The Gunners have long been linked with the Algerian ever since he won PFA Player of the Year during Leicester’s title run. Now, however, with their sights reportedly set on Monaco’s young winger Thomas Lemar, they have apparently put Mahrez on the back burner.

Reportedly, the reason for their lessening of interest is Leicester’s hard-line stance on their valuation of Mahrez, which is apparently above $64 million. This, coupled with the regression Mahrez saw last season has seen Arsenal decide against pursuing a move.

Mahrez told reporters in May that he wishes to leave the Foxes, and that has caused clubs to come calling, but also served to dampen his value on the transfer market with teams knowing Leicester is looking to sell. Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare told Sky Sports today that no bids have been submitted just yet for the 26-year-old.

With Romelu Lukaku slipping from Chelsea’s grasp, there will be plenty of rumors on who the Blues will chase now for their next striker. It’s still possible that Diego Costa could stay and man the front line, but with Antonio Conte apparently preferring other options, expect to see plenty of names crop up over the next month.

Many popular choices include Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti, but both players will cost a hefty sum, and the Blues are likely to see that as a last resort. Instead, they could look to cheaper options, with Lazio’s Keita Balde Diao reportedly on the list.

According to Italian TV station Mediaset Premium, Diao is a possibility for the Blues with other clubs in Italy not so keen. AC Milan had a $23 million bid accepted back in early June according to Diao’s agent, but the player turned it down hoping for a move to Juventus. When that didn’t materialize, his situation was back to the drawing board.

Diao’s contract expires next summer, and he does not look likely to sign a new deal at Lazio.

One player who will be tough to keep in one place is Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho. The Reds lightning rod is a stellar player, and is a popular transfer rumor subject every summer for that reason.

According to French paper L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain is hoping to bring in Coutinho should they fail to pry Kylian Mbappe free of Monaco. PSG has been heavily linked with Mbappe, with the financial means to make it happen, but they may have to pay a premium to convince Monaco to sell its best player to a direct league rival.

Thus, should the Mbappe project fail, Coutinho is reportedly an option. Liverpool reportedly isn’t opposed to a sale, but it would cost PSG around $98 million, according to the report. The Reds also need to have a replacement lined up, and replacing the Brazilian playmaker is no easy task.

Lukaku deal forces Chelsea to reevaluate Costa stance

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 8, 2017, 8:06 AM EDT

With Romelu Lukaku almost certainly headed to Manchester United, Chelsea has been left to reconsider the future of striker Diego Costa.

Chelsea had been reportedly chasing their former Belgian striker for months, but with Manchester United unable to secure a deal for preferred option Alvaro Morata, Manchester United switched gears and pounced on the chance to swipe Lukaku from under the Blues’ noses.

Lukaku’s escape means the options are dwindling for Chelsea up front. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly asking upwards of $100 million for Morata. Torino wants the same for Andrea Belotti, not budging from his $115 million release clause. Antoine Griezmann is off the table. So is Alexandre Lacazette.

[ MORE: 2017 Gold Cup predictions ]

With all the top-level strikers either spoken for or potentially too expensive, the Blues must now rethink their plan to let Diego Costa leave. The man himself said that Antonio Conte had already texted him a month ago with news that he was suddenly surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, but now Chelsea expects him to report to training on Monday with the rest of the team.

According to an ESPN report, Atletico Madrid is the only current suitor for Costa, and that would require the Spaniard to sit out six months before the club can register him in the winter. Even then, the 28-year-old would have to battle with Griezmann for playing time.

Another option the ESPN report mentions Swansea striker Fernando Llorente as an option, but at 32 years old, the Spaniard makes an uninspiring choice despite scoring 15 goals last season.

Reports in the English tabloids are saying that Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes has asked to meet with Conte and other Chelsea front office members in hopes of reconciling things before next season. Costa reportedly turned down a contract offer at the end of last season, and hopes for a raise. However, he also knows that playing time is a must with the World Cup just around the corner.

Manchester United agrees to fee for Romelu Lukaku

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 8, 2017, 7:22 AM EDT

Manchester United has announced that the club has agreed to a fee with Everton for the permanent transfer for Romelu Lukaku, confirming reports that surfaced just a few days ago.

