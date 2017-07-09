Brazil police investigating death of soccer fan after game

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Police in Brazil are investigating the death of a soccer fan who was allegedly shot during clashes after Vasco da Gama was defeated by rival Flamengo in the Brazilian league.
The G1 news website identified the deceased fan as 27-year-old Vasco supporter David Rocha Lopes, with his brother Carlos Henrique Rocha telling G1 at Souza Aguiar hospital that Lopes had died from a gunshot wound after the game in Rio de Janeiro.
Police did not confirm the man’s identity but said “investigations were underway.”
Video footage from the match showed police using teargas, stun grenades and pepper spray to contain Vasco fans after their team lost 1-0.
Clashes continued outside the stadium, where Lopes was allegedly shot. Another two people were injured and taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to G1.
Miami FC has won its first official title as a franchise thanks to the team’s convincing victory on Saturday night.
The NASL side won 7-0 against the San Francisco Deltas in the final match of the NASL Spring Season to bring home the silverware at the league’s halfway point.
Stefano Pinho notched four goals on the day at FIU’s Riccardo Silva Stadium — bringing his goal total up to eight in 2017.
Meanwhile, Dylan Mares added two more tallies for the hosts, while Ariel Martinez scored as well in the shutout.
Here’s the full table at the conclusion of the NASL Spring Season.
1. Miami FC — 33 pts.
2. San Francisco Deltas — 26 pts.
3. Jacksonville Armada — 23 pts.
4. New York Cosmos — 21 pts.
5. Carolina RailHawks — 18 pts.
6. Indy Eleven — 17 pts.
7. FC Edmonton — 13 pts.
8. Puerto Rico FC — 8 pts.
Is there anything Lionel Messi doesn’t do right?
The Barcelona star is currently on vacation as part of his honeymoon after marrying his longtime girlfriend, but Messi took some time off to show off his juggling skills with teammate Luis Suarez.
When a club like Manchester United comes calling it’s difficult to turn it down.
That’s how Romelu Lukaku felt, and the Everton striker didn’t “think twice” in opting to join Jose Mourinho and the Old Trafford side.
“This is an opportunity that I’ve always wanted since I was a child,” Lukaku told ESPN FC.
“When [Manchester United] came calling, I didn’t have to think twice. So I’m really delighted to hopefully be part of their history.”
“My mind was already set. I gave my word, and I don’t look back,” he said. “I didn’t look back since, and I was already mentally preparing to be part of the team.”
Lukaku was linked with a return to Chelsea this summer, with the Premier League champions reportedly willing to lodge a similar bid for the Belgian international prior to joining Man United.
When asked about why he opted to choose the Red Devils instead of completing a reunion at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku didn’t mince words about his decision.
“I would say, ‘Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?’ Lukaku said.
“Best stadium in England. The best fans. This is the perfect opportunity. I always said I wanted to play for a team that’s challenging for every trophy that there is.
“I think Manchester United at the minute wants to be the dominant team, that dominant force. If you look at their history, it says enough. To become part of a club like them is something that I really wanted. I’m thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.
Group C takes the pitch for the first time on Sunday, and there will be several minnows looking to overtake a traditional CONCACAF power.
Upstarts Curacao will meet Jamaica from San Diego (7:00 p.m. ET), while Mexico and El Salvador meet in the evening’s second match (9 p.m. ET)
For the three sides in the group not named Mexico, the 2017 edition of the Gold Cup could be the best opportunity for Curacao, Jamaica and El Salvador to dethrone El Tri.
Mexico boasts a largely-inexperienced squad after fielding its regular at the Confederations Cup in Russia — where the North Americans finished fourth.
The Reggae Boyz feature a roster comprised mostly of MLS and Jamaican-based players, including Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake and veteran defender Jermaine Taylor (Minnesota United).