The Red Devils posted on Twitter that the club has come to an agreement with Everton, and that personal terms and a medical are all that stand in the way of the Belgian frontman moving to Old Trafford. Those are expected to be completed in the next two days, with Lukaku already in California where United is set to begin preseason training.

According to a number of reports in England, including from the Manchester Evening News, Lukaku will have his medical today and will be ready to train with the team on Monday at UCLA. The Belgian has been training with close friend and Manchester United player Paul Pogba in recent days, with both posting pictures and videos on social media of the two together.

Reports, including one from ESPN, say that Lukaku will cost Manchester United $96 million, which is reportedly less than what Real Madrid was asking for Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard had been linked with Manchester United for months, while it had been expected that Lukaku would move back to Chelsea. However, with Madrid’s asking price for Morata so high – despite a reported meeting between player, agent, and Madrid president Florentino Perez to discuss – Manchester United seeked out other options.

There was reportedly a last-ditch effort by Chelsea to sway Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, having lodged a bid themselves at the last possible moment, but it appears that effort was too late. It’s also likely that Manchester United’s confirmation of an accepted bid prior to the completion of a medical is partly due to these late Chelsea efforts.

In an interesting bit of timing, TMZ reported Saturday morning that a week ago, Lukaku was given a citation by the Beverly Hills Police Department for a noise complaint during a massive house party. According to the report, Lukaku was renting a house in Beverly Hills and was approached by the police six different times during the day before finally gave him a citation for disturbing the peace.

Urena, Costa Rica top Honduras in Gold Cup (goal video)

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 11:28 PM EDT

Marco Urena’s 39th minute goal was all Costa Rica needed to get past Honduras 1-0 in both sides’ 2017 Gold Cup openers at Red Bull Arena on Friday.

The result leaves Costa Rica behind Canada in Group A on goal differential after the Canucks beat French Guiana 4-2.

[ MORE: Gold Cup predictions | 3 USMNT keys ]

Canada and Costa Rica meet Tuesday in Houston in the first game of a doubleheader, followed by French Guiana versus Honduras..

New York City FC’s Rodney Wallace gets the assist on the goal. Honduras found some pressure in the late stages but an equalizer did not materialize in New Jersey.

USMNT-Panama preview: Gold Cup effort begins

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2017, 10:08 PM EDT

The host United States men’s national team is not the favorite to win this summer’s Gold Cup, with recent results combining with a B-team to put Bruce Arena’s squad in the mix to claim a title but far from likely.

The Americans’ toughest test of a straight-forward group is Saturday’s opener in Nashville, when the Yanks meet up with fellow Hex side Panama for a 4:30 p.m. ET battle.

The U.S. is 6W-2D-1L in nine Gold Cup matches versus Panama, with one of those wins coming in penalty kicks following the 2005 final.

Panama has drawn three-straight World Cup qualifiers since a loss at Trinidad and Tobago, one of those stalemates being the point it snared from a home match against the United States in March.

[ MORE: Gold Cup predictions | 3 USMNT keys ]

Los Canaleros will look plenty different from that crew, at least at the back. Jaime Penedo, Roman Torres, Felipe Baloy, and Adolfo Machado all started versus the Yanks but aren’t on the Gold Cup roster.

Fortunately for Panama, there are loads of questions for the Yanks forwards to answer. Dom Dwyer has exactly one cap, though he scored in that match (Saturday’s win over Ghana). Juan Agudelo has three caps in the year and a half, and Jordan Morris has two international goals in 16 caps and hasn’t scored since April in goal-happy MLS.

There are so many players staring at significant chances to become a part of the mix for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, assuming the U.S. completes its qualifying turnaround. Gyasi Zardes has fallen off the map after looking set to become an American mainstay, while Joe Corona, Kelyn Rowe, Justin Morrow, and Eric Lichaj all represent veteran options at positions of depth need for the Yanks.

All five of those names could be in their best window to make a World Cup roster considering what’s coming up in the pipeline. Yes, all sorts of prospects peter out, but look no further than Benny Feilhaber and Sacha Kljestan to see the size of the challenge that awaits players in their late twenties and early thirties who sit outside the roster